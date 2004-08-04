Plastic Product Material and Process Selection Handbook
1st Edition
Description
This book is for people involved in working with plastic material and plastic fabricating processes. The information and data in this book are provided as a comparative guide to help in understanding the performance of plastics and in making the decisions that must be made when developing a logical approach to fabricating plastic products to meet performance requirements at the lowest costs. It is formatted to allow for easy reader access and this care has been translated into the individual chapter constructions and index. This book makes very clear the behaviour of the 35,000 different plastics with the different behaviours of the hundreds of processes. Products reviewed range from toys to medical devices, to cars, to boats, to underwater devices, containers, springs, pipes, aircraft and spacecraft. The reader's product to be designed and/or fabricated can be directly or indirectly related to plastic materials, fabricating processes and/or product design reviews in this book.
Key Features
Essential for people involved in working with plastic material and plastic fabricating processes Will help readers understand the performance of plastics *Helps readers to make decisions which meet performance requirements and to keep costs low
Readership
Those manufacturing and working with plastics, including processors, designers, quality control staff, specifiers, purchasers, marketers and consultants.
Table of Contents
List of figures
List of tables
Preface, acknowledgement
ACKNOWLEDGEMENT
About the authors
Chapter 1: INTRODUCTION
Overview
Classifying plastic
Property and behavior
Viscosity: Newtonian and Non-Newtonian
Rheology and viscoelasticity
Processing and thermal interface
Compounding and alloying
Introduction to property
Plastic behavior
Drying plastic
Variable
Advantage and limitation
FALLO approach
Chapter 2: PLASTIC PROPERTY
Overview
Plastic performance
Thermoplastic
Thermoset plastic
Elastomer
Reinforced plastic
Recycled plastic
Plastic selection
Chapter 3: FABRICATING PRODUCT
Overview
Processor certification
Processing fundamental
Machines not alike
Plastic processing performance
Plasticator melting operation
Screw
Barrel
Downsizing machine
Upsizing machine
Rebuilding vs. buying
Repair
Tooling
Process control
Prototyping model
Safety
Chapter 4: INJECTION MOLDING
Introduction
Molding system
Machine startup/shutdown
Coinjection molding
Coinjection foam low pressure molding
Gas-assist molding
Gas-assist without gas channel molding
Gas counterflow molding
Water-assist molding
Injection-compression molding
Two-shot molding/Over-molding
In-mold molding
Insert molding
Thin-wall molding
Soluble core molding
Continuous molding
Tandem machine molding
Micromolding
Monosandwich molding
Double-daylight molding
Foamed gas counter pressure molding
High pressure foam molding
Low pressure foam molding
Liquid molding
Counterflow molding
Melt flow oscillation molding
Screwless molding
Non-plastic molding
Summary
Chapter 5: EXTRUSION
Introduction
Component
Extruder type/performance
Operation
Film and sheet
Film
Pipe and tube
Profile
Coating
Wire and cable
Fiber
Coextrusion
Orientation
Other process
Postforminq
Compounding
Reclamation/recycling
Chapter 6: BLOW MOLDING
Introduction
Blow molding process
Extrusion blow molding
Injection blow molding
Stretch Blow Molding
MOLD
Chapter 7: THERMOFORMING
Introduction
Mold
Processing
Chapter 8: FOAMING
Overview
Blowing agent
Type of foam
PROCESS
Chapter 9: CALENDERING
Introduction
Equipment
Compounding/Blending
Processing
Calendering vs. Extrusion
Chapter 10: COATING
Overview
Type
Plastic behavior
Process
Property
Chapter 11: CASTING
Introduction
Plastic
Process
Casting of acrylic
Casting of nylon
Solvent casting of film
Chapter 12: REACTION INJECTION MOLDING
Introduction
Equipment
Mold
Processing
Material
Chapter 13: ROTATIONAL MOLDING
1. Introduction
Process
Plastic
Plastic behavior
Performance
Machine
Mold
Design
Chapter 14: COMPRESSION MOLDING
Introduction
Mold
Machine
Plastic
Processing
Chapter 15: REINFORCED PLASTIC
Overview
Definition
Property
Orientation of reinforcement
Material of construction
Fabricating process
Selecting process
Tolerance
Chapter 16: OTHER PROCESSES
Introduction
PVC dispersion
Encapsulation
Potting
Liquid injection molding
Impregnation
Chemical etching
Twin screw injection molding extruder
Melt compression molding
Chapter 17: MOLD AND DIE TOOLING
Overview
Material of construction
Manufacturing
Protective coating/plating
Mold
Die
Tooling and prototyping
Chapter 18: AUXILIARY EQUIPMENT
Introduction
Material/product handling
Decorating
Joining and assembling
Machining
Chapter 19: SUMMARY
Overview
Research and development
Equipment development
Product development
Design demand
Plastics in the forefront
REFERENCES
Index
About the Author
Dominick Rosato
Donald Rosato
Affiliations and Expertise
President, PlastiSource, Concord, MA, USA