Plastic Surgery - Principles and Practice
1st Edition
Description
With detailed, expert guidance on each essential topic, Plastic Surgery: Principles and Practice offers single-volume convenience without sacrificing complete coverage of this multi-faceted field. Written by global leading authorities, it provides concise, easy-to-follow instruction with the clinical details and supportive data needed to achieve optimal patient outcomes.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 924
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2022
- Published:
- 3rd May 2021
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323653817
About the Editors
Rostam Farhadieh
Neil Bulstrode
Babak J. Mehrara
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Attending Surgeon
Sabrina Cugno
