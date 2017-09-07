Plastic Surgery: 6-Volume Set
4th Edition
Description
Comprehensive in scope, the 6-volume Plastic Surgery, 4th edition returns as the ultimate knowledge source in this most challenging of surgical specialties. It’s been completely revised to meet the demands of the trainee and practicing plastic surgeon, featuring brand-new color clinical photos, procedural videos, and video lectures across all six volumes. Bonus material that includes additional text, images, and videos helps you improve your mastery of the latest techniques.
Key Features
- Each easily readable, individual volume is a standalone comprehensive text full of salient and applicable anatomy and techniques.
- Bonus online material includes additional text, images, and over 150 procedural videos.
- Lead editor Peter C. Neligan creates a cohesive tone throughout the chapters and content across all 6 volumes.
- Evidence-based advice from a diverse collection of experts allows you to apply the very latest advances in every area of plastic surgery and ensure optimal outcomes.
- Easily find the answers you need with an organization that features separate volumes covering Principles • Aesthetic • Craniofacial, Head and Neck Surgery and Pediatric Plastic Surgery • Lower Extremity, Trunk and Burns • Breast • and Hand and Upper Extremity.
- Principles volume covers: Digital technology in plastic surgery; Repair and grafting of fat and adipose tissue; Stem cell therapy and tissue engineering; and Treatment of Lymphedema
- Aesthetic volume covers: Facelift - The male patient; Energy-based devices for body contouring; Autologous gluteal flaps for augmentation and preservation of gluteal contour; Buttock shaping with fat grafting and liposuction; and Essential elements of patient safety in Aesthetic Plastic Surgery, just to name a few.
- Craniofacial and Pediatric Plastic Surgery volume covers: Computerised surgical planning in orthognathic surgery; Computerised surgical planning in craniofacial, head and neck surgery; and Rotation advancement.
- Breast volume covers: Device considerations in breast augmentation, breast implant-associated anaplastic large-cell lymphoma, surgical management of post-mastectomy lymphedema, gynecomastia surgery, and radiation therapy in the setting of breast reconstruction.
- Lower Extremity, Trunk and Burns volume covers: Lymphedema microsurgery; Transgender surgery; and Skin grafting and reconstructive surgery for burns.
- Hand and Upper Extremity volume covers: Pediatric and adult hand surgery; Nerve transfers; Tendon repair; and Functional prosthetics.
Purchase one volume individually or own the entire set, with the ability to search across all six volumes online!
Table of Contents
Neligan Plastic Surgery 4e
Volume 1: Principles
1. Plastic Surgery and Innovation in Medicine
2. History of Reconstructive and Aesthetic Surgery
3. Psychological Aspects of Plastic Surgery
4. The Role of Ethics in Plastic Surgery
5. Business Principles for Plastic Surgeons
6. Medico-legal Issues In Plastic Surgery
7. Digital Imaging in Plastic Surgery
8. Patient Safety in Plastic Surgery
9. Local Anesthetics in Plastic Surgery
10. Evidence-Based Medicine & Health Services Research in Plastic Surgery
11. "Principles of Cancer Management "
12. Stem Cells and Regenerative Medicine
13. Wound Healing
14. Scar Prevention, Treatment and Revision
15. Skin Graft
16. Tissue Engineering
17. Repair, Grafting and Engineering of Cartilage
18. Repair and Grafting of Bone
19. Repair and Grafting of Peripheral Nerve
20. Repair and Grafting Fat and Adipose Tissue
21. Vascular Territories
22. Flap Classification and Applications
23. Flap Pathophysiology and Pharmacology
24. Principles and Techniques of Microvascular Surgery
25. Principles and Applications of Tissue Expansion
26. Principles of Radiation
27. Lyphedema: Pathophysiology and Basic Science
28. Benign and Malignant Non Melanocytic Tumors of the Skin and Soft Tissue
29. Melanoma
30. Implants and Biomaterials
31. Facial Prosthetics in Plastic Surgery
32. Transplantation in Plastic Surgery
33. Technology Innovation in Plastic Surgery
34. Robotics in Plastic Surgery
35. Simulation & Telemedicine in Plastic Surgery
36. Digital Health in Plastic Surgery
Neligan Plastic Surgery 4e
Volume 2: Aesthetic
1. Managing the Cosmetic Patient
2. Managing a Cosmetic Practice
3. Essential Elements of Patient Safety in Aesthetic Surgery
Section 1: Aesthetic Surgery of the Face
4. Non Surgical Skin Care and Rejuvenation
5.1 Injectables and Resurfacing Techniques - Introduction
5.2 Soft Tissue Fillers
5.3 Botulinum Toxin
5.4 Laser Surface Resurfacing
5.5 Chemical Peels
6.1 Anatomy of the Aging Face
6.2 Principles and Surgical Approaches of Facelift
6.3 Facelift - Platysma-SMAS Plication
6.4 Facelift - Facial Rejuvenation With Loop Sutures; The MACS lift and its Derivatives
6.5 Facelift - Lateral Smasectomy
6.6 Facelift - The Extended SMAS Technique in Facial Rejuvenation
6.7 Facelift - SMAS with skin attached: The High SMAS Technique
6.8 Facelift - Subperiosteal Facelift
6.9 Facelift - The Male Patient
6.10 Secondary Deformities and the Secondary Facelift
7. Forehead Rejuvenation
8. Endescopic Brow Lifting
9. Blepharoplasty
10. Secondary Blepharoplasty: Techniques
11. Asian Facial Cosmetic Surgery
12. Neck Rejuvenation
13. Structural Fat Grafting
14. Skeletal Augmentation
15. Nasal Analysis and Anatomy
16. Open Technique Rhinoplasty
17. Closed Technique Rhinoplasty
18. Airway Issues and the Deviated Nose
19. Secondary Rhinoplasty
20. Otoplasty
21. Hair Restoration
Section 2 General Aesthetic Surgery
22.1 Liposuction: A Comprehensive Review of Techniques & Safety
22.2 Correcting Liposuction Deformities with S.A.F.E Liposuction Technique
23. Abdominoplasty
24. Lipoabdominoplasty
25.1 Circumferential Approaches to Trunkal Contouring - Introduction
25.2 Belt Lipectomy
25.3 Circumferential Lower Bodylift
25.4 Purse String Glutealplasty
25.5 Lower Bodylift with Gluteal Flaps
26.1 Buttock Augmentation - Introduction
26.2 Implant Based Buttock Augmentation
26.3 Fat Grafting and Liposuction
27. Upper Limb Contouring
28. Post Bariatric Surgery
29. Energy Based Devices for Body Contouring
30. Aesthetic Genital Surgery
Neligan Plastic Surgery 4e
Volume 3: Craniofacial, Head & Neck Surgery - Pediatric Plastic Surgery
Part 1: Head, Neck and Craniofacial Surgery
1. Anatomy of the Head and Neck
Section 1: Craniofacial Trauma
2. Facial Trauma: Soft Tissue Injuries
3. Facial Fractures
Section 2: Head and Neck Reconstruction
4. Surgical Management of Migraine Headaches
5. Scalp and Forehead Reconstruction
6. Aesthetic Reconstruction of the Nose
7. Auricular Construction
8. Acquired Cranial and Facial Bone Deformities
9.1 Computerized Surgical Planning Introduction
9.2 Computerized Surgical Planning in Orthognathic Surgery
9.3 Computerized Surgical Planning in Head and Neck Reconstruction
10.1 Introduction to Midface Reconstruction
10.2 The Memorial Sloane Kettering Approach
10.3 The MD Anderson Approach
11. Oral Cavity, Tongue and Mandibular Reconstructions
12. Lip Reconstruction
13. Facial Paralysis
14. Hypopharyngeal, Esophageal and Neck Reconstruction
15. Tumors of the Facial Skeleton
16. Overview of Head and Neck Tumors
17. Local Flaps for Facial Coverage
18. Secondary Facial Reconstruction
19. Facial Transplant
Part 2: Pediatrics
Section 1: Clefts
20. Embryology of the Craniofacial Complex
21.1 Unilateral Cleft Lip Introduction
21.2 Rotation Advancement
21.3 Extended Molar Repair
21.4 Subunit Reconstrction
22. Repair of Bilateral Cleft Lip
23. Cleft Palate
24. Alveolar Clefts
25. Orthodontics in Cleft Lip and Palate Management
26. Velopharyngeal Dysfunction
27. Secondary Deformities of the Cleft Lip, Nose, and Palate
28. Cleft and Craniofacial Orthognathic Surgery
Section 2: Craniofacial
29. Pediatric Facial Fractures
30. Orbital Hypertelorism
31. Cranofacial Clefts
32. Nonsyndromic Craniosynostosis
33. Syndromic Craniosynostosis
34. Craniofacial Microsomia
35. Hemifacial Atrophy
36. Pierre Robin Sequence
37. Treacher Collins Syndrome
Section 3: Pediatrics
38. Congenital Melanocytic Nevi
39. Vascular Anomalies
40. Pediatric Chest and Trunk Defects
41. Pediatric Tumors
42. Conjoined Twins
43. Reconstruction of Urogenital Defects: Congenital
Neligan Plastic Surgery 4e
Volume 4: Lower Extremity, Trunk and Burns
Section 1: Lower Extremity Surgery
1. Comprehensive Lower Extremity Anatomy
2. Management of Lower Extremity Trauma
3. Lymphatic Reconstruction of the Extremities
4. Lower Extremity Sarcoma Reconstruction
5. Reconstructive Surgery: Lower Extremity Coverage
6. Diagnosis and Treatment Of Painful Neuroma and of Nerve Compression in the Lower Extremity
7. Skeletal Reconstruction
8. Foot Reconstruction
Section 2: Trunk Surgery
9. Comprehensive Trunk Anatomy
10. Reconstruction of the chest
11. Reconstruction of the Soft Tissues of the Back
12. Abdominal Wall Reconstruction
13. Reconstruction of Male Genital Defects
14. Reconstruction of Acquired Vaginal Defects
15. Surgery for Gender Identity Disorder
16. Pressure Sores
17. Perineal Reconstruction
Section 3: Burns
18. Acute Management of Burn/Electrical Injuries
19. Extremity Burn Reconstruction
20. Management of the Burned Face
21. Reconstructive Burn Surgery
22. Cold and Chemical Injury to the Upper Extremity & Management of Patients with Exfoliative Disorders, Epidermolysis Bullosa & TEN
Neligan Plastic Surgery 4e
Volume 5: Breast
Section 1: Aesthetic Breast Surgery
1. Breast Anatomy for Plastic Surgeons
2. Preoperative Evaluation and Consultation for Breast Augmentation
3. Technical Considerations in Breast Augmentation
4. Device Considerations in Breast Augmentation
5. Breast Augmentation with Autologous Fat Grafting
6. Mastopexy Options and Techniques
7. One and Two Stage Considerations for Augmentation Mastopexy
8. Revising the Unsatisfactory Breast Augmentation and/or Mastopexy
9. Reduction Mammaplasty with Inverted T Techniques
10. Reduction Mammaplasty with Short Scar Techniques
11. Gynecomastia
12. Anaplastic Large Cell Lymphoma (ALCL)
Section 2: Reconstructive Breast Surgery
13. Diagnosis and Therapy of Breast Cancer
14. Preoperative Evaluation and Planning for Breast Reconstruction Following Mastectomy
15. One and Two Stage Prosthetic Reconstruction in Nipple Sparing Mastectomy
16. One and Two Stage Prosthetic Reconstruction in Skin Sparing Mastectomy
17. Secondary Procedures Following Prosthetic Reconstruction
18. The Pedicle TRAM Flap
19. Lattismus Flaps
20.1 Introduction to Abdominal Based Flaps
20.2 DIEP Flap
20.3 SIEA Flap
20.4 Free TRAM
21.1 Introduction to Free Flaps
21.2 Gluteal Free Flaps for Breast Reconstruction (SGAP, IGAP)
21.3 Medial Flaps for Breast Reconstruction
21.4 Posterior Thigh Free Flaps for Reconstruction
22. Secondary Procedures Following Autologous Reconstruction
23.1 Introduction to Oncoplastic Surgery
23.2 Reduction Mammaplasty/Mastopexy
23.3 Pedicle and Free Flap
24. Mastopexy Options And Techniques
25. Radiation Therapy in the Setting of Breast Reconstruction
26. Surgical Management of Post Mastectomy Lymphedema
27. Reconstruction of the Nipple-Areola Complex
28. Congenital Anomalies of the Breast
Neligan Plastic Surgery 4e
Volume 6: Hand and Upper Extremity
Introduction: Plastic surgery contributions to hand surgery
Section 1: Introduction and Principles
1. Anatomy and Biomechanics of the Hand
2. Examination of the Upper Extremity
3. Diagnostic Imaging of the Hand and Wrist
4. Anesthesia for Upper Extremity Surgery
5. Principles of Internal Fixation as Applied to the Hand and Wrist
Section 2: Acquired Traumatic Disorders
6. Nail and Fingertip Reconstruction
7. Hand Fractures and Joint Injuries
8. Fractures and Dislocations of the Carpus and Distal Radius
9. Flexor Tendon Injury and Reconstruction
10. Extensor Tendon Injuries
11. Replantation and Revascularization
12. Reconstructive Surgery of the Mutilated Hand
13. Thumb Reconstruction: Non Microsurgical Techniques
14. Thumb Reconstruction: Microsurgical Techniques
Section 3: Acquired Non-Traumatic Disorders
15. Benign and Malignant Tumors of the Hand
16. Infections of the Hand
17. Management of Dupuytren's Disease
18. Occupational Hand Disorders
19. Rheumatologic Conditions of the Hand and Wrist
20. Management of Osteoarthritis in the Hand and Wrist
21. The Stiff Hand and the Spastic Hand
22. Ischemia of the Hand
23. Neuropathic Pain in the Upper Extremity
24. Nerve Entrapment Syndromes
Section 4: Congenital Disorders
25. Congenital Hand I: Embryology, Classification and Principles
26. Congenital Hand II: Longitudinal, Central And transverse deficiency
27. Congenital Hand III: Thumb Hypoplasia
28. Congenital Hand Iv: Syndactyly, Synostosis, Polydactyly, Camptodactyly, and Clinodactyly
29. Congenital Hand V: Overgrowth, Undergrowth, and Generalized Skeletal Deformities
30. Growth Considerations in Pediatric Upper Extremity Trauma and Reconstruction
31. Vascular Anomalies of the Upper Extremity
Section 5: Paralytic Disorders
32. Peripheral nerve injuries of the Upper Extremity
33. Nerve transfers
34. Tendon Transfers in the Upper Limb
35. Free Functioning Muscle Transfer in the Upper Limb
36. Brachial Plexus Injuries: Adult and Pediatric
37. Restoration of Upper Extremity Function in Tetraplegia
Section 6: Rehabilitation
38. Upper Extremity Composite Allotransplantation
39. Hand Therapy
40. Treatment of the Upper-Extremity Amputee
Details
- No. of pages:
- 4680
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2018
- Published:
- 7th September 2017
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323356305
About the Author
Peter Neligan
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Surgery, Department of Surgery, Division of Plastic Surgery, University of Washington, Seattle, WA, USA