Plastic Surgery - 4th Edition - ISBN: 9780323357128, 9780323357142

Plastic Surgery

4th Edition

Volume 6: Hand and Upper Limb

Authors: James Chang Peter Neligan
eBook ISBN: 9780323357142
eBook ISBN: 9780323357135
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323357128
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 5th September 2017
Page Count: 992
Description

Completely revised to meet the demands of today’s trainee and practicing plastic surgeon, Hand and Upper Extremity, Volume 6 of Plastic Surgery, 4th Edition, features new full-color clinical photos, dynamic videos, and authoritative coverage of hot topics in the field. Editor-narrated video presentations offer a step-by-step audio-visual walkthrough of techniques and procedures in plastic surgery.

Key Features

  • Offers evidence-based advice from a diverse collection of experts to help you apply the very latest advances in hand and upper extremity surgery and ensure optimal outcomes.

  • Features editor-narrated video presentations that take you step-by-step through key techniques and procedures.

  • Purchase this volume individually or own the entire set, with the ability to search across all six volumes online!

Details

No. of pages:
992
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2018
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780323357142
eBook ISBN:
9780323357135
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323357128

About the Author

James Chang

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor and Chief, Division of Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery, Stanford University Medical Center, Stanford, CA, USA

Peter Neligan

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Surgery, Department of Surgery, Division of Plastic Surgery, University of Washington, Seattle, WA, USA

