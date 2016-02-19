Plasticity
1st Edition
Proceedings of the Second Symposium on Naval Structural Mechanics
Description
Plasticity documents the proceedings of the Second Symposium on Naval Structural Mechanics held at Brown University, Rhode Island, 5-7 April 1960. It was sponsored jointly by the Office of Naval Research of the U.S. Navy and Brown University. The symposium was devoted to plasticity. The intention was to provide critical reviews of recent developments in certain areas of plasticity of particular current interest and importance, and to supplement these with short accounts of related current research work.
The papers presented at the symposium covered the following areas: atomic theory of plastic flow and fracture; stress-strain relations including thermoplasticity and creep; basic theory including stability and uniqueness; boundary value problems including plates and shells; dynamic loading and plastic waves; and developments in design. Two talks were also held for the purpose of reviewing the present status of application of plasticity in design of naval vessels.
The symposium was opened by Captain J. C. Myers on behalf of the Office of Naval Research and by Professor W. Prager on behalf of Brown University. Professor Prager closed the symposium by presenting a brief resume of the main accomplishments and trends in plasticity brought to light during the symposium.
Table of Contents
Foreword
Preface
Opening of the Symposium
Application of Plasticity to Problems in Naval Ship Structures
Problems of Plasticity in Naval Structures: Explosive and Impact Loading
Physical Nature of Plastic Flow and Fracture
On the Deformation Associated with Compression Shocks in Crystalline Solids
The Relation Between the Plastic Deformation of Single Crystals and of Polycrystals
Stress-Strain Relations in Plasticity and Thermoplasticity
Extension of Stability Postulate with Emphasis on Temperature Changes
Stress and Strain in Soils
Plastic Stress-Strain Relations and Hydrostatic Stress
Pointed Vertices in Plasticity
Axial Plastic Flow Between Non-Circular Cylinders
The Influence of Geometry Changes on the Load-Deformation Behavior of Plastic Solids
The Stress Field of a Slipped Crystal and the Early Plastic Behavior of Polycrystalline Materials
Analysis of Plastic Behavior of Metals Under Complex Loading
A Comparison of Flow and Deformation Theories in Plastic Torsion of a Square Cylinder
Boundary Value Problems in Plasticity
The Theory of Creep and Its Applications
Plasticity Research on Submarine Pressure Hulls Conducted at the David Taylor Model Basin
Thermal Stresses in Elasto-plastic Bodies
European Contributions to Dynamic Loading and Plastic Waves
Dynamic Response of Thin Shell Structures
Current Research on Plastic Wave Propagation at the University of Texas
Part I. A Theory of Longitudinal Plastic Waves in Rods of Strain-rate Dependent Material, Including Effects of Lateral Inertia and Shear
Part II. Experimental Studies of Plastic Wave Propagation in Bars
Plastic Deformations in Impact and Impulsive Loading of Beams
Some Observations on the Propagation of Plastic Waves in Plates
Progress in Plastic Design
On the Application of Plastic Design
Rheological Problems of Solid Propellant Rocketry
Optimum Design Methods for Structures
A Review of Research Carried Out at the Naval Construction Research Establishment into Structural Behavior Beyond the Elastic Limit
Concluding Remarks
Errata in Proceedings of First Symposium on Naval Structural Mechanics
Details
- No. of pages:
- 630
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1960
- Published:
- 1st January 1960
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483156224