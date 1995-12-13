Plasma Lipoproteins, Part C, Volume 263
1st Edition
Quantitation
Table of Contents
Characterization of Plasma Lipoproteins
W. Patsch and A.M. Gotto, Jr., Apolipoproteins: Pathophysiology and Clinical Implications. P. Alaupovic, Significance of Apolipoproteins for Structure, Function, and Classification of Plasma Lipoproteins.
Apolipoproteins Apolipoprotein B
G.L. Vega and S.M. Grundy, Quantitation of Apolipoprotein B by Chemical Methods. N. Bergeron, L. Kotite, and R.J. Havel, Simultaneous Quantification of Apolipoproteins B-100, B-48, and E Separated by SDS–PAGE. F. Karpe, A. Hamsten, K. Uffelman, and G. Steiner, Apolipoprotein B-48. J.D. Sparks and C.E. Sparks, Chromatographic Method for Isolation and Quantification of Apolipoproteins B-100 and B-48. S.G. Young, E.S. Krul, S. McCormick, R.V. Farese, Jr., and M.F. Linton,Identification and Characterization of Truncated Forms of Apolipoprotein B in Hypobetalipoproteinemia. D.M. Lee, Apolipoprotein B-48: Problems Related to Quantification. R.W. Milne, Immunochemical Separation of Apolipoprotein B-48- and B-100-Containing Lipoproteins.
Apolipoprotein E
E.S. Krul and T.G. Cole, Quantitation of Apolipoprotein E.
Apolipoprotein C
P.W. Connelly, C. Vezina, and G.F. Maguire, Quantification of Apolipoprotein C-II by Immunochemical and Chromatographic Methods. M.L. Kashyap, Immunochemical Methods for Quantification of Human Apolipoprotein C-III.
Apolipoprotein [a]
J.W. Gaubatz, P. Mital, and J.D. Morrisett, Electrophoretic Methods for Quantitation of Lipoprotein [a]. G.M. Fless and M.L. Snyder, Quantitation of Lipoprotein (a) after Lysine-Sepharose Chromatography and Density Gradient Centrifugation. Apolipoprotein A: C.J. Fielding and P.E. Fielding, Two-Dimensional Nondenaturing Electrophoresis of Lipoproteins: Applications to High-Density Lipoprotein Speciation. S.T. Kunitake, P. O'Connor, and J. Naya-Vigne, Heterogeneity of High-Density Lipoproteins and Apolipoprotein A-I as Related to Quantification of Apolipoprotein A-I. G.M. Anantharamaiah and D.W. Garber, Chromatographic Methods for Quantitation of Apolipoprotein A-I. R.B. Weinberg, R.A. Hopkins, and J.B. Jones,Purification, Isoform Characterization, and Quantitation of Human Apolipoprotein A-IV. N.H. Fidge, Immunochemical Methods for Quantification of Apolipoprotein A-IV.
Apolipoprotein J
S.H. Jenkins, W.D. Stuart, L.A. Bottoms, and J.A.K. Harmony, Quantitation of Plasma Apolipoprotein J.
Lipases and Cholesteryl Ester Transfer Protein
R. Potenz, J.-Y. Lo, E. Zsigmond, L.C. Smith, and L. Chan, Human Lipoprotein Lipase: Production in Vitro, Purification, and Generation of Polyclonal Antibody. E. Zsigmond, J.-Y. Lo, L.C. Smith, and L. Chan, Immunochemical Quantitationof Lipoprotein Lipase. A. Bensadoun, Sandwich Immunoassay for Measurement of Human Hepatic Lipase. K.C. Glenn and M.A. Melton, Quantification of Cholesteryl Ester Transfer Protein: Activity and Immunochemical Assay. A. Mitchell and N. Fidge, Determination of Apolipoprotein mRNA Levels by Ribonuclease Protection Assay.
Description
The critically acclaimed laboratory standard for forty years, Methods in Enzymology is one of the most highly respected publications in the field of biochemistry. Since 1955, each volume has been eagerlyawaited, frequently consulted, and praised by researchers and reviewers alike. More than 250 volumes have been published (all of them still in print) and much of the material is relevant even today--truly an essential publication for researchers in all fields of life sciences.
Key Features
- Methods for the quantitation of apolipoproteins related to cardiovascular disease
- Problems of lipoprotein heterogeneity and quantitation
- Apolipoproteins B-100 and B-48, timely because of current interest in post-prandial lipoproteins and their contribution to risk for atherosclerosis and coronary disease
Readership
Biochemists, biophysicists, molecular biologists, cell biologists, physiologists, clinical chemists, and biomedical researchers.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 403
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1995
- Published:
- 13th December 1995
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780121821647
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080883762
Reviews
Praise for the Series
"The Methods in Enzymology series represents the gold-standard." --NEUROSCIENCE
"Incomparably useful." --ANALYTICAL BIOCHEMISTRY
"It is a true 'methods' series, including almost every detail from basic theory to sources of equipment and reagents, with timely documentation provided on each page." --BIO/TECHNOLOGY
"The series has been following the growing, changing and creation of new areas of science. It should be on the shelves of all libraries in the world as a whole collection." --CHEMISTRY IN INDUSTRY
"The appearance of another volume in that excellent series, Methods in Enzymology, is always a cause for appreciation for those who wish to successfully carry out a particular technique or prepare an enzyme or metabolic intermediate without the tiresome prospect of searching through unfamiliar literature and perhaps selecting an unproven method which is not easily reproduced." --AMERICAN SOCIETY OF MICROBIOLOGY NEWS
"If we had some way to find the work most often consulted in the laboratory, it could well be the multi-volume series Methods in Enzymology...a great work." --ENZYMOLOGIA
"A series that has established itself as a definitive reference for biochemists." --JOURNAL OF CHROMATOGRAPHY
About the Editor-in-Chiefs
John Abelson Editor-in-Chief
Affiliations and Expertise
California Institute of Technology, Division of Biology, Pasadena, U.S.A.
Melvin Simon Editor-in-Chief
Affiliations and Expertise
The Salk Institute, La Jolla, CA, USA
About the Serial Volume Editors
William Bradley Serial Volume Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Alabama, Birmingham, U.S.A.
Sandra Gianturco Serial Volume Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Alabama, Birmingham, U.S.A.
Jere Segrest Serial Volume Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Alabama, Birmingham, U.S.A.