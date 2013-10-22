Plasma Sources for Thin Film Deposition and Etching - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780125330183, 9780080925134

Plasma Sources for Thin Film Deposition and Etching, Volume 18

1st Edition

Editors: Maurice Francombe
Serial Editors: John Vossen
eBook ISBN: 9780080925134
Hardcover ISBN: 9780125330183
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 22nd October 2013
Page Count: 328
Table of Contents

Design of High- Density Plasma Sources for Materials Processing
M.A. Lieberman and R.A. Gottscho 
Electron Cyclotron Resonance Plasma Sources and Their Use in Plasma-Assisted Chemical Vapor Deposition of Thin Films
O.A. Popov
Unbalanced Magnetron Sputtering
S.L. Rohde
The Formation of Particles in Thin-Film Processing Plasmas
Steinbruchel

Description

This latest volume of the well-known Physics of Thin Films Series includes four chapters that discuss high-density plasma sources for materials processing, electron cyclotron resonance and its uses, unbalancedmagnetron sputtering, and particle formation in thin film processing plasma.

Key Features

  • Chapter One develops a unified framework from which all "high-efficiency" sources may be viewed and compared; outlines key elements of source design affecting processing results; and highlights areas where additional research and development are needed
  • Chapter Two reviews and analyzes the main types of electron cyclotron resonance (ECR) plasma sources suitable for ECR PACVD of thin films, mainly ECR sources using magnet coils
  • Chapter Three examines the benefits and limitations of the new technique, unbalanced magnetron sputtering (UBM), along with the motivation for its development, the basic principles of its operation and commercial applications, and some speculations regarding the future of UBM technology
  • Chapter Four describes general phenomena observed in connection with particle formation in thin film processing plasmas; discusses particles in PECVD plasmas, sputtering plasmas, and RIE plasmas; presents an overview of the theoretical modeling of various aspects of particles in processing plasmas; examines issues of equipment design affecting particle formation; and concludes with remarks about the implications of this work for the control of process-induced particle contamination

Readership

Libraries, researchers in electrical engineering, condensed matter physics, and materials science departments. All academic and industrial thin film researchers

Details

No. of pages:
328
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1994
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080925134
Hardcover ISBN:
9780125330183

About the Editors

Maurice Francombe Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Georgia State University, Atlanta, U.S.A.

About the Serial Editors

John Vossen Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

RCA Laboratories, Princeton, New Jersey

