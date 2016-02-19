Plasma Protein Metabolism
1st Edition
Regulation of Synthesis, Distribution, and Degradation
Plasma Protein Metabolism: Regulation of Synthesis, Distribution, and Degradation covers the concepts concerning the physiological and pathophysiological factors regulating the distribution, degradation, and synthesis of plasma proteins.
This book is organized into nine parts encompassing 32 chapters. The first parts present the assumptions and methodology involved in the various in vivo and in vitro techniques that provide insights to protein metabolism. The next parts describe the techniques of protein isolation, characterization, labeling, and mathematical analysis of the data, as well as the methods for directly quantitating protein synthetic rates in nonsteady state conditions. Other parts are devoted to the factors involved in regulating the serum levels of albumin, acute phase reactants, immunoglobulins, clotting factors, complement and hormone-binding proteins. The controlling factors include such general and specific physiological regulators of protein synthesis and catabolism as levels of specific serum proteins, hormonal regulators, variations of temperature and oncotic pressure, antigenic stimulation, and nutritional factors. The remaining parts analyze the pathophysiological factors including disorders of protein synthesis, distribution, exogenous catabolism, and external loss and stress that produce abnormal levels of serum proteins.
This book is intended primarily intended to protein chemists and researchers.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Preface
Part I Model Systems and Protein Isolation
1. Measurements Required to Define Behavior of a Plasma Protein In Vivo : The Need for Measuring Protein Synthetic Rate with a Criticism of Available Methods
I. Generalized Model of a Plasma Protein System
II. Measurements of Synthetic Rate
References
2. An Approach to the Investigation of the Dynamic Structure of a Complex Biological System Incorporating State Variable Diagram Analysis
I. Introduction
II. 14C Metabolic Pathways after Intravenous 14C-Carbonate
III. The Construction of a Biological Model
IV. The Formulation of a Mathematical Model
V. Model Reduction
VI. The Numerical Evaluation of the Reduced Model Parameters
VII. Discussion
VIII. Summary
References
3. Models for Protein Synthesis Studies
I. Introduction
II. Analysis of Models for Albumin Synthesis
III. Discussion
IV. Conclusion
Appendix
References
4. Synthesis and Degradation of Plasma Proteins
I. Introduction
II. Measurement of Rates of Synthesis of Liver-Produced Plasma Proteins
III. Measurement of Rates of Catabolism of Plasma Proteins
References
5. Techniques for Protein Separation
I. Introduction
II. Requirements
III. Quantitative Analytical Techniques
IV. Salting-Out Techniques
V. Fractionation by Gel Filtration
VI. Fractionation by Absorption Chromatography
VII. Preparative Electrophoresis
VIII. Protein Concentration
IX. Tests for Purity
X. Evidence of Denaturation
References
Part II Protein Distribution
6. Regulation of Interstitial Albumin
I. Introduction
II. Constancy of Body Albumin
III. Functional Anatomy of Interstitial Protein
IV. Measurement of Interstitial Proteins in Tissues
V. Control of Interstitial Protein-Mathematical Evaluation
VI. Factors Responsible for the Different Distributions of Different Plasma Proteins in the Interstitial Fluids
VII. Discussion
VIII. Summary
References
7. The Extravascular Transport of Albumin
I. Introduction
II. Proteins of the Extravascular Tissue Spaces
III. Role of the Lymphatics in the Return of Proteins to the Circulation
IV. Delivery of Newly Synthesized Albumin to the Plasma
V. Models of Distribution of Albumin in the Interstitial Tissues
VI. Transport of Albumin into Ascitic Fluid
VII. Delay in the Delivery of Albumin from Its Synthetic Site in the Liver
Appendix
References
8. Studies on the Extravascular Albumin of Rats
I. Introduction
II. The Extravascular Protein Pool
III. Experimental Procedure
IV. Results
V. Results by Other Workers
VI. Discussion
References
Part III Subcellular Synthesis Site and Amino Acid Regulation
9. Factors in Regulation of Liver Protein Synthesis
I. Introduction
II. Species Differences in Rates of Albumin Synthesis and in Liver Composition
III. Sites of Formation of Secreted and Retained Proteins
IV. Amino Acid Supply and Liver Protein Synthesis
V. Diurnal Rhythms in Liver Protein Metabolism
References
10. Identification of Proteins Made on Microsomes and Free Ribosomes of Rat Liver
I. Introduction
II. Methods
III. Experimental Results
IV. Discussion
References
11. Serum Protein Synthesis in Rats Force-Fed a Threonine-Devoid Diet
I. Introduction
II. Experimental Procedure
III. Results
IV. Discussion
References
Part IV Albumin Metabolism
12. Albumin Metabolism
I. Introduction
II. Synthesis
III. Albumin Degradation
IV. Albumin Distribution
V. Summary
References
13. Nutritional, Hormonal, and Temporal Factors Regulating Net Plasma Protein Biosynthesis in the Isolated Perfused Rat Liver
Effects of Feeding or Fasting Liver Donors and of Supplementation with Amino Acids, Insulin, Cortisol, and Growth Hormone
I. Introduction
II. Methods
III. Results
IV. Discussion
V. Summary
References
14. Oncotic Pressure and Albumin Synthesis
I. Introduction
II. Oncotic Pressure and Albumin Synthesis
III. Site of Oncotic Regulation
IV. Isolated Rabbit Liver Perfusions
V. Other Studies with Isolated Livers
VI. Hyperalbuminemia
VII. Incorporation of Isotopic Amino Acids into Protein in in Vitro Systems
VIII. Conclusion
References
15. Control of Albumin Degradation in Vivo and in the Perfused Liver
I. Introduction
II. Reduction of Plasma Albumin
III. Increased Albumin Pool
IV. Conclusions
References
Part V Immunoglobulin Metabolism
16. Genetic Regulation of Immunoglobulin Levels in Man
I. Introduction
II. Genetic Control of the Immune Response
III. Structure of Human Immunoglobulins
IV. Genetic Polymorphism of Immunoglobulins
V. Control of Immunoglobulin Synthesis in Health and Disease
VI. Summary and Conclusions
References
17. Physiological Factors Controlling Immunoglobulin Metabolism
I. Introduction
II. The Metabolism of the Different Classes of Immunoglobulin in Normal Man
III. Physiological Factors Regulating Immunoglobulin Synthesis
IV. Physiological Factors Regulating Immunoglobulin Catabolism
V. Summary
References
18. Abnormalities of Immunoglobulin Metabolism
I. Introduction
II. Hypogammaglobulinemia Associated with Decreased Immunoglobulin Synthetic Rate
III. Hypogammaglobulinemia Associated with Decreased Immunoglobulin Survival
IV. Summary
References
19. The Submolecular Site Related to the Rate of Catabolism of IgG Immunoglobulins
I. Introduction
II. Structure of IgG Immunoglobulins
III. The Catabolism of IgG Fragments and Polypeptide Chains in Experimental Animals
IV. Catabolism of Human IgG Myeloma Proteins and of H Chain Disease Proteins in Man
V. Summary
References
20. The Influence of Gastrointestinal Tract on y-Globulin Metabolism
I. Introduction
II. The Role of the Gastrointestinal Tract in Immunoglobulin Synthesis
III. Physiological Factors Regulating Immunoglobulin Transport by the Gastrointestinal Tract
IV. The Role of the Gastrointestinal Tract in Immunoglobulin Catabolism
V. Ulcerative Colitis
References
21. Protein-Losing Enteropathies of Lymphatic Origin
I. Introduction
II. Clinical Picture
III. Biological Findings
IV. Diagnostic Studies
V. Pathological Study
VI. Mechanisms
VII. Treatment
References
Part VI Acute Phase Proteins: Stress-Trauma
22. The Effects of Trauma and Partial Hepatectomy on the Rates of Synthesis of Plasma Proteins by the Liver
I. Introduction
II. Evidence Concerning Control of Rates of Synthesis Obtained from Studies in Vivo
III. Evidence from Experiments with the Isolated Perfused Liver
IV. Evidence from Cell-Free Systems
V. General Conclusions
VI. Summary
References
23. Regulation of Plasma α2-(Acute Phase) Globulin Synthesis in Rat Liver
I. Organ and Cellular Sites of Synthesis
II. Role of Infection
III. Fetal and Neonatal Liver Synthesis
IV. Relationship between Host Injury and Liver Cell Proliferation
V. Effects of Actinomycin D in Vivo and in Vitro
VI. Summary
References
24. Analysis of "Acute Phase" Protein Synthesis in the Mouse by Immunoelectrophoresis
I. Introduction
II. Tissue Culture Studies
III. In Vivo Incorporation Studies
IV. Cell-Free Systems
References
25. Regulation and Metabolism of the Third Component of Complement (C3)
I. Introduction
II. Complement Components and Their Interaction in Vitro
III. Alterations in Complement in Vivo
IV. Characteristics and Reactions of C3
V. Abnormalities of C3 Concentration
VI. Studies of Alterations of C3 in Vivo
VII. Conclusions
References
26. Regulation of Protein Metabolism in Burns
I. Introduction
II. Methods
III. Results
IV. Extravascular-Intravascular Protein Distribution and the Lymph: Effects of Warm Air Treatment
V. Regulation of Synthesis of Acute Phase Proteins
VI. Summary
References
27. Metabolism of α2-Macroglobulin
Regulation and Distribution
I. Introduction
II. Methods
III. Serum Levels in Disease
IV. Systemic Lupus, Rheumatoid Arthritis, and Hypogammaglobulinemia
V. Metabolic Studies
VI. Summary
References
Part VII Fibrinogen and Prothrombin
28. Regulation of the Metabolism of Proteins Involved in Blood Coagulation
Text
29. Effects of Typhoid Endotoxin on Fibrinogen and Prothrombin Metabolism in Calves
I. Introduction
II. Methods
III. Results
IV. Discussion
V. Conclusions
References
30. Abnormal Fibrinogen Metabolism
I. Introduction
II. Forms of Abnormal Fibrinogen Metabolism
III. Changes in the Absolute Synthesis Rate of Fibrinogen
IV. Changes in the Fractional Catabolic Rate of Fibrinogen
References
Part VIII Lipoproteins
31. The Metabolism of Plasma Lipoproteins
I. Introduction
II. Turnover Methodology
III. Chylomicrons
IV. Very Low Density Lipoproteins (VLDL, Pre-β-Lipoprotein)
V. Low Density Lipoprotein (LDL, β-Lipoprotein)
VI. High Density Lipoprotein (HDL, α-Lipoprotein)
VII. Concluding Remarks
References
Part IX Hormonal Transport
32. Regulation of Hormones by Binding Proteins With Special Reference to the Transport of Thyroxine in the Circulation
I. Introduction
II. Significance of Thyroxine and Triiodothyronine
III. Thyroxine Kinetics
IV. Serum Protein Binding of Thyroxine
V. Molecular Characteristics of Thyroxine-Binding α-Globulin (TBG)
VI. Thyroxine-Binding Proteins and Free Thyroxine
References
Author Index
Subject Index
