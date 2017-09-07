Plastic Surgery: 6-Volume Set

Neligan Plastic Surgery 4e

Volume 1: Principles

1. Plastic Surgery and Innovation in Medicine

2. History of Reconstructive and Aesthetic Surgery

3. Psychological Aspects of Plastic Surgery

4. The Role of Ethics in Plastic Surgery

5. Business Principles for Plastic Surgeons

6. Medico-legal Issues In Plastic Surgery

7. Digital Imaging in Plastic Surgery

8. Patient Safety in Plastic Surgery

9. Local Anesthetics in Plastic Surgery

10. Evidence-Based Medicine & Health Services Research in Plastic Surgery

11. "Principles of Cancer Management "

12. Stem Cells and Regenerative Medicine

13. Wound Healing

14. Scar Prevention, Treatment and Revision

15. Skin Graft

16. Tissue Engineering

17. Repair, Grafting and Engineering of Cartilage

18. Repair and Grafting of Bone

19. Repair and Grafting of Peripheral Nerve

20. Repair and Grafting Fat and Adipose Tissue

21. Vascular Territories

22. Flap Classification and Applications

23. Flap Pathophysiology and Pharmacology

24. Principles and Techniques of Microvascular Surgery

25. Principles and Applications of Tissue Expansion

26. Principles of Radiation

27. Lyphedema: Pathophysiology and Basic Science

28. Benign and Malignant Non Melanocytic Tumors of the Skin and Soft Tissue

29. Melanoma

30. Implants and Biomaterials

31. Facial Prosthetics in Plastic Surgery

32. Transplantation in Plastic Surgery

33. Technology Innovation in Plastic Surgery

34. Robotics in Plastic Surgery

35. Simulation & Telemedicine in Plastic Surgery

36. Digital Health in Plastic Surgery

Neligan Plastic Surgery 4e

Volume 2: Aesthetic

1. Managing the Cosmetic Patient

2. Managing a Cosmetic Practice

3. Essential Elements of Patient Safety in Aesthetic Surgery

Section 1: Aesthetic Surgery of the Face

4. Non Surgical Skin Care and Rejuvenation

5.1 Injectables and Resurfacing Techniques - Introduction

5.2 Soft Tissue Fillers

5.3 Botulinum Toxin

5.4 Laser Surface Resurfacing

5.5 Chemical Peels

6.1 Anatomy of the Aging Face

6.2 Principles and Surgical Approaches of Facelift

6.3 Facelift - Platysma-SMAS Plication

6.4 Facelift - Facial Rejuvenation With Loop Sutures; The MACS lift and its Derivatives

6.5 Facelift - Lateral Smasectomy

6.6 Facelift - The Extended SMAS Technique in Facial Rejuvenation

6.7 Facelift - SMAS with skin attached: The High SMAS Technique

6.8 Facelift - Subperiosteal Facelift

6.9 Facelift - The Male Patient

6.10 Secondary Deformities and the Secondary Facelift

7. Forehead Rejuvenation

8. Endescopic Brow Lifting

9. Blepharoplasty

10. Secondary Blepharoplasty: Techniques

11. Asian Facial Cosmetic Surgery

12. Neck Rejuvenation

13. Structural Fat Grafting

14. Skeletal Augmentation

15. Nasal Analysis and Anatomy

16. Open Technique Rhinoplasty

17. Closed Technique Rhinoplasty

18. Airway Issues and the Deviated Nose

19. Secondary Rhinoplasty

20. Otoplasty

21. Hair Restoration

Section 2 General Aesthetic Surgery

22.1 Liposuction: A Comprehensive Review of Techniques & Safety

22.2 Correcting Liposuction Deformities with S.A.F.E Liposuction Technique

23. Abdominoplasty

24. Lipoabdominoplasty

25.1 Circumferential Approaches to Trunkal Contouring - Introduction

25.2 Belt Lipectomy

25.3 Circumferential Lower Bodylift

25.4 Purse String Glutealplasty

25.5 Lower Bodylift with Gluteal Flaps

26.1 Buttock Augmentation - Introduction

26.2 Implant Based Buttock Augmentation

26.3 Fat Grafting and Liposuction

27. Upper Limb Contouring

28. Post Bariatric Surgery

29. Energy Based Devices for Body Contouring

30. Aesthetic Genital Surgery

Neligan Plastic Surgery 4e

Volume 3: Craniofacial, Head & Neck Surgery - Pediatric Plastic Surgery

Part 1: Head, Neck and Craniofacial Surgery

1. Anatomy of the Head and Neck

Section 1: Craniofacial Trauma

2. Facial Trauma: Soft Tissue Injuries

3. Facial Fractures

Section 2: Head and Neck Reconstruction

4. Surgical Management of Migraine Headaches

5. Scalp and Forehead Reconstruction

6. Aesthetic Reconstruction of the Nose

7. Auricular Construction

8. Acquired Cranial and Facial Bone Deformities

9.1 Computerized Surgical Planning Introduction

9.2 Computerized Surgical Planning in Orthognathic Surgery

9.3 Computerized Surgical Planning in Head and Neck Reconstruction

10.1 Introduction to Midface Reconstruction

10.2 The Memorial Sloane Kettering Approach

10.3 The MD Anderson Approach

11. Oral Cavity, Tongue and Mandibular Reconstructions

12. Lip Reconstruction

13. Facial Paralysis

14. Hypopharyngeal, Esophageal and Neck Reconstruction

15. Tumors of the Facial Skeleton

16. Overview of Head and Neck Tumors

17. Local Flaps for Facial Coverage

18. Secondary Facial Reconstruction

19. Facial Transplant

Part 2: Pediatrics

Section 1: Clefts

20. Embryology of the Craniofacial Complex

21.1 Unilateral Cleft Lip Introduction

21.2 Rotation Advancement

21.3 Extended Molar Repair

21.4 Subunit Reconstrction

22. Repair of Bilateral Cleft Lip

23. Cleft Palate

24. Alveolar Clefts

25. Orthodontics in Cleft Lip and Palate Management

26. Velopharyngeal Dysfunction

27. Secondary Deformities of the Cleft Lip, Nose, and Palate

28. Cleft and Craniofacial Orthognathic Surgery

Section 2: Craniofacial

29. Pediatric Facial Fractures

30. Orbital Hypertelorism

31. Cranofacial Clefts

32. Nonsyndromic Craniosynostosis

33. Syndromic Craniosynostosis

34. Craniofacial Microsomia

35. Hemifacial Atrophy

36. Pierre Robin Sequence

37. Treacher Collins Syndrome

Section 3: Pediatrics

38. Congenital Melanocytic Nevi

39. Vascular Anomalies

40. Pediatric Chest and Trunk Defects

41. Pediatric Tumors

42. Conjoined Twins

43. Reconstruction of Urogenital Defects: Congenital

Neligan Plastic Surgery 4e

Volume 4: Lower Extremity, Trunk and Burns

Section 1: Lower Extremity Surgery

1. Comprehensive Lower Extremity Anatomy

2. Management of Lower Extremity Trauma

3. Lymphatic Reconstruction of the Extremities

4. Lower Extremity Sarcoma Reconstruction

5. Reconstructive Surgery: Lower Extremity Coverage

6. Diagnosis and Treatment Of Painful Neuroma and of Nerve Compression in the Lower Extremity

7. Skeletal Reconstruction

8. Foot Reconstruction

Section 2: Trunk Surgery

9. Comprehensive Trunk Anatomy

10. Reconstruction of the chest

11. Reconstruction of the Soft Tissues of the Back

12. Abdominal Wall Reconstruction

13. Reconstruction of Male Genital Defects

14. Reconstruction of Acquired Vaginal Defects

15. Surgery for Gender Identity Disorder

16. Pressure Sores

17. Perineal Reconstruction

Section 3: Burns

18. Acute Management of Burn/Electrical Injuries

19. Extremity Burn Reconstruction

20. Management of the Burned Face

21. Reconstructive Burn Surgery

22. Cold and Chemical Injury to the Upper Extremity & Management of Patients with Exfoliative Disorders, Epidermolysis Bullosa & TEN

Neligan Plastic Surgery 4e

Volume 5: Breast

Section 1: Aesthetic Breast Surgery

1. Breast Anatomy for Plastic Surgeons

2. Preoperative Evaluation and Consultation for Breast Augmentation

3. Technical Considerations in Breast Augmentation

4. Device Considerations in Breast Augmentation

5. Breast Augmentation with Autologous Fat Grafting

6. Mastopexy Options and Techniques

7. One and Two Stage Considerations for Augmentation Mastopexy

8. Revising the Unsatisfactory Breast Augmentation and/or Mastopexy

9. Reduction Mammaplasty with Inverted T Techniques

10. Reduction Mammaplasty with Short Scar Techniques

11. Gynecomastia

12. Anaplastic Large Cell Lymphoma (ALCL)

Section 2: Reconstructive Breast Surgery

13. Diagnosis and Therapy of Breast Cancer

14. Preoperative Evaluation and Planning for Breast Reconstruction Following Mastectomy

15. One and Two Stage Prosthetic Reconstruction in Nipple Sparing Mastectomy

16. One and Two Stage Prosthetic Reconstruction in Skin Sparing Mastectomy

17. Secondary Procedures Following Prosthetic Reconstruction

18. The Pedicle TRAM Flap

19. Lattismus Flaps

20.1 Introduction to Abdominal Based Flaps

20.2 DIEP Flap

20.3 SIEA Flap

20.4 Free TRAM

21.1 Introduction to Free Flaps

21.2 Gluteal Free Flaps for Breast Reconstruction (SGAP, IGAP)

21.3 Medial Flaps for Breast Reconstruction

21.4 Posterior Thigh Free Flaps for Reconstruction

22. Secondary Procedures Following Autologous Reconstruction

23.1 Introduction to Oncoplastic Surgery

23.2 Reduction Mammaplasty/Mastopexy

23.3 Pedicle and Free Flap

24. Mastopexy Options And Techniques

25. Radiation Therapy in the Setting of Breast Reconstruction

26. Surgical Management of Post Mastectomy Lymphedema

27. Reconstruction of the Nipple-Areola Complex

28. Congenital Anomalies of the Breast

Neligan Plastic Surgery 4e

Volume 6: Hand and Upper Extremity

Introduction: Plastic surgery contributions to hand surgery

Section 1: Introduction and Principles

1. Anatomy and Biomechanics of the Hand

2. Examination of the Upper Extremity

3. Diagnostic Imaging of the Hand and Wrist

4. Anesthesia for Upper Extremity Surgery

5. Principles of Internal Fixation as Applied to the Hand and Wrist

Section 2: Acquired Traumatic Disorders

6. Nail and Fingertip Reconstruction

7. Hand Fractures and Joint Injuries

8. Fractures and Dislocations of the Carpus and Distal Radius

9. Flexor Tendon Injury and Reconstruction

10. Extensor Tendon Injuries

11. Replantation and Revascularization

12. Reconstructive Surgery of the Mutilated Hand

13. Thumb Reconstruction: Non Microsurgical Techniques

14. Thumb Reconstruction: Microsurgical Techniques

Section 3: Acquired Non-Traumatic Disorders

15. Benign and Malignant Tumors of the Hand

16. Infections of the Hand

17. Management of Dupuytren's Disease

18. Occupational Hand Disorders

19. Rheumatologic Conditions of the Hand and Wrist

20. Management of Osteoarthritis in the Hand and Wrist

21. The Stiff Hand and the Spastic Hand

22. Ischemia of the Hand

23. Neuropathic Pain in the Upper Extremity

24. Nerve Entrapment Syndromes

Section 4: Congenital Disorders

25. Congenital Hand I: Embryology, Classification and Principles

26. Congenital Hand II: Longitudinal, Central And transverse deficiency

27. Congenital Hand III: Thumb Hypoplasia

28. Congenital Hand Iv: Syndactyly, Synostosis, Polydactyly, Camptodactyly, and Clinodactyly

29. Congenital Hand V: Overgrowth, Undergrowth, and Generalized Skeletal Deformities

30. Growth Considerations in Pediatric Upper Extremity Trauma and Reconstruction

31. Vascular Anomalies of the Upper Extremity

Section 5: Paralytic Disorders

32. Peripheral nerve injuries of the Upper Extremity

33. Nerve transfers

34. Tendon Transfers in the Upper Limb

35. Free Functioning Muscle Transfer in the Upper Limb

36. Brachial Plexus Injuries: Adult and Pediatric

37. Restoration of Upper Extremity Function in Tetraplegia

Section 6: Rehabilitation

38. Upper Extremity Composite Allotransplantation

39. Hand Therapy

40. Treatment of the Upper-Extremity Amputee