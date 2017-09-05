Plastic Surgery
4th Edition
Volume 6: Hand and Upper Limb
Description
Completely revised to meet the demands of today’s trainee and practicing plastic surgeon, Hand and Upper Extremity, Volume 6 of Plastic Surgery, 4th Edition, features new full-color clinical photos, dynamic videos, and authoritative coverage of hot topics in the field. Editor-narrated video presentations offer a step-by-step audio-visual walkthrough of techniques and procedures in plastic surgery.
Key Features
- Offers evidence-based advice from a diverse collection of experts to help you apply the very latest advances in hand and upper extremity surgery and ensure optimal outcomes.
- Features editor-narrated video presentations that take you step-by-step through key techniques and procedures.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 992
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2018
- Published:
- 5th September 2017
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323357142
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323357135
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323357128
About the Author
James Chang
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor and Chief, Division of Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery, Stanford University Medical Center, Stanford, CA, USA
Peter Neligan
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Surgery, Department of Surgery, Division of Plastic Surgery, University of Washington, Seattle, WA, USA