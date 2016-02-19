Plasma Diagnostics, Volume 2
1st Edition
Surface Analysis and Interactions
OF VOLUME 2: J.W. Coburn, Quartz Crystal Microbalances for Studies of Plasma-Surface Interactions. D.L. Smith, H.P. Gillis, and T.M. Mayer, Elemental Analysis of Treated Surfaces. D.E. Aspnes and R.P.H. Chang, Spectroscopic Ellipsometry in Plasma Processing. B.L. Doyle and W.-K. Chu, Ion Beam Analysis of Plasma-Exposed Surfaces. P.C. Stangeby, The Interpretation of Plasma Probes for Fusion Experiments. B.K. Bein and J. Pelzl, Analysis of Surfaces Exposed to Plasmas by Non-Destructive Photoacoustic and Photothermal Techniques.
Plasmas and their interaction with materials have become subjects of major interest because of their importance in modern forefront technologies such as microelectronics, fusion energy, and space. Plasmas are used in microelectronics to process semiconductors (etching of patterns for microcircuits, plasma-induced deposition of thin films, etc.); plasmas produce deleterious erosion effects on surfaces of materials used for fusion devices and spaceships exposed to the low earth environment. Diagnostics of plasmas and materials exposed to them are fundamental to the understanding of the physical and chemical phenomena involved. Plasma Diagnostics provides a comprehensive treatment of the subject.
Scientists and engineers who work with plasma in microelectronics, fusion, and space technology; graduate students in these areas.
- 337
- English
- © Academic Press 1989
- 28th February 1989
- Academic Press
- 9781483288079
@qu:"This is a useful introductory reference book for workers in plasma-based etching and deposition, surface modifications and fusion. The book is a very good compilation of authoritative review chapters on current uses of surface sensitive probes to plasma diagnostics. Plasma science and technology are highly interdisciplinary fields, and this book provides interesting different perspectives on how to approach the study of a surface interacting with a plasma. It should serve as a good starting point for physicists, chemists, or materials scientists who would like to become familiar with this area." @source:--MRS BULLETIN
Orlando Auciello Editor
Microelectronics Center of North Carolina and North Carolina University
Daniel Flamm Editor
AT&T Bell Laboratories, Murray Hill, New Jersey