Plastics Additives, Volume 1
1st Edition
An Industry Guide
Table of Contents
Adhesion Promoters Anti-Fogging Agents Antioxidants Anti-Static Agents Antibacterials/Fungicides/Mildewcides Bonding, Blowing and Foaming Agents Dispersants Fillers and Extenders Fire and Flame Retardants/Smoke Suppresants Trade Name Index Supplier Addresses
Description
This book and its companion volumes contain plastics additives formulations based on information received from numerous industrial companies and other organizations. Each formulation is identified by a description of its end use.
Readership
Chemists and chemical technicians in the plastics products industry with responsibility for developing and/or mixing chemical product formulas. End-users of engineering plastics: plastic product design and manufacturing companies and research laboratories.
Reviews
"Cost-effective for many persons involved in the technology or business aspects of plastics compounding." ù Edward D. Weil, Polytechnic University, Brooklyn, NY
About the Authors
Ernest W. Flick Author
Ernest W. Flick, previously a chemical industry quality assurance administrator and technical writer