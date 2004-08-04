Plastic Product Material and Process Selection Handbook - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781856174312, 9780080514055

Plastic Product Material and Process Selection Handbook

1st Edition

Authors: Dominick Rosato Donald Rosato Matthew Rosato
eBook ISBN: 9780080514055
Paperback ISBN: 9781856174312
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 4th August 2004
Page Count: 618
Description

This book is for people involved in working with plastic material and plastic fabricating processes. The information and data in this book are provided as a comparative guide to help in understanding the performance of plastics and in making the decisions that must be made when developing a logical approach to fabricating plastic products to meet performance requirements at the lowest costs. It is formatted to allow for easy reader access and this care has been translated into the individual chapter constructions and index. This book makes very clear the behaviour of the 35,000 different plastics with the different behaviours of the hundreds of processes. Products reviewed range from toys to medical devices, to cars, to boats, to underwater devices, containers, springs, pipes, aircraft and spacecraft. The reader's product to be designed and/or fabricated can be directly or indirectly related to plastic materials, fabricating processes and/or product design reviews in this book.

Key Features

Essential for people involved in working with plastic material and plastic fabricating processes Will help readers understand the performance of plastics *Helps readers to make decisions which meet performance requirements and to keep costs low

Readership

Those manufacturing and working with plastics, including processors, designers, quality control staff, specifiers, purchasers, marketers and consultants.

Table of Contents

List of figures

List of tables

Preface, acknowledgement

ACKNOWLEDGEMENT

About the authors

Chapter 1: INTRODUCTION

Overview

Classifying plastic

Property and behavior

Viscosity: Newtonian and Non-Newtonian

Rheology and viscoelasticity

Processing and thermal interface

Compounding and alloying

Introduction to property

Plastic behavior

Drying plastic

Variable

Advantage and limitation

FALLO approach

Chapter 2: PLASTIC PROPERTY

Overview

Plastic performance

Thermoplastic

Thermoset plastic

Elastomer

Reinforced plastic

Recycled plastic

Plastic selection

Chapter 3: FABRICATING PRODUCT

Overview

Processor certification

Processing fundamental

Machines not alike

Plastic processing performance

Plasticator melting operation

Screw

Barrel

Downsizing machine

Upsizing machine

Rebuilding vs. buying

Repair

Tooling

Process control

Prototyping model

Safety

Chapter 4: INJECTION MOLDING

Introduction

Molding system

Machine startup/shutdown

Coinjection molding

Coinjection foam low pressure molding

Gas-assist molding

Gas-assist without gas channel molding

Gas counterflow molding

Water-assist molding

Injection-compression molding

Two-shot molding/Over-molding

In-mold molding

Insert molding

Thin-wall molding

Soluble core molding

Continuous molding

Tandem machine molding

Micromolding

Monosandwich molding

Double-daylight molding

Foamed gas counter pressure molding

High pressure foam molding

Low pressure foam molding

Liquid molding

Counterflow molding

Melt flow oscillation molding

Screwless molding

Non-plastic molding

Summary

Chapter 5: EXTRUSION

Introduction

Component

Extruder type/performance

Operation

Film and sheet

Film

Pipe and tube

Profile

Coating

Wire and cable

Fiber

Coextrusion

Orientation

Other process

Postforminq

Compounding

Reclamation/recycling

Chapter 6: BLOW MOLDING

Introduction

Blow molding process

Extrusion blow molding

Injection blow molding

Stretch Blow Molding

MOLD

Chapter 7: THERMOFORMING

Introduction

Mold

Processing

Chapter 8: FOAMING

Overview

Blowing agent

Type of foam

PROCESS

Chapter 9: CALENDERING

Introduction

Equipment

Compounding/Blending

Processing

Calendering vs. Extrusion

Chapter 10: COATING

Overview

Type

Plastic behavior

Process

Property

Chapter 11: CASTING

Introduction

Plastic

Process

Casting of acrylic

Casting of nylon

Solvent casting of film

Chapter 12: REACTION INJECTION MOLDING

Introduction

Equipment

Mold

Processing

Material

Chapter 13: ROTATIONAL MOLDING

1. Introduction

Process

Plastic

Plastic behavior

Performance

Machine

Mold

Design

Chapter 14: COMPRESSION MOLDING

Introduction

Mold

Machine

Plastic

Processing

Chapter 15: REINFORCED PLASTIC

Overview

Definition

Property

Orientation of reinforcement

Material of construction

Fabricating process

Selecting process

Tolerance

Chapter 16: OTHER PROCESSES

Introduction

PVC dispersion

Encapsulation

Potting

Liquid injection molding

Impregnation

Chemical etching

Twin screw injection molding extruder

Melt compression molding

Chapter 17: MOLD AND DIE TOOLING

Overview

Material of construction

Manufacturing

Protective coating/plating

Mold

Die

Tooling and prototyping

Chapter 18: AUXILIARY EQUIPMENT

Introduction

Material/product handling

Decorating

Joining and assembling

Machining

Chapter 19: SUMMARY

Overview

Research and development

Equipment development

Product development

Design demand

Plastics in the forefront

REFERENCES

Index

About the Author

Dominick Rosato

Donald Rosato

Affiliations and Expertise

President, PlastiSource, Concord, MA, USA

Matthew Rosato

Ratings and Reviews

