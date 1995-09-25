Plasma Deposition of Amorphous Silicon-Based Materials
1st Edition
Table of Contents
G. Bruno, P. Capezzuto, and G. Cicala, Chemistry of Amorphous Silicon Deposition Processes: Fundamentals and Controversial Aspects: Some Fundamentals on Plasma Deposition. Chemical Systems for Amorphous Silicon andIts Alloys. Effect of Novel Parameters. Deposition Mechanisms and Controversial Aspects. G. Turban, B. Drevillon, D.S. Mataras, and D.E. Rapakoulias, Diagnostics of Amorphous Silicon (a-Si) Plasma Processes: Optical Diagnostics. Mass Spectrometry and Langmuir Probes. In Situ Studies of the Growth of a-Si:H by Spectroellipsometry. C.M. Fortmann, Deposition Conditions and the Optoelectronic Properties of a-Si:H Alloys: General Comments on Amorphous Alloy Growth. Relationship between Mobility and Device Performance. Concepts of Electronic Transport in Amorphous Semiconductors. Summary and Conclusions. J. Perrin, Reactor Design for a-Si:H Deposition: Power Dissipation Mechanisms in SiH4 Discharges. Material Balance and Gas-Phase and Surface Physicochemistry. Concepts of Reactors for a-Si:H Deposition. Summary and Conclusions. A. Madan, Optoelectronic Properties of Amorphous-Silicon Using the Plasma-Enhanced Chemical Vapor Deposition (PECVD) Technique: Effect of the Properties of a-SiH Due to Parametric Variations Using the PECVD Technique. Alternative Deposition Techniques. Surface States, Interface States, and Their Effect on Device Performance. Y. Hamakawa, W. Ma, and H. Okamoto, Amorphous Silicon-Based Devices: Significant Advantages of a-Si in Its Alloys as a New Optoelectronic Material. Progress in Amorphous Silicon Solar Cell Technology. Integrated Photosensor and Color Sensor. Aspects of a-Si Imaging Devices Application. a-Si Electrophotographic Applications. Visible-Light Thin-Film Light-Emitting Diode (TFLED). Subject Index. (Chapter Headings): Chemistry of Amorphous Silicon Deposition Processes: Fundamentals and Controversial Aspects. Diagnostics of Amorphous Silicon (a-Si) Plasma Processes. Deposition Conditions and the Optoelectronic Properties of a-Si:H Alloys. ReactorDesign for a-Si:H Deposition. Optoelectronic Properties of Amorphous Silicon Using the Plasma Enhanced Chemical Vapor Deposition (PECVD) Technique. Amorphous Silicon Based Devices.
Description
Semiconductors made from amorphous silicon have recently become important for their commercial applications in optical and electronic devices including FAX machines, solar cells, and liquid crystal displays. Plasma Deposition of Amorphous Silicon-Based Materials is a timely, comprehensive reference book written by leading authorities in the field. This volume links the fundamental growth kinetics involving complex plasma chemistry with the resulting semiconductor film properties and the subsequent effect on the performance of the electronic devices produced.
Key Features
- Focuses on the plasma chemistry of amorphous silicon-based materials
- Links fundamental growth kinetics with the resulting semiconductor film properties and performance of electronic devices produced
- Features an international group of contributors
- Provides the first comprehensive coverage of the subject, from deposition technology to materials characterization to applications and implementation in state-of-the-art devices
Readership
The audience includes plasma physicists, electrical engineers, materials scientists, plasma chemists, and condensed matter physicists in industry and academia.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 324
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1995
- Published:
- 25th September 1995
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080539102
Reviews
"The book...provides a very useful outline of the underlying properties, processes as well as their applications." --VACUUM
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
Pio Capezzuto Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Centro di Studio per la Chimica dei Plasmi, CNR
Arun Madan Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
MV Systems, Inc.