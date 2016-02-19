Plasma Etching
1st Edition
An Introduction
Description
Plasma etching plays an essential role in microelectronic circuit manufacturing. Suitable for researchers, process engineers, and graduate students, this book introduces the basic physics and chemistry of electrical discharges and relates them to plasma etching mechanisms. Throughout the volume the authors offer practical examples of process chemistry, equipment design, and production methods.
Readership
Scientists and engineers who work with plasma in microelectronics, fusion, and space technology; graduate students in these areas.
Table of Contents
D.L. Flamm and G.K. Herb, Plasma Etching Technology. An Overview. D.L. Flamm, Introduction to Plasma Chemistry. S.A. Cohen, An Introduction to Plasma Physics for Materials Processing. D.M. Manos and H.F. Dylla, Diagnostics of Plasmas for Materials Processing. A.R. Reinberg, Plasma Etch Equipment and Technology. J.M.E. Harper, Ion Beam Etching. G.K. Herb, Safety, Health, and Engineering Considerations for Plasma Processing.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 476
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1989
- Published:
- 8th September 1989
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780124693708
About the Editor
Dennis Manos
Affiliations and Expertise
Princeton University, New Jersey
Daniel Flamm
Affiliations and Expertise
AT&T Bell Laboratories, Murray Hill, New Jersey
Reviews
@qu:"The subject matter is therefore well tuned to the needs of workers in the semiconductor industry, although it would also serve as an excellent textbook for a final undergraduate year or postgraduate course on the processing of semiconductor materials. This book is strongly recommended for the libraries of all universities and research laboratories working in the physical sciences." @source:--AUSTRALIAN PHYSICIST [The authors] have produced a comprehensive and very readable book that will be especially valuable to the scientist or engineer just entering the field. The emphasis is clearly on understanding fundamental phenomena rather than specific recipes, thus its utility will outlive the present generation of processes and equipment. @source:--NUCLEAR INSTRUMENTS AND METHODS IN PHYSICS RESEARCH, Section B: Beam Interactions with Materials and Atoms ...They have produced a comprehensive and very readable book that will be especially vauable to the scientist or engineer just entering the field. The emphasis is clearly on understanding fundamental phenomena rather than specific recipes, thus its utility will outlive the present generation of processes and equipment. @source:--Thomas M. Mayer SANDIA NATIONAL LABORATORIES Good discussions of plasma chemistry, plasma diagnostics and handling hazardous gases used in plasmas. @source:--SOCIETY OF VACUUM COATERS