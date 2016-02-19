Plasma Chemistry - 2: Plasma Chemistry and Transport Phenomena in Thermal Plasmas - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080209999, 9781483284491

Plasma Chemistry - 2: Plasma Chemistry and Transport Phenomena in Thermal Plasmas

1st Edition

Transport Phenomena in Thermal Plasmas (Odeillo-Font-Romeu, 1975)

Editors: A. T. Bell C. Bonet
eBook ISBN: 9781483284491
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1976
Page Count: 116
Price includes VAT/GST

Description

Plasma Chemistry - 2: Plasma Chemistry and Transport Phenomena in Thermal Plasmas presents the proceeding of the Second International Symposium on Plasma Chemistry, held in Rome, Italy, on September 18–23, 1975. This book discusses the thermodynamic state of chemically reacting plasmas, which are generally described by Pauli or Boltzmann kinetic equations. Organized into eight chapters, this compilation of papers begins with an overview of the influence of the plasma state by a superimposed laser radiation field. This text then examines the mechanisms of chemical transformations in electric discharges. Other chapters consider the successful exploitation of thermal plasmas in the field of high temperature chemistry. This book discusses as well the status of plasma processes involving mass transfer and heat, with reference to the processes of condensation, vaporization, and chemical reaction. The final chapter deals with plasma heating and spraying of various materials. This book is a valuable resource for chemists, metallurgists, and scientists.

Table of Contents


Contents

Selected Invited Lectures Presented at the Second International Symposium on Plasma Chemistry Held at Consiglio Nazionale delle Richerche, Rome

Elementary Reactions and the Interpretation of Measurements of Chemically Reacting Non L.T.E. Plasmas

Some Novel Diagnostic Techniques for Plasma Chemistry

Heterogeneous Reactions in Non-Isothermal Low Pressure Plasmas: Preparative Aspects and Applications

Plasma Engineering in Metallurgy and Inorganic Materials Technology

Selected Invited Lectures Presented at the International Round Table on Study and Applications of Transport

Phenomena in Thermal Plasmas Held at the Laboratoire des Ultra-Réfractaires, Odeillo-Font-Romeu

The Current State and Future Directions of Industrial Plasma Chemistry

Heat Transfer from Thermal Plasmas to Neighboring Walls or Electrodes

Heat and Mass Transfer in Thermal Plasmas

Plasma Spraying


Details

No. of pages:
116
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1976
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483284491

About the Editor

A. T. Bell

C. Bonet

