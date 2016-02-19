Plasma Etching - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780124693708, 9780080924465

Plasma Etching

1st Edition

An Introduction

Editors: Dennis Manos Daniel Flamm
Hardcover ISBN: 9780124693708
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 8th September 1989
Page Count: 476
Description

Plasma etching plays an essential role in microelectronic circuit manufacturing. Suitable for researchers, process engineers, and graduate students, this book introduces the basic physics and chemistry of electrical discharges and relates them to plasma etching mechanisms. Throughout the volume the authors offer practical examples of process chemistry, equipment design, and production methods.

Readership

Scientists and engineers who work with plasma in microelectronics, fusion, and space technology; graduate students in these areas.

Table of Contents

D.L. Flamm and G.K. Herb, Plasma Etching Technology. An Overview. D.L. Flamm, Introduction to Plasma Chemistry. S.A. Cohen, An Introduction to Plasma Physics for Materials Processing. D.M. Manos and H.F. Dylla, Diagnostics of Plasmas for Materials Processing. A.R. Reinberg, Plasma Etch Equipment and Technology. J.M.E. Harper, Ion Beam Etching. G.K. Herb, Safety, Health, and Engineering Considerations for Plasma Processing.

Details

No. of pages:
476
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1989
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
Hardcover ISBN:
9780124693708

About the Editor

Dennis Manos

Affiliations and Expertise

Princeton University, New Jersey

Daniel Flamm

Affiliations and Expertise

AT&T Bell Laboratories, Murray Hill, New Jersey

Reviews

@qu:"The subject matter is therefore well tuned to the needs of workers in the semiconductor industry, although it would also serve as an excellent textbook for a final undergraduate year or postgraduate course on the processing of semiconductor materials. This book is strongly recommended for the libraries of all universities and research laboratories working in the physical sciences." @source:--AUSTRALIAN PHYSICIST [The authors] have produced a comprehensive and very readable book that will be especially valuable to the scientist or engineer just entering the field. The emphasis is clearly on understanding fundamental phenomena rather than specific recipes, thus its utility will outlive the present generation of processes and equipment. @source:--NUCLEAR INSTRUMENTS AND METHODS IN PHYSICS RESEARCH, Section B: Beam Interactions with Materials and Atoms ...They have produced a comprehensive and very readable book that will be especially vauable to the scientist or engineer just entering the field. The emphasis is clearly on understanding fundamental phenomena rather than specific recipes, thus its utility will outlive the present generation of processes and equipment. @source:--Thomas M. Mayer SANDIA NATIONAL LABORATORIES Good discussions of plasma chemistry, plasma diagnostics and handling hazardous gases used in plasmas. @source:--SOCIETY OF VACUUM COATERS

Ratings and Reviews

