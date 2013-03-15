Plasticizers Databook
1st Edition
Description
Plasticizer Databook contains data on selection of the most important plasticizers in use today. The selection includes 375 generic and commercial plasticizers. The generic plasticizers contain data for particular chemical compound from numerous sources and these generic plasticizer tables usually contain the most extensive information. The commercial plasticizers include only data given by plasticizer manufacturers. This allows comparison of properties of commercial plasticizers coming from different sources.
The databook was developed to contain data required in plasticizers application. Attempts have been made to include plasticizers used in various sectors of industry to provide information for all users and to help in finding new solutions. Plasticizers included in the book differ from solvents by boiling point, which is above 250oC, but some plasticizers are used as temporary plasticizers or are expected to react with other components of mixture. These substances will not meet the boiling temperature criterion but will still be included since they play role of plasticizers.
Key Features
- Based on the biggest plasticizer database ever published.
- Includes 375 generic and commercial plasticizers.
- Divided into sections for ease of use.
Readership
Plastics Industry: research and development; production chemists and engineers; environmental engineers; environmental professionals; industrial hygienists; legislators; medical professionals; civil engineers; university professors and students.
Table of Contents
1 Introduction
2 Information on Data Fields
3 Individual Plasticizers
Details
- No. of pages:
- 626
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © ChemTec Publishing 2013
- Published:
- 15th March 2013
- Imprint:
- ChemTec Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323221337
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781895198584
About the Author
Anna Wypych
Anna Wypych studied chemical engineering and polymer chemistry and obtained an M.Sc in chemical engineering. Her professional expertise includes both teaching and research & development. She specializes in polymer additives for PVC and other polymers, and evaluates their effect on health and environment.
Affiliations and Expertise
Chemtec Publishing, Toronto, Canada