Plastic Surgery
4th Edition
Volume 4: Trunk and Lower Extremity
Description
Completely revised to meet the demands of today’s trainee and practicing plastic surgeon, Lower Extremity, Trunk and Burns, Volume 4 of Plastic Surgery, 4th Edition, features new full-color clinical photos, dynamic videos, and authoritative coverage of hot topics in the field. Editor-narrated video presentations offer a step-by-step audio-visual walkthrough of techniques and procedures in plastic surgery.
Key Features
- Offers evidence-based advice from a diverse collection of experts to help you apply the very latest advances in lower extremity, trunk, and burn surgery and ensure optimal outcomes.
- Features editor-narrated video presentations that take you step by step through key techniques and procedures.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 560
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2018
- Published:
- 5th September 2017
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323357074
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323357081
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323357067
About the Author
David Song
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Surgery Chief and Program Director Section of Plastic Surgery Vice-Chair, Department of Surgery University of Chicago Medical Center Chicago, IL, USA
Peter Neligan
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Surgery, Department of Surgery, Division of Plastic Surgery, University of Washington, Seattle, WA, USA