Plasma Polymerization aims to bridge the conceptual gap between the academic and practical approaches to plasma polymerization and highlights the significance of plasma polymerization in materials science and technology. The major topics covered are gas-phase kinetics, ionization of gases, fundamentals of polymerization, mechanism of polymer formation in plasma, competitive aspects of polymer formation and ablation, mechanism of polymer deposition, operational factors of plasma polymerization, and electrical properties of plasma polymers. This book is comprised of 11 chapters and begins with a brief overview of plasma polymerization and its growing importance for the formation of entirely new kinds of materials. The discussion then shifts to a comparison between plasma-state polymerization and plasma-induced polymerization, between plasma polymerization and graft polymerization, and between plasma polymerization and radiation polymerization. The reader is also introduced to fundamental aspects of gas-phase reactions, paying particular attention to the classical kinetic theory of gas, as well as the mechanisms of formation of polymeric materials in plasma, competitive ablation and polymer formation in plasma, and polymer deposition in plasma polymerization. The operational parameters of plasma polymerization are described and a chapter devoted to the electrical properties of plasma-polymerized thin organic films concludes the book. This book will be of interest to students and researchers of material science.

Table of Contents



Preface

1 Introduction

2 Scope of Polymer Formation by Plasma Polymerization

2.1 Preferred Form of Plasma Polymers

2.2 Plasma-State Polymerization versus Plasma-Induced Polymerization

2.3 Plasma Polymerization versus Graft Polymerization

2.4 Plasma Polymerization versus Radiation Polymerization

3 Fundamental Aspects of Gas-Phase Reactions

3.1 Gas in a Closed System

3.2 Diffusion and Flow of Gas

3.3 Flow Rate and System Pressure of Flow

4 Fundamental Aspects of Ionized Gas

4.1 Plasma for Plasma Polymerization

4.2 Macroscopic Treatment of Glow Discharge

4.3 Microscopic Treatment of Glow Discharge

4.4 Microscopic Treatment of Plasma

5 Fundamental Aspects of Polymerization

5.1 Classification of Polymerization by Growth Mechanism

5.2 Addition Polymerization

5.3 Radiation Polymerization

5.4 Polymerization in a Vacuum

6 Kinetic and Mechanistic Aspects of Plasma Polymerization

6.1 Role of Ionization in Plasma Polymerization

6.2 Growth Mechanism of Plasma Polymerization

6.3 Reactive Species in Plasma Polymerization

6.4 Free Radicals in Plasma Polymers

6.5 Incorporation of Non Polymerizable Gases in Plasma Polymers

6.6 Interpretation of Plasma Diagnostic Data

6.7 Interpretation of Polymer Properties

6.8 Atomic (Nonmolecular) Nature of Plasma Polymerization

7 Competitive Ablation and Polymer Formation in Plasma

7.1 Overall Reactions in a Plasma Polymerization System

7.2 Classification of Gases for Plasma

7.3 Ablation By Plasma

7.4 Dependence of Ablation on Operational Parameters

7.5 Simultaneous Sputter Coating and Plasma Polymerization

8 Kinetic and Mechanistic Aspects of Polymer Deposition in Plasma Polymerization

8.1 Polymerization and Deposition Mechanisms

8.2 Mass Balance in a Plasma Polymerization System

8.3 Distribution of Polymer Deposition

8.4 Dependence of Growth Reactions on Diffusional (Kinetic) Path Length

8.5 Polymer Deposition in a Closed System and in a Flow System

8.6 Overall Kinetics of Polymer Deposition

8.7 Simultaneous Polymerization-Deposition Mechanisms

9 Operational Parameter s of Plasma Polymerization

9.1 Pressure of a Steady-State Flow System

9.2 System Pressure under a Glow Discharge

9.3 Factors That Determine Pressure under a Glow Discharge

9.4 Monomer Flow Rate

9.5 Determination of Flow Rate

9.6 Meaning of Flow Rate in a Plasma Polymerization System

9.7 Power Input of Plasma Polymerization

9.8 Effect of Power on the Volume and Intensity of Plasma

9.9 Plasma Energy Density and Input Power

9.10 Discharge Power for Polymer-Forming Plasma

9.11 Composite Power Parameter for Plasma Polymerization

9.12 Domains of Plasma Polymerization

9.13 Location of Polymer-Collecting Surface and Frequency of Electric Power Source

9.14 Stationary and Moving Substrates

9.15 Magnetron Discharge for Plasma Polymerization

10 General Characteristics of Plasma Polymers

10.1 Free Radicals in Plasma Polymers

10.2 Internal Stress in Plasma Polymers

10.3 Solubility and Fusibility of Plasma Polymers

10.4 Surface Properties of Plasma Polymers

10.5 Permeability Characteristics of Plasma Polymers

10.6 Adhesion of Plasma Polymers

11 Electrical Properties of Plasma-Polymerized Thin Organic Films

11.1 Historical Background

11.2 Dielectric Properties of Plasma-Polymerized Organic Films

11.3 Electrical Conduction in Plasma-Polymerized Organic Films

11.4 Concluding Remarks

Index

