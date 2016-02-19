Plasma Physics and Nuclear Fusion Research covers the theoretical and experimental aspects of plasma physics and nuclear fusion. The book starts by providing an overview and survey of plasma physics; the theory of the electrodynamics of deformable media and magnetohydrodynamics; and the particle orbit theory. The text also describes the plasma waves; the kinetic theory; the transport theory; and the MHD stability theory. Advanced theories such as microinstabilities, plasma turbulence, anomalous transport theory, and nonlinear laser plasma interaction theory are also considered. The book further tackles the pinch and tokamak confinement devices; the stellarator confinement devices; the mirror devices; and the next generation tokamaks. The text also encompasses the fusion reactor studies; heating; and diagnostics. Physicists and people involved in the study of plasma physics and nuclear fusion will find the book invaluable.

Section I Introduction

Chapter 1 Overview and Survey of Plasma Physics

1.1 History of Plasma Physics

1.2 Plasma Description

1.3 Plasma Properties

1.4 Particular Plasmas

1.5 Conclusions

Chapter 2 Nuclear Fusion Research

2.1 Motivation for Fusion Research

2.2 Nuclear Physics of Fusion

2.3 The Containment Problem

2.4 Magnetic Containment

2.5 Reactor Problems

2.6 Conclusions

Chapter 3 Introduction to Plasma Physics

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Debye Screening and Neutrality

3.3 Coulomb Scattering

3.4 Plasma Conductivity

3.5 Electron Runaway

3.6 High Frequency Response of Plasma

3.7 Electromagnetic Wave Propagation in a Plasma

3.8 Magnetic Properties

3.9 Equilibrium in a Magnetic Field

3.10 Diffusion across a Magnetic Field

3.11 Waves

Section II Theory

Chapter 4 Magnetohydrodynamics

4.1 Introduction

4.2 The Electrodynamics of Deformable Media

4.3 Some Consequences of the Electrodynamic Equations

4.4 Fluid Equations

4.5 Boundary Conditions

4.6 Magnetostatic Equations and MHD Equilibria

Chapter 5 Particle Orbit Theory

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Motion in Constant Uniform Fields

5.3 Inhomogeneous and Time Varying Fields

5.4 Adiabatic Invariants

Chapter 6 Plasma Waves

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Equations of Motion

6.3 Waves in an Unmagnetized Plasma

6.4 Waves in a Cold Magnetized Plasma

6.5 Magnetosonic Waves

6.6 Waves on Plasma Streams

Chapter 7 Kinetic Theory

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Equations for the Distribution Functions

7.3 Near-Equilibrium Plasma

7.4 Vlasov Equation

7.5 Collisional Kinetic Equations

7.6 Fokker-Planck Equation

7.7 Relaxation Times

7.9 Ion Acoustic Instability

7.10 The Bernstein Modes

Chapter 8 Transport Theory

8.1 General Information

8.2 Continuum Equations for a Two-Fluid Plasma

8.3 Qualitative Derivation of Transport Coefficients

8.4 Derivation of Transport Coefficients from Kinetic Theory

8.5 The Onsager Principle

8.6 Single-Fluid Model

8.7 Transport Theory for Toroidal Systems

8.8 Drift Kinetic Equations

8.9 Solution of the Drift Kinetic Equation

8.10 Experimental Tests of Transport Theory

Chapter 9 MHD Stability Theory

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Rayleigh-Taylor Instability

9.3 Energy Principle

9.4 Cylindrical Pinch

9.5 Resistive Instabilities

9.6 Stability of Tokamaks

9.7 Instabilities in Tokamaks

Chapter 10 Plasma Radiation

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Thermal Equilibria

10.3 Ionization and Recombination Processes which Determine the State of Ionization of Impurities

10.4 The Steady-State Ionization Balance

10.5 Time-Dependent Ionization and Recombination

10.6 Excitation and Spectral Line Intensities

10.7 Radiation Trapping

10.8 The Radiated Power Loss for a Plasma in Steady-State Ionization Balance

SECTION III Advanced Theory

Chapter 11 Microinstabilities

11.1 Introduction

11.2 The Drift Wave Dispersion Equation and a Physical Picture of a Drift Wave

11.3 Dissipative Mechanisms giving Instability

11.4 Radial Localization and Stabilization by Shear

Chapter 12 Plasma Turbulence

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Quasi-Linear Theory

12.3 Nonlinear Theories

Chapter 13 Anomalous Transport Theory

13.1 Introduction

13.2 Quasi linear Theory

13.3 Upper Limit on the Wave Amplitude

13.4 Analytic Estimates of the Saturation Level

13.5 Physical Processes Described by Quasi linear Theory

13.6 Dupree-Type Theories

13.7 Effect of Magnetic Field Fluctuations

13.8 Comparison of Theory and Experiment

13.9 1-D Computations

13.10 Conclusions

Chapter 14 Nonlinear Laser Plasma Interaction Theory

14.1 Introduction

14.2 General Discussion of Parametric Instability

14.3 Qualitative Description of Parametric Instabilities in an Unmagnetised Plasma

14.4 Quantitative Description of Parametric Instabilities

14.5 Inhomogeneous Plasma

14.6 Modulational Instabilities and Four Wave Interactions

14.7 Filamentation

14.8 The Langmuir Modulation Instability and Langmuir Turbulence

14.9 Resonance Absorption

14.10 Conclusion

Section IV Experimental Devices

Chapter 15 Pinch and Tokamak Confinement Devices

15.1 Introduction

15.2 Magnetic Confinement

15.3 Toroidal Confinement Systems

15.4 Stability

15.5 Technology of Toroidal Confinement Systems

15.6 Progress in Tokamak Experiments

15.7 Additional Heating

15.8 Plasma Fuelling

15.9 Impurity Control

15.10 Screw Pinches and Belt Pinches

15.11 Reverse Field Pinches

15.12 Future Devices

15.13 Conclusions

Chapter 16 Stellarator Confinement Devices

16.1 Basic Background

16.2 Magnetic Topology

16.3 Stellarator Equilibrium

16.4 Stellarator Stability

16.5 Experiments — Historical

16.6 Experiments — Recent Results

16.7 Other Forms of Plasma Production and Heating

16.8 Reactor Possibilities

16.9 Conclusions

Chapter 17 Mirror Devices

17.1 Introduction

17.2 Mirror Confinement

17.3 Mirror Instabilities and Minimum B

17.4 Micro-Instabilities

17.5 Classical Diffusion Losses

17.6 The Tandem Concept

17.7 On the Possibility of a Mirror Reactor

17.8 Further Reading

Chapter 18 The Next Generation Tokamaks

18.1 Introduction

18.2 The Status of Tokamak Research

18.3 Tokamak Subsystems — Design Considerations

18.4 The Next Generation

Chapter 19 Fusion Reactor Studies

19.1 Introduction

19.2 Types of Reactor Studies

19.3 The Objectives of Reactor Studies

19.4 Description of Reactor Designs

19.5 Assessments of Fusion Reactors

19.6 Conclusion

Section V Heating and Diagnostics

Chapter 20 Neutral Injection Heating

20.1 Introduction

20.2 Neutral Injection Heating

20.3 The Neutral Injection System

20.4 Results

20.5 Summary and Conclusions

Chapter 21 The Theory of Radio Frequency Plasma Heating

21.1 Introduction

21.2 Non-Oscillatory and Low-Frequency Schemes

21.3 High-Frequency Waves — Propagation and Absorption

21.4 Specific Heating Schemes

21.5 Conclusions

Chapter 22 Radio Frequency Plasma Heating Experiments

22.1 Introduction

22.2 Transit Time Magnetic Pumping

22.3 Heating in the Ion Cyclotron Range of Frequencies

22.4 Lower Hybrid Resonance Heating

22.5 Electron Cyclotron Resonance Heating

22.6 RF Current Drive

22.7 Conclusions

Chapter 23 Plasma Diagnostics Using Lasers

23.1 Introduction

23.2 Laser Interferometry for Electron Density Measurements

23.3 Thomson Scattering for Electron Temperature, Density and Ion Temperature Measurements

Chapter 24 X-Ray and PArticle Diagnostics

24.1 X-ray Continuum Measurements

24.2 X-ray Pinhole Techniques

24.3 Runaway Electrons

24.4 Neutron Diagnostic Methods

24.5 Ion Temperature Measurements using Charge-Exchange

Section VI Further Topics

Chapter 25 Inertial Confinement

25.1 Fusion in Inertially Confined Plasmas

25.2 Hydrodynamic Compression

25.3 Degeneracy

25.4 Rayleigh-Taylor Instability

25.5 Ablation Pressure

25.6 Ablation Driving Mechanisms

25.7 Laser Compression

25.8 Spheres and Shells

25.9 Laser-Plasma Coupling

25.10 Profile Modification

25.11 Flux Limitation

25.12 Effects of Rayleigh-Taylor Instability

25.13 Laser Fusion-Efficiency Considerations

25.14 Exploding Pusher Targets

25.15 Ablative Compression

25.16 Laser Considerations

Chapter 26 Charged Particle Beams

26.1 Introduction

26.2 Charged Particle Optics

26.3 The Emittance Concept

26.4 The Effect of Self-Fields

26.5 Classes of Beam Behaviour

26.6 Waves on Beams, Introductory Remarks

26.7 Streaming Plasma

26.8 Two or More Streaming Plasmas

26.9 Beams of Finite Cross Section

26.10 The Effect of Arbitrary Wall Impedance

26.11 Landau Damping

26.12 Coupled Modes

26.13 Conclusions

Chapter 27 Astrophysical Plasmas

27.1 Introduction

27.2 Double Extragalactic Radiosources

27.3 Pulsars

27.4 Magnetic Fields in Stars

27.5 The Solar Plasma

27.6 Conclusion

Chapter 28 Computational Plasma Physics

28.1 Introductory Ideas on Computer Simulations

28.2 Equilibria and Transport

28.3 Dynamics of a Magnetized Fluid

28.4 Particle Methods and Phase Space

28.5 Discussion

Definitions

Units

Index



