Plasticity documents the proceedings of the Second Symposium on Naval Structural Mechanics held at Brown University, Rhode Island, 5-7 April 1960. It was sponsored jointly by the Office of Naval Research of the U.S. Navy and Brown University. The symposium was devoted to plasticity. The intention was to provide critical reviews of recent developments in certain areas of plasticity of particular current interest and importance, and to supplement these with short accounts of related current research work. The papers presented at the symposium covered the following areas: atomic theory of plastic flow and fracture; stress-strain relations including thermoplasticity and creep; basic theory including stability and uniqueness; boundary value problems including plates and shells; dynamic loading and plastic waves; and developments in design. Two talks were also held for the purpose of reviewing the present status of application of plasticity in design of naval vessels. The symposium was opened by Captain J. C. Myers on behalf of the Office of Naval Research and by Professor W. Prager on behalf of Brown University. Professor Prager closed the symposium by presenting a brief resume of the main accomplishments and trends in plasticity brought to light during the symposium.

Table of Contents



Foreword

Preface

Opening of the Symposium

Application of Plasticity to Problems in Naval Ship Structures

Problems of Plasticity in Naval Structures: Explosive and Impact Loading

Physical Nature of Plastic Flow and Fracture

On the Deformation Associated with Compression Shocks in Crystalline Solids

The Relation Between the Plastic Deformation of Single Crystals and of Polycrystals

Stress-Strain Relations in Plasticity and Thermoplasticity

Extension of Stability Postulate with Emphasis on Temperature Changes

Stress and Strain in Soils

Plastic Stress-Strain Relations and Hydrostatic Stress

Pointed Vertices in Plasticity

Axial Plastic Flow Between Non-Circular Cylinders

The Influence of Geometry Changes on the Load-Deformation Behavior of Plastic Solids

The Stress Field of a Slipped Crystal and the Early Plastic Behavior of Polycrystalline Materials

Analysis of Plastic Behavior of Metals Under Complex Loading

A Comparison of Flow and Deformation Theories in Plastic Torsion of a Square Cylinder

Boundary Value Problems in Plasticity

The Theory of Creep and Its Applications

Plasticity Research on Submarine Pressure Hulls Conducted at the David Taylor Model Basin

Thermal Stresses in Elasto-plastic Bodies

European Contributions to Dynamic Loading and Plastic Waves

Dynamic Response of Thin Shell Structures

Current Research on Plastic Wave Propagation at the University of Texas

Part I. A Theory of Longitudinal Plastic Waves in Rods of Strain-rate Dependent Material, Including Effects of Lateral Inertia and Shear

Part II. Experimental Studies of Plastic Wave Propagation in Bars

Plastic Deformations in Impact and Impulsive Loading of Beams

Some Observations on the Propagation of Plastic Waves in Plates

Progress in Plastic Design

On the Application of Plastic Design

Rheological Problems of Solid Propellant Rocketry

Optimum Design Methods for Structures

A Review of Research Carried Out at the Naval Construction Research Establishment into Structural Behavior Beyond the Elastic Limit

Concluding Remarks

Errata in Proceedings of First Symposium on Naval Structural Mechanics

