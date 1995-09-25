Plasma Deposition of Amorphous Silicon-Based Materials

G. Bruno, P. Capezzuto, and G. Cicala, Chemistry of Amorphous Silicon Deposition Processes: Fundamentals and Controversial Aspects: Some Fundamentals on Plasma Deposition. Chemical Systems for Amorphous Silicon andIts Alloys. Effect of Novel Parameters. Deposition Mechanisms and Controversial Aspects. G. Turban, B. Drevillon, D.S. Mataras, and D.E. Rapakoulias, Diagnostics of Amorphous Silicon (a-Si) Plasma Processes: Optical Diagnostics. Mass Spectrometry and Langmuir Probes. In Situ Studies of the Growth of a-Si:H by Spectroellipsometry. C.M. Fortmann, Deposition Conditions and the Optoelectronic Properties of a-Si:H Alloys: General Comments on Amorphous Alloy Growth. Relationship between Mobility and Device Performance. Concepts of Electronic Transport in Amorphous Semiconductors. Summary and Conclusions. J. Perrin, Reactor Design for a-Si:H Deposition: Power Dissipation Mechanisms in SiH4 Discharges. Material Balance and Gas-Phase and Surface Physicochemistry. Concepts of Reactors for a-Si:H Deposition. Summary and Conclusions. A. Madan, Optoelectronic Properties of Amorphous-Silicon Using the Plasma-Enhanced Chemical Vapor Deposition (PECVD) Technique: Effect of the Properties of a-SiH Due to Parametric Variations Using the PECVD Technique. Alternative Deposition Techniques. Surface States, Interface States, and Their Effect on Device Performance. Y. Hamakawa, W. Ma, and H. Okamoto, Amorphous Silicon-Based Devices: Significant Advantages of a-Si in Its Alloys as a New Optoelectronic Material. Progress in Amorphous Silicon Solar Cell Technology. Integrated Photosensor and Color Sensor. Aspects of a-Si Imaging Devices Application. a-Si Electrophotographic Applications. Visible-Light Thin-Film Light-Emitting Diode (TFLED). Subject Index. (Chapter Headings): Chemistry of Amorphous Silicon Deposition Processes: Fundamentals and Controversial Aspects. Diagnostics of Amorphous Silicon (a-Si) Plasma Processes. Deposition Conditions and the Optoelectronic Properties of a-Si:H Alloys. ReactorDesign for a-Si:H Deposition. Optoelectronic Properties of Amorphous Silicon Using the Plasma Enhanced Chemical Vapor Deposition (PECVD) Technique. Amorphous Silicon Based Devices.