Plastic Surgery
4th Edition
Volume 2: Aesthetic Surgery
Description
Completely revised to meet the demands of today’s trainee and practicing plastic surgeon, Aesthetic, Volume 2 of Plastic Surgery, 4th Edition, features new full-color clinical photos, dynamic videos, and authoritative coverage of hot topics in the field. Editor-narrated PowerPoint presentations offer a step-by-step audio-visual walkthrough of techniques and procedures in aesthetic surgery.
Key Features
- Offers evidence-based advice from a diverse collection of experts to help you apply the very latest advances in aesthetic plastic surgery and ensure optimal outcomes.
- Features editor-narrated video presentations that take you step by step through key techniques and procedures.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 832
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2018
- Published:
- 5th September 2017
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323357036
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323357029
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323356978
About the Author
J. Peter Rubin
Affiliations and Expertise
Director of Body Contouring Program, Associate Professor of Surgery, Chief, Division of Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery Chief and Endowed Professor Department of Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery
Peter Neligan
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Surgery, Department of Surgery, Division of Plastic Surgery, University of Washington, Seattle, WA, USA