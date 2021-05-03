Plastic Surgery - Principles and Practice - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323653817

Plastic Surgery - Principles and Practice

1st Edition

Editors: Rostam Farhadieh Neil Bulstrode Babak J. Mehrara Sabrina Cugno
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323653817
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 3rd May 2021
Page Count: 924
Description

With detailed, expert guidance on each essential topic, Plastic Surgery: Principles and Practice offers single-volume convenience without sacrificing complete coverage of this multi-faceted field. Written by global leading authorities, it provides concise, easy-to-follow instruction with the clinical details and supportive data needed to achieve optimal patient outcomes.

About the Editors

Rostam Farhadieh

Neil Bulstrode

Babak J. Mehrara

Affiliations and Expertise

Assistant Attending Surgeon

Sabrina Cugno

