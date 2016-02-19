Plasma Physics and Nuclear Fusion Research
Plasma Physics and Nuclear Fusion Research covers the theoretical and experimental aspects of plasma physics and nuclear fusion. The book starts by providing an overview and survey of plasma physics; the theory of the electrodynamics of deformable media and magnetohydrodynamics; and the particle orbit theory. The text also describes the plasma waves; the kinetic theory; the transport theory; and the MHD stability theory. Advanced theories such as microinstabilities, plasma turbulence, anomalous transport theory, and nonlinear laser plasma interaction theory are also considered. The book further tackles the pinch and tokamak confinement devices; the stellarator confinement devices; the mirror devices; and the next generation tokamaks. The text also encompasses the fusion reactor studies; heating; and diagnostics. Physicists and people involved in the study of plasma physics and nuclear fusion will find the book invaluable.
Section I Introduction
Chapter 1 Overview and Survey of Plasma Physics
1.1 History of Plasma Physics
1.2 Plasma Description
1.3 Plasma Properties
1.4 Particular Plasmas
1.5 Conclusions
Chapter 2 Nuclear Fusion Research
2.1 Motivation for Fusion Research
2.2 Nuclear Physics of Fusion
2.3 The Containment Problem
2.4 Magnetic Containment
2.5 Reactor Problems
2.6 Conclusions
Chapter 3 Introduction to Plasma Physics
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Debye Screening and Neutrality
3.3 Coulomb Scattering
3.4 Plasma Conductivity
3.5 Electron Runaway
3.6 High Frequency Response of Plasma
3.7 Electromagnetic Wave Propagation in a Plasma
3.8 Magnetic Properties
3.9 Equilibrium in a Magnetic Field
3.10 Diffusion across a Magnetic Field
3.11 Waves
Section II Theory
Chapter 4 Magnetohydrodynamics
4.1 Introduction
4.2 The Electrodynamics of Deformable Media
4.3 Some Consequences of the Electrodynamic Equations
4.4 Fluid Equations
4.5 Boundary Conditions
4.6 Magnetostatic Equations and MHD Equilibria
Chapter 5 Particle Orbit Theory
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Motion in Constant Uniform Fields
5.3 Inhomogeneous and Time Varying Fields
5.4 Adiabatic Invariants
Chapter 6 Plasma Waves
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Equations of Motion
6.3 Waves in an Unmagnetized Plasma
6.4 Waves in a Cold Magnetized Plasma
6.5 Magnetosonic Waves
6.6 Waves on Plasma Streams
Chapter 7 Kinetic Theory
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Equations for the Distribution Functions
7.3 Near-Equilibrium Plasma
7.4 Vlasov Equation
7.5 Collisional Kinetic Equations
7.6 Fokker-Planck Equation
7.7 Relaxation Times
7.9 Ion Acoustic Instability
7.10 The Bernstein Modes
Chapter 8 Transport Theory
8.1 General Information
8.2 Continuum Equations for a Two-Fluid Plasma
8.3 Qualitative Derivation of Transport Coefficients
8.4 Derivation of Transport Coefficients from Kinetic Theory
8.5 The Onsager Principle
8.6 Single-Fluid Model
8.7 Transport Theory for Toroidal Systems
8.8 Drift Kinetic Equations
8.9 Solution of the Drift Kinetic Equation
8.10 Experimental Tests of Transport Theory
Chapter 9 MHD Stability Theory
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Rayleigh-Taylor Instability
9.3 Energy Principle
9.4 Cylindrical Pinch
9.5 Resistive Instabilities
9.6 Stability of Tokamaks
9.7 Instabilities in Tokamaks
Chapter 10 Plasma Radiation
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Thermal Equilibria
10.3 Ionization and Recombination Processes which Determine the State of Ionization of Impurities
10.4 The Steady-State Ionization Balance
10.5 Time-Dependent Ionization and Recombination
10.6 Excitation and Spectral Line Intensities
10.7 Radiation Trapping
10.8 The Radiated Power Loss for a Plasma in Steady-State Ionization Balance
SECTION III Advanced Theory
Chapter 11 Microinstabilities
11.1 Introduction
11.2 The Drift Wave Dispersion Equation and a Physical Picture of a Drift Wave
11.3 Dissipative Mechanisms giving Instability
11.4 Radial Localization and Stabilization by Shear
Chapter 12 Plasma Turbulence
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Quasi-Linear Theory
12.3 Nonlinear Theories
Chapter 13 Anomalous Transport Theory
13.1 Introduction
13.2 Quasi linear Theory
13.3 Upper Limit on the Wave Amplitude
13.4 Analytic Estimates of the Saturation Level
13.5 Physical Processes Described by Quasi linear Theory
13.6 Dupree-Type Theories
13.7 Effect of Magnetic Field Fluctuations
13.8 Comparison of Theory and Experiment
13.9 1-D Computations
13.10 Conclusions
Chapter 14 Nonlinear Laser Plasma Interaction Theory
14.1 Introduction
14.2 General Discussion of Parametric Instability
14.3 Qualitative Description of Parametric Instabilities in an Unmagnetised Plasma
14.4 Quantitative Description of Parametric Instabilities
14.5 Inhomogeneous Plasma
14.6 Modulational Instabilities and Four Wave Interactions
14.7 Filamentation
14.8 The Langmuir Modulation Instability and Langmuir Turbulence
14.9 Resonance Absorption
14.10 Conclusion
Section IV Experimental Devices
Chapter 15 Pinch and Tokamak Confinement Devices
15.1 Introduction
15.2 Magnetic Confinement
15.3 Toroidal Confinement Systems
15.4 Stability
15.5 Technology of Toroidal Confinement Systems
15.6 Progress in Tokamak Experiments
15.7 Additional Heating
15.8 Plasma Fuelling
15.9 Impurity Control
15.10 Screw Pinches and Belt Pinches
15.11 Reverse Field Pinches
15.12 Future Devices
15.13 Conclusions
Chapter 16 Stellarator Confinement Devices
16.1 Basic Background
16.2 Magnetic Topology
16.3 Stellarator Equilibrium
16.4 Stellarator Stability
16.5 Experiments — Historical
16.6 Experiments — Recent Results
16.7 Other Forms of Plasma Production and Heating
16.8 Reactor Possibilities
16.9 Conclusions
Chapter 17 Mirror Devices
17.1 Introduction
17.2 Mirror Confinement
17.3 Mirror Instabilities and Minimum B
17.4 Micro-Instabilities
17.5 Classical Diffusion Losses
17.6 The Tandem Concept
17.7 On the Possibility of a Mirror Reactor
17.8 Further Reading
Chapter 18 The Next Generation Tokamaks
18.1 Introduction
18.2 The Status of Tokamak Research
18.3 Tokamak Subsystems — Design Considerations
18.4 The Next Generation
Chapter 19 Fusion Reactor Studies
19.1 Introduction
19.2 Types of Reactor Studies
19.3 The Objectives of Reactor Studies
19.4 Description of Reactor Designs
19.5 Assessments of Fusion Reactors
19.6 Conclusion
Section V Heating and Diagnostics
Chapter 20 Neutral Injection Heating
20.1 Introduction
20.2 Neutral Injection Heating
20.3 The Neutral Injection System
20.4 Results
20.5 Summary and Conclusions
Chapter 21 The Theory of Radio Frequency Plasma Heating
21.1 Introduction
21.2 Non-Oscillatory and Low-Frequency Schemes
21.3 High-Frequency Waves — Propagation and Absorption
21.4 Specific Heating Schemes
21.5 Conclusions
Chapter 22 Radio Frequency Plasma Heating Experiments
22.1 Introduction
22.2 Transit Time Magnetic Pumping
22.3 Heating in the Ion Cyclotron Range of Frequencies
22.4 Lower Hybrid Resonance Heating
22.5 Electron Cyclotron Resonance Heating
22.6 RF Current Drive
22.7 Conclusions
Chapter 23 Plasma Diagnostics Using Lasers
23.1 Introduction
23.2 Laser Interferometry for Electron Density Measurements
23.3 Thomson Scattering for Electron Temperature, Density and Ion Temperature Measurements
Chapter 24 X-Ray and PArticle Diagnostics
24.1 X-ray Continuum Measurements
24.2 X-ray Pinhole Techniques
24.3 Runaway Electrons
24.4 Neutron Diagnostic Methods
24.5 Ion Temperature Measurements using Charge-Exchange
Section VI Further Topics
Chapter 25 Inertial Confinement
25.1 Fusion in Inertially Confined Plasmas
25.2 Hydrodynamic Compression
25.3 Degeneracy
25.4 Rayleigh-Taylor Instability
25.5 Ablation Pressure
25.6 Ablation Driving Mechanisms
25.7 Laser Compression
25.8 Spheres and Shells
25.9 Laser-Plasma Coupling
25.10 Profile Modification
25.11 Flux Limitation
25.12 Effects of Rayleigh-Taylor Instability
25.13 Laser Fusion-Efficiency Considerations
25.14 Exploding Pusher Targets
25.15 Ablative Compression
25.16 Laser Considerations
Chapter 26 Charged Particle Beams
26.1 Introduction
26.2 Charged Particle Optics
26.3 The Emittance Concept
26.4 The Effect of Self-Fields
26.5 Classes of Beam Behaviour
26.6 Waves on Beams, Introductory Remarks
26.7 Streaming Plasma
26.8 Two or More Streaming Plasmas
26.9 Beams of Finite Cross Section
26.10 The Effect of Arbitrary Wall Impedance
26.11 Landau Damping
26.12 Coupled Modes
26.13 Conclusions
Chapter 27 Astrophysical Plasmas
27.1 Introduction
27.2 Double Extragalactic Radiosources
27.3 Pulsars
27.4 Magnetic Fields in Stars
27.5 The Solar Plasma
27.6 Conclusion
Chapter 28 Computational Plasma Physics
28.1 Introductory Ideas on Computer Simulations
28.2 Equilibria and Transport
28.3 Dynamics of a Magnetized Fluid
28.4 Particle Methods and Phase Space
28.5 Discussion
