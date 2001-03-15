Plastics Additives, Volume 1 - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780815514640, 9780815518624

Plastics Additives, Volume 1

1st Edition

An Industry Guide

Authors: Ernest W. Flick
eBook ISBN: 9780815518624
Hardcover ISBN: 9780815514640
Imprint: William Andrew
Published Date: 15th March 2001
Page Count: 311
Table of Contents

Adhesion Promoters Anti-Fogging Agents Antioxidants Anti-Static Agents Antibacterials/Fungicides/Mildewcides Bonding, Blowing and Foaming Agents Dispersants Fillers and Extenders Fire and Flame Retardants/Smoke Suppresants Trade Name Index Supplier Addresses

Description

This book and its companion volumes contain plastics additives formulations based on information received from numerous industrial companies and other organizations. Each formulation is identified by a description of its end use.

Readership

Chemists and chemical technicians in the plastics products industry with responsibility for developing and/or mixing chemical product formulas. End-users of engineering plastics: plastic product design and manufacturing companies and research laboratories.

Details

No. of pages:
311
Language:
English
Copyright:
© William Andrew 2001
Published:
Imprint:
William Andrew
eBook ISBN:
9780815518624
Hardcover ISBN:
9780815514640

Reviews

"Cost-effective for many persons involved in the technology or business aspects of plastics compounding." ù Edward D. Weil, Polytechnic University, Brooklyn, NY

Ratings and Reviews

About the Authors

Ernest W. Flick Author

Ernest W. Flick, previously a chemical industry quality assurance administrator and technical writer

