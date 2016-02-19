Plasma Chemistry - 2: Plasma Chemistry and Transport Phenomena in Thermal Plasmas
1st Edition
Transport Phenomena in Thermal Plasmas (Odeillo-Font-Romeu, 1975)
Description
Plasma Chemistry - 2: Plasma Chemistry and Transport Phenomena in Thermal Plasmas presents the proceeding of the Second International Symposium on Plasma Chemistry, held in Rome, Italy, on September 18–23, 1975. This book discusses the thermodynamic state of chemically reacting plasmas, which are generally described by Pauli or Boltzmann kinetic equations. Organized into eight chapters, this compilation of papers begins with an overview of the influence of the plasma state by a superimposed laser radiation field. This text then examines the mechanisms of chemical transformations in electric discharges. Other chapters consider the successful exploitation of thermal plasmas in the field of high temperature chemistry. This book discusses as well the status of plasma processes involving mass transfer and heat, with reference to the processes of condensation, vaporization, and chemical reaction. The final chapter deals with plasma heating and spraying of various materials. This book is a valuable resource for chemists, metallurgists, and scientists.
Selected Invited Lectures Presented at the Second International Symposium on Plasma Chemistry Held at Consiglio Nazionale delle Richerche, Rome
Elementary Reactions and the Interpretation of Measurements of Chemically Reacting Non L.T.E. Plasmas
Some Novel Diagnostic Techniques for Plasma Chemistry
Heterogeneous Reactions in Non-Isothermal Low Pressure Plasmas: Preparative Aspects and Applications
Plasma Engineering in Metallurgy and Inorganic Materials Technology
Selected Invited Lectures Presented at the International Round Table on Study and Applications of Transport
Phenomena in Thermal Plasmas Held at the Laboratoire des Ultra-Réfractaires, Odeillo-Font-Romeu
The Current State and Future Directions of Industrial Plasma Chemistry
Heat Transfer from Thermal Plasmas to Neighboring Walls or Electrodes
Heat and Mass Transfer in Thermal Plasmas
Plasma Spraying
