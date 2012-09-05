Plastic Surgery
3rd Edition
Volume 6: Hand and Upper Limb (Expert Consult - Online and Print)
Description
Fully updated to meet the demands of the 21st-century surgeon, Hand and Upper Extremity, Volume 6 of Plastic Surgery, 3rd Edition, provides you with the most current knowledge and techniques hand and upper extremity plastic surgery, allowing you to offer every patient the best possible outcome. Access all the state-of-the-art know-how you need to overcome any challenge you may face and exceed your patients’ expectations.
Key Features
- Apply the very latest advances in hand and upper extremity plastic surgery and ensure optimal outcomes with evidence-based advice from a diverse collection of world-leading authorities.
- Purchase this volume individually or own the entire set, with the ability to search across all six volumes online!
Table of Contents
Contents
Foreword by Joseph G. McCarthy XXX
Preface to the Third Edition XXX
List of Contributors XXX
Acknowledgments XXX
Dedication XXX
Introduction: Plastic surgery contributions to hand surgery XXX
James Chang
Volume One: Principles
Geoffrey C. Gurtner
1 Plastic surgery and innovation in medicine XXX
Peter C. Neligan
2 History of reconstructive and aesthetic surgery XXXRiccardo F. Mazzola and Isabella C. Mazzola
3 Psychological aspects of plastic surgery XXXLaurie A. Stevens and Mary H. McGrath
4 The role of ethics in plastic surgery XXXPhillip C. Haeck
5 Business principles for plastic surgeons XXXC. Scott Hultman
6 Medico-legal issues in plastic surgery XXXNeal R. Reisman
7 Photography in plastic surgery XXXBrian M. Kinney
8 Patient safety in plastic surgery XXXBruce Halperin
9 Local anesthetics in plastic surgery XXXA. Aldo Mottura
10 Evidence-based medicine and health services research in plastic surgery XXXCarolyn L. Kerrigan, E. Dale Collins Vidal, Andrea L. Pusic,
Amy K. Alderman, and Valerie Lemaine
11 Genetics and prenatal diagnosis XXXDaniel Nowinski, Elizabeth Kiwanuka, Florian Hackl,
Bohdan Pomahac, and Elof Eriksson
12 Principles of cancer management XXXTomer Avraham, Evan Matros, and Babak J. Mehrara
13 Stem cells and regenerative medicine XXXBenjamin Levi, Derrick C. Wan, Victor W. Wong,
Geoffrey C. Gurtner, and Michael T. Longaker
14 Wound healing XXXChandan K. Sen and Sashwati Roy
15 Skin wound healing: Repair biology, wound,
and scar treatment XXXUrsula Mirastschijski, Andreas Jokuszies, and
Peter M. Vogt
16 Scar prevention, treatment, and revision XXXPeter Lorenz and A. Sina Bari
17 Skin graft XXXSaja S. Scherer-Pietramaggiori, Giorgio Pietramaggiori,
and Dennis P. Orgill
18 Tissue graft, tissue repair, and regeneration XXXWei Liu and Yilin Cao
19 Tissue engineering XXXAndrea J. O’Connor and Wayne A. Morrison
20 Repair, grafting, and engineering of cartilage XXXWei Liu and Yilin Cao
21 Repair and grafting of bone XXXIris A. Seitz, Chad M. Teven, and Russell R. Reid
22 Repair and grafting of peripheral nerve XXXRenata V. Weber, Kirsty U. Boyd, and
Susan E. Mackinnon
23 Vascular territories XXXSteven F. Morris and G. Ian Taylor
24 Flap classification and applications XXXScott L. Hansen, David M. Young, Patrick Lang,
and Hani Sbitany
25 Flap pathophysiology and pharmacology XXXCho Y. Pang and Peter C. Neligan
26 Principles and techniques of microvascular
surgery XXXFu-Chan Wei and Sherilyn Keng Lin Tay
27 Principles and applications of tissue
expansion XXXMalcolm W. Marks and Louis C. Argenta
28 Therapeutic radiation: Principles, effects,
and complications XXXGabrielle M. Kane
29 Vascular anomalies XXXArin K. Greene and John B. Mulliken
30 Benign and malignant nonmelanocytic
tumors of the skin and soft tissue XXXRei Ogawa
31 Melanoma XXXStephan Ariyan and Aaron Berger
32 Implants and biomaterials XXXCharles E. Butler and Timothy W. King
33 Facial prosthetics in plastic surgery XXXGordon H. Wilkes, Mohammed M. Al Kahtani, and
Johan F. Wolfaardt
34 Transplantation in plastic surgery XXXDavid W. Mathes, Peter E. M. Butler, and
W. P. Andrew Lee
35 Technology innovation in plastic surgery:
A practical guide for the surgeon innovator XXXLeila Jazayeri and Geoffrey C. Gurtner
36 Robotics, simulation, and telemedicine in
plastic surgery XXXJoseph M. Rosen, Todd E. Burdette, Erin Donaldson,
Robyn Mosher, Lindsay B. Katona, and
Sarah A. Long
Volume Two: Aesthetic
Richard J. Warren
1 Managing the cosmetic patient XXXMichelle B. Locke and Foad Nahai
Section I: Aesthetic Surgery of the Face
2 Nonsurgical skin care and rejuvenation XXXLeslie Baumann
3 Botulinum toxin (BoNT-A) XXXMichael A.C. Kane
4 Soft-tissue fillers XXXTrevor M. Born, Lisa E. Airan, and Dimitrios Motakis
5 Facial skin resurfacing XXXSteven R. Cohen, Ryan C. Frank, and E. Victor Ross
6 Anatomy of the aging face XXXBryan Mendelson and Chin-Ho Wong
7 Forehead rejuvenation XXXRichard J. Warren
8 Blepharoplasty XXXJulius Few Jr. and Marco Ellis
9 Secondary blepharoplasty: Techniques XXXGlenn W. Jelks, Elizabeth B. Jelks, Ernest S. Chiu,
and Douglas S. Steinbrech
10 Asian facial cosmetic surgery XXXKyung S. Koh, Jong Woo Choi, and Clyde H. Ishii
11.1 Facelift: Principles XXXRichard J. Warren
11.2 Facelift: Introduction to deep tissue
techniques XXXRichard J. Warren
11.3 Facelift: Platysma-SMAS plication XXXDai M. Davies and Miles G. Berry
11.4 Facelift: Facial rejuvenation with loop sutures,
the MACS lift and its derivatives XXXMark Laurence Jewell
11.5 Facelift: Lateral SMASectomy XXXDaniel C. Baker
11.6 Facelift: The extended SMAS technique in
facial rejuvenation XXXJames M. Stuzin
11.7 Facelift: SMAS with skin attached – the
"high SMAS" technique XXXFritz E. Barton Jr.
11.8 Facelift: Subperiosteal facelift XXXOscar M. Ramirez
12 Secondary deformities and the secondary
facelift XXXTimothy J. Marten and Dino Elyassnia
13 Neck rejuvenation XXXJames E. Zins, Colin Myles Morrison, and
Claude-Jean Langevin
14 Structural fat grafting XXXSydney R. Coleman and Alesia P. Saboeiro
15 Skeletal augmentation XXXMichael J. Yaremchuk
16 Anthropometry, cephalometry, and
orthognathic surgery XXXDaniel I. Taub, Jordan M.S. Jacobs, and
Jonathan S. Jacobs
17 Nasal analysis and anatomy XXXJoel E. Pessa and Rod J. Rohrich
18 Open technique rhinoplasty XXXRod J. Rohrich and Jamil Ahmad
19 Closed technique rhinoplasty XXXMark B. Constantian
20 Airway issues and the deviated nose XXXBahman Guyuron and Bryan S. Armijo
21 Secondary rhinoplasty XXXRonald P. Gruber, Simeon H. Wall Jr.,
David L. Kaufman, and David M. Kahn
22 Otoplasty XXXCharles H. Thorne
23 Hair restoration XXXJack Fisher
Section II: General Aesthetic Surgery
24 Liposuction: A comprehensive review of
techniques and safety XXXJeffrey M. Kenkel and Phillip J. Stephan
25 Abdominoplasty procedures XXXDirk F. Richter and Alexander Stoff
26 Lipoabdominoplasty XXXOsvaldo Ribeiro Saldanha,
Sérgio Fernando Dantas de Azevedo,
Osvaldo Ribeiro Saldanha Filho,
Cristianna Bonneto Saldanha, and
Luis Humberto Uribe Morelli
27 Lower bodylifts XXXAl Aly, Khalid Al-Zahrani, and Albert Cram
28 Buttock augmentation XXXTerrence W. Bruner, José Abel de la Peña Salcedo, Constantino G. Mendieta, and Thomas L. Roberts III
29 Upper limb contouring XXXJoseph F. Capella, Matthew J. Trovato, and
Scott Woehrle
30 Post-bariatric reconstruction XXXJonathan W. Toy and J. Peter Rubin
31 Aesthetic genital surgery XXXGary J. Alter
Volume Three: Craniofacial, Head and Neck Surgery and Pediatric Plastic Surgery
Part 1: Craniofacial, head and neck surgery: Eduardo D. Rodriguez
1 Anatomy of the head and neck XXXAhmed M. Afifi and Risal Djohan
Section I: Craniofacial Trauma
2 Facial trauma: Soft tissue injuries XXXReid V. Mueller
3 Facial fractures XXXEduardo D. Rodriguez, Amir H. Dorafshar,
and Paul N. Manson
4 TMJ dysfunction and obstructive sleep apnea XXXStephen A. Schendel and Brinda Thimmappa
Section II: Head and Neck Reconstruction
5 Scalp and forehead reconstruction XXXMark D. Wells and Carla Skytta
6 Aesthetic nasal reconstruction XXXFrederick J. Menick
7 Reconstruction of the ear XXXBurton D. Brent
8 Acquired cranial and facial bone deformities XXXRenee M. Burke, Robert J. Morin,
and S. Anthony Wolfe
9 Midface reconstruction XXXConstance M. Chen, Joseph J. Disa,
and Peter G. Cordeiro
10 Cheek and lip reconstruction XXXPeter C. Neligan
11 Facial paralysis XXXRonald M. Zuker, Eyal Gur, Gazi Hussain,
and Ralph T. Manktelow
12 Oral cavity, tongue, and mandibular
reconstructions XXXMing-Huei Cheng and Jung-Ju Huang
13 Hypopharyngeal, esophageal, and neck reconstruction XXXPeirong Yu
14 Salivary gland tumors XXXStephan Ariyan, Deepak Narayan, and
Charlotte E. Ariyan
15 Tumors of the facial skeleton: Fibrous
dysplasia XXXYou-Wei Cheong and Yu-Ray Chen
16 Tumors of the lips, oral cavity, oropharynx,
and mandible XXXJohn Joseph Coleman III and Anthony P. Tufaro
17 Carcinoma of the upper aerodigestive tract XXXMichael E. Kupferman, Justin M. Sacks,
and Edward I. Chang
18 Local flaps for facial coverage XXXIan T. Jackson
19 Secondary facial reconstruction XXXJulian J. Pribaz and Rodney K. Chan
20 Facial transplant XXXLaurent Lantieri
21 Surgical management of migraine headaches XXXBahman Guyuron and Ali Totonchi
Part 2: Pediatric plastic surgery: Joseph E. Losee
Section I: Clefts
22 Embryology of the craniofacial complex XXXMaryam Afshar, Samantha A. Brugmann,
and Jill A. Helms
23 Repair of unilateral cleft lip XXXPhilip Kuo-Ting Chen, M. Samuel Noordhoff,
and Alex Kane
24 Repair of bilateral cleft lip XXXJohn B. Mulliken
25 Cleft palate XXXWilliam Y. Hoffman
26 Alveolar clefts XXXRichard A. Hopper
27 Orthodontics in cleft lip and palate
management XXXAlvaro A. Figueroa and John W. Polley
28 Velopharyngeal dysfunction XXXRichard E. Kirschner and Adriane L. Baylis
29 Secondary deformities of the cleft lip, nose,
and palate XXXEvan M. Feldman, John C. Koshy, Larry H. Hollier Jr.,
and Samuel Stal
30 Cleft and craniofacial orthognathic surgery XXXJesse A. Goldstein and Steven B. Baker
Section II: Craniofacial
31 Pediatric facial fractures XXXJoseph E. Losee and Darren M. Smith
32 Orbital hypertelorism XXXEric Arnaud, Daniel Marchac, Federico Di Rocco,
and Dominique Renier
33 Craniofacial clefts XXXJames P. Bradley and Henry K. Kawamoto Jr.
34 Nonsyndromic craniosynostosis XXXDerek M. Steinbacher and Scott P. Bartlett
35 Syndromic craniosynostosis XXXJeffrey A. Fearon
36 Craniofacial microsomia XXXJoseph G. McCarthy, Barry H. Grayson,
Richard A. Hopper, and Oren M. Tepper
37 Hemifacial atrophy XXXPeter J. Taub, Lester Silver, and Kathryn S.Torok
38 Pierre Robin sequence XXXChristopher G. Zochowski and Arun K. Gosain
39 Treacher–Collins syndrome XXXFernando Molina
Section III: Pediatrics
40 Congenital melanocytic nevi XXXBruce S. Bauer and Neta Adler
41 Pediatric chest and trunk defects XXXLawrence J. Gottlieb, Russell R. Reid, and
Justine C. Lee
42 Pediatric tumors XXXSahil Kapur and Michael L. Bentz
43 Conjoined twins XXXOksana Jackson, David W. Low and Don LaRossa
44 Reconstruction of urogenital defects:
Congenital XXXMohan S. Gundeti and Michael C. Large
Volume Four: Lower Extremity, Trunk
and Burns
David Song
Section I: Lower Extremity Surgery
1 Comprehensive lower extremity anatomy XXXGinard I. Henry and Grant M. Kleiber
2 Management of lower extremity trauma XXXShannon Colohan and Michel Saint-Cyr
3 Lymphatic reconstruction of the extremities XXXRuediger G. H. Baumeister, David W. Chang,
and Peter C. Neligan
4 Lower extremity sarcoma reconstruction XXXGoetz A.Giessler and Michael Sauerbier
5 Reconstructive surgery: Lower extremity
coverage XXXJoon Pio Hong
6 Diagnosis and treatment of painful neuroma and
of nerve compression in the lower extremity XXXA. Lee Dellon
7 Skeletal reconstruction XXXStephen J. Kovach and L. Scott Levin
8 Foot reconstruction XXXMark W. Clemens, Lawrence B. Colen,
and Christopher E. Attinger
Section II: Trunk Surgery
9 Comprehensive trunk anatomy XXXMichael A. Howard and Sara R. Dickie
10 Reconstruction of the chest XXXDavid H. Song and Michelle C. Roughton
11 Reconstruction of the soft tissues of the back XXXGregory A. Dumanian
12 Abdominal wall reconstruction XXXNavin K. Singh, Marwan R. Khalifeh,
and Jonathan Bank
13 Reconstruction of male genital defects XXXStan Monstrey, Peter Ceulemans, Nathalie Roche,
Philippe Houtmeyers, Nicolas Lumen, and Piet Hoebeke
14 Reconstruction of acquired vaginal defects XXXLaura Snell, Peter G. Cordeiro, and Andrea L. Pusic
15 Surgery for gender identity disorder XXXLoren S. Schechter
16 Pressure sores XXXRobert Kwon and Jeffrey E. Janis
17 Perineal reconstruction XXXHakim K. Said and Otway Louie
Section III: Burns Surgery
18 Acute management of burn/electrical injuries XXXLars Steinstraesser and Sammy Al-Benna
19 Extremity burn reconstruction XXXLorenzo Borghese, Alessandro Masellis, and
Michele Masellis
20 Cold and chemical injury to the upper
extremity XXXDennis S. Kao and John Hijjawi
21 Management of facial burns XXXRobert J. Spence
22 Reconstructive burn surgery XXXMatthew B. Klein
23 Management of patients with exfoliative
disorders, epidermolysis bullosa, and TEN XXXAbdullah E. Kattan, Robert C. Cartotto, and Joel S. Fish
Volume Five: Breast
James C. Grotting
1 Anatomy for plastic surgery of the breast XXXJorge I. de la Torre and Michael R. Davis
Section I: Cosmetic Surgery of the Breast
2 Breast augmentation XXXG. Patrick Maxwell and Allen Gabriel
3 Secondary breast augmentation XXXMitchell H. Brown
4 Current concepts in revisionary breast surgery XXXG. Patrick Maxwell and Allen Gabriel
5 Endoscopic approaches to the breast XXXNeil A. Fine and Clark F. Schierle
6 Iatrogenic disorders following breast surgery XXXWalter Peters
7 Mastopexy XXXKent K. Higdon and James C. Grotting
8.1 Reduction mammaplasty XXXJack Fisher and Kent K. Higdon
8.2 Inferior pedicle breast reduction XXXJack Fisher
8.3 Superior or medial pedicle XXXFrank Lista and Jamil Ahmad
8.4 Short scar periareolar inferior pedicle reduction (SPAIR) mammaplasty XXXDennis C. Hammond
8.5 The L short-scar mammaplasty XXXArmando Chiari Jr.
8.6 Periareolar technique with mesh support XXXJoao Carlos Sampaio Góes
8.7 Sculpted pillar vertical reduction mammaplasty XXXKent K. Higdon and James C. Grotting
9 Revision surgery following breast reduction
and mastopexy XXXKenneth C. Shestak
Section II: Reconstructive Surgery of the Breast
10 Breast cancer: Diagnosis therapy and
oncoplastic techniques XXXElisabeth Beahm and Julie E. Lang
11 The oncoplastic approach to partial breast reconstruction XXXAlbert Losken
12 Patient-centered health communication XXXGary L. Freed, Alice Andrews, and E. Dale Collins Vidal
13 Imaging in reconstructive breast surgery XXXJaume Masia, Carmen Navarro, and Juan A. Clavero
14 Expander-implants breast reconstruction XXXMaurizio B. Nava, Giuseppe Catanuto, Angela Pennati, Valentina Visintini Cividin, and Andrea Spano
15 Latissimus dorsi flap breast reconstruction XXXScott L. Spear and Mark W. Clemens
16 The bilateral pedicled TRAM flap XXXL. Franklyn Elliott, John D. Symbas, and
Hunter R. Moyer
17 Free TRAM breast reconstruction XXXJoshua Fosnot and Joseph M. Serletti
18 The deep inferior epigastric artery perforator
(DIEAP) flap XXXPhillip N. Blondeel, Colin M. Morrison, and
Robert J. Allen
19 Alternative flaps for breast reconstruction XXXMaria M. LoTempio, Robert J. Allen, and
Phillip N. Blondeel
20 Omentum reconstruction of the breast XXXJoao Carlos Sampaio Góes and Antonio Luiz
Vasconcellos Macedo
21 Local flaps in partial breast reconstruction XXXMoustapha Hamdi and Eugenia J. Kyriopoulos
22 Reconstruction of the nipple-areola complex XXXKetan M. Patel and Maurice Y. Nahabedian
23.1 Congenital anomalies of the breast XXXEgle Muti
23.2 Poland syndrome XXXPietro Berrino and Valeria Berrino
24 Contouring of the arms, breast, upper trunk, and male chest in the massive weight loss patient XXXJonathan W. Toy and J. Peter Rubin
25 Fat grafting to the breast XXXHenry Wilson and Scott L. Spear
Volume Six: Hand and Upper Extremity
James Chang
Introduction: Plastic surgery contributions
to hand surgery xxxvii
James Chang
Section I: Introduction and Principles
1 Anatomy and biomechanics of the hand XXXJames Chang, Francisco Valero-Cuevas,
Vincent R. Hentz, and Robert A. Chase
2 Examination of the upper extremity XXXRyosuke Kakinoki
3 Diagnostic imaging of the hand and wrist XXXAlphonsus K. Chong and David M.K. Tan
4 Anesthesia for upper extremity surgery XXXJonay Hill, Vanila M. Singh and Subhro K. Sen
5 Principles of internal fixation as applied to
the hand and wrist XXXJeffrey Yao and Christopher Cox
Section II: Acquired Traumatic Disorders
6 Nail and fingertip reconstruction XXXMichael W. Neumeister, Elvin G. Zook,
Nicole Z. Sommer, and Theresa A. Hegge
7 Hand fractures and joint injuries XXXWarren C. Hammert
8 Fractures and dislocations of the wrist and
distal radius XXXKevin C. Chung and Steven C. Haase
9 Flexor tendon injury and reconstruction XXXJin Bo Tang
10 Extensor tendon injuries XXXKai Megerle and Günther Germann
11 Replantation and revascularization XXXWilliam W. Dzwierzynski
12 Reconstructive surgery of the mutilated hand XXXWilliam C. Pederson and Randolph Sherman
13 Thumb reconstruction: Nonmicrosurgical
techniques XXXNicholas B. Vedder and Jeffrey B. Friedrich
14 Thumb and finger reconstruction: Microsurgical techniques XXXFu Chan Wei and Wee Leon Lam
Section III: Acquired Nontraumatic Disorders
15 Benign and malignant tumors of the hand XXXJustin M. Sacks, Kodi K. Azari, Scott Oates,
and David W. Chang
16 Infections of the hand XXXSean M. Bidic and Tim Schaub
17 Management of Dupuytren’s disease XXXAndrew J. Watt and Caroline Leclercq
18 Occupational hand disorders XXXSteven J. McCabe
19 Rheumatologic conditions of the hand
and wrist XXXDouglas M. Sammer and Kevin C. Chung
20 Osteoarthritis in the hand and wrist XXXBrian T. Carlsen, Karim Bakri, Faisal M. Al-Mufarrej
and Steven L. Moran
21 The stiff hand and the spastic hand XXXDavid T. Netscher
22 Ischemia of the hand XXXHee Chang Ahn and Neil F. Jones
23 Complex regional pain syndrome in the upper extremity XXXIvica Ducic and John M. Felder III
24 Nerve entrapment syndromes XXXMichael Bezuhly, James P. O’Brien and
Donald Lalonde
Section IV: Congenital Disorders
25 Congenital hand I: Embryology, classification,
and principles XXXMichael Tonkin and Kerby Oberg
26 Congenital hand II: Disorders of formation (transverse and longitudinal arrest) XXXGill Smith and Paul Smith
27 Congenital hand III: Disorders of formation –
thumb hypoplasia XXXJoseph Upton III and Amir Taghinia
28 Congenital hand IV: Disorders of differentiation
and duplication XXXSteven E.R. Hovius
29 Congenital hand V: Disorders of overgrowth, undergrowth, and generalized skeletal
deformities XXXLeung Kim Hung, Ping Chung Leung, and
Takayuki Miura (Addendum by Michael Tonkin)
30 Growth considerations in pediatric upper
extremity trauma and reconstruction XXXMarco Innocenti and Carla Baldrighi
31 Vascular anomalies of the upper extremity XXXJoseph Upton III
Section V: Paralytic Disorders
32 Peripheral nerve injuries of the upper
extremity XXXSimon Farnebo, Johan Thorfinn, and Lars B. Dahlin
33 Nerve transfers XXXKirsty U. Boyd, Ida K. Fox, and Susan E. Mackinnon
34 Tendon transfers in the upper extremity XXXNeil F. Jones
35 Free-functioning muscle transfer in
the upper extremity XXXIsaac Harvey and Gregory H. Borschel
36 Brachial plexus injuries: Adult and pediatric XXXDavid Chwei-Chin Chuang
37 Restoration of upper extremity function in
tetraplegia XXXCatherine Curtin and Vincent R. Hentz
Section VI: Rehabilitation
38 Upper extremity composite allotransplantation XXXVijay S. Gorantla, Stefan S. Schneeberger,
and W.P. Andrew Lee
39 Hand therapy XXXChristine B. Novak and Rebecca L. von der Heyde
40 Treatment of the upper extremity amputee XXXGregory A. Dumanian and Todd A. Kuiken
Index to all volumes iXXX–iXXX
Details
- No. of pages:
- 1134
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2012
- Published:
- 5th September 2012
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455740345
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323245715
About the Author
James Chang
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor and Chief, Division of Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery, Stanford University Medical Center, Stanford, CA, USA
Peter Neligan
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Surgery, Department of Surgery, Division of Plastic Surgery, University of Washington, Seattle, WA, USA
Reviews
"This volume consists of 880 pages. The illustrations are in full color. Additional information is available online... The editor has gathered a group of renowned, international authors, who are experts in their field. The illustrations are beautiful and in abundance."
Journal of Plastic, Reconstructive & Aesthetic Surgery (JPRAS), January 2014
"This is the latest edition of the multivolume plastic surgery textbook first edited by John M. Converse in 1964. Through the decades, this has remained the gold standard in plastic surgery textbooks. I have always had the most recent edition close to my desk and have used it as an initial reference when I have needed to review a topic. I will continue to use this edition in the same manner.
Plastic surgeons at all stages in their careers can benefit from this book. The coverage of plastic surgery topics remains encyclopedic, and all of the authors are recognized experts in their subject areas.
This edition demonstrates a number of differences from prior editions. The books themselves are slightly larger, and the majority of the artwork is in color, with a uniform style and is of high quality. This edition incorporates changes consistent with our digital age, while maintaining the excellent content that has been the hallmark of this book throughout the years." - Walter Lawrence, MPH, MD (University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics) Doody 5 stars!