Plasma Diagnostics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120676361, 9781483288079

Plasma Diagnostics, Volume 2

1st Edition

Surface Analysis and Interactions

Editors: Orlando Auciello Daniel Flamm
eBook ISBN: 9781483288079
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th February 1989
Page Count: 337
Table of Contents

OF VOLUME 2: J.W. Coburn, Quartz Crystal Microbalances for Studies of Plasma-Surface Interactions. D.L. Smith, H.P. Gillis, and T.M. Mayer, Elemental Analysis of Treated Surfaces. D.E. Aspnes and R.P.H. Chang, Spectroscopic Ellipsometry in Plasma Processing. B.L. Doyle and W.-K. Chu, Ion Beam Analysis of Plasma-Exposed Surfaces. P.C. Stangeby, The Interpretation of Plasma Probes for Fusion Experiments. B.K. Bein and J. Pelzl, Analysis of Surfaces Exposed to Plasmas by Non-Destructive Photoacoustic and Photothermal Techniques.

Description

Plasmas and their interaction with materials have become subjects of major interest because of their importance in modern forefront technologies such as microelectronics, fusion energy, and space. Plasmas are used in microelectronics to process semiconductors (etching of patterns for microcircuits, plasma-induced deposition of thin films, etc.); plasmas produce deleterious erosion effects on surfaces of materials used for fusion devices and spaceships exposed to the low earth environment. Diagnostics of plasmas and materials exposed to them are fundamental to the understanding of the physical and chemical phenomena involved. Plasma Diagnostics provides a comprehensive treatment of the subject. short version, TJE_ Plasmas and their interaction with materials have become subjects of major interest because of their importance in modern forefront technologies such as microelectronics, fusion energy, and space. Diagnostics of plasmas and materials exposed to them are fundamental to the understanding of the physical and chemical phenomena involved. Plasma Diagnostics provides a comprehensive treatment of the subject.

Readership

Scientists and engineers who work with plasma in microelectronics, fusion, and space technology; graduate students in these areas.

Details

No. of pages:
337
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1989
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9781483288079

Reviews

@qu:"This is a useful introductory reference book for workers in plasma-based etching and deposition, surface modifications and fusion. The book is a very good compilation of authoritative review chapters on current uses of surface sensitive probes to plasma diagnostics. Plasma science and technology are highly interdisciplinary fields, and this book provides interesting different perspectives on how to approach the study of a surface interacting with a plasma. It should serve as a good starting point for physicists, chemists, or materials scientists who would like to become familiar with this area." @source:--MRS BULLETIN

Ratings and Reviews

About the Editors

Orlando Auciello Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Microelectronics Center of North Carolina and North Carolina University

Daniel Flamm Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

AT&T Bell Laboratories, Murray Hill, New Jersey

