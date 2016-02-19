Plasma Chemistry - 2: Plasma Chemistry and Transport Phenomena in Thermal Plasmas presents the proceeding of the Second International Symposium on Plasma Chemistry, held in Rome, Italy, on September 18–23, 1975. This book discusses the thermodynamic state of chemically reacting plasmas, which are generally described by Pauli or Boltzmann kinetic equations. Organized into eight chapters, this compilation of papers begins with an overview of the influence of the plasma state by a superimposed laser radiation field. This text then examines the mechanisms of chemical transformations in electric discharges. Other chapters consider the successful exploitation of thermal plasmas in the field of high temperature chemistry. This book discusses as well the status of plasma processes involving mass transfer and heat, with reference to the processes of condensation, vaporization, and chemical reaction. The final chapter deals with plasma heating and spraying of various materials. This book is a valuable resource for chemists, metallurgists, and scientists.