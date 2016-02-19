Plants, Chemicals and Growth
Plants, Chemicals and Growth focuses on chemicals that regulate the growth and development of plants. It explores the problems of growth and growth regulation by looking at the roles of chemical substances, natural and synthetic, which affect the behavior of the cells of flowering plants. It also describes the variety of responses triggered by such chemicals, which include herbicides, those that stimulate the rooting of cuttings or cause leaf or fruit abscission, and those associated with fruit setting and artificial parthenocarpy.
Comprised of 10 chapters, this volume begins with an overview of examples of chemical regulators and the biological responses they induce in plants, from tropism and chemotropism to nastic responses; rhythmic phenomena in growth and development; initiation of lateral organs and problems of phyllotaxy; periodicities in growth; and effects on the balance between vegetative growth, flowering, and fruiting. It discusses the totipotency and exogenous regulation of cells, history and modern concepts of plant growth regulators, the ways chemicals induce growth in quiescent cells, and growth-regulating effects in free cell systems. The reader is also introduced to biologically active compounds, such as indolyl and triazine compounds; how plant-regulating substances work; concepts and interpretations of plant growth regulation; and problems and prospects of chemical regulation of plant growth and development.
This book will be of interest to teachers, biology students, agriculturalists, and researchers.
Table of Contents
Preface
Introduction
Chapter 1. Some Chemical Regulators: Some Biological Responses
Chapter 2. The Totipotency of Cells and Their Exogenous Regulation
The "Division of Labor"
Cell Growth and Cell Division
The Cell Cycle
Cellular Ontogeny
Growing Regions
Chapter 3. History and Modern Concepts of Growth-Regulating Substances
Genesis of the Problem
Problems of Terminology
Auxins
Cytokinins
Gibberellins
Chapter 4. The Induction of Growth in Quiescent Cells
The Onset of Growth in Mature Cells
Bioassays
Natural Sources of Growth Stimulatory Substances
Chapter 5. Some Growth Regulatory Systems
Synergisms and Interactions
Responses of Cells in Their Milieu: "Biochemical Ecology"
Chapter 6. Growth-Regulating Effects in Free Cell Systems: Morphogenesis
Organized and Unorganized Development of Cultured Cells and Tissues
The Chemical Control of Unorganized Systems: The Challenge
Chapter 7. The Range of Biologically Active Compounds
Indolyl Compounds
Adenyl Derivatives
Terpenes and Terpenoids
Lactones
Carbamates and Their Derivatives
Substituted Ureas
Triazine Compounds
Hydrazine Derivatives
Quaternary Ammonium Compounds
Phosphoniums
Phenolics
Hexitols
Amino Acids and Peptides
Alkaloids
Glycosides
Ethylene and Ethylene-Releasing Agents
Phthalides
Alkyl Esters
Fatty Alcohols
Aldehydes
Other Classes of Compounds
Chapter 8. What Do the Growth-Regulating Substances Do?
General Approaches
Controls of Growth versus Controls of Metabolism
Embryological Controls: Plants versus Animals
Stimuli and Response: Levels of Manifestation
Cellular Compartmentation and Integration
Specific Approaches
The Role of Adenyl Compounds
Chapter 9. Concepts and Interpretations of Growth Regulation
"Plant Hormones" and "Action at a Distance"
Presentation to the Sites of Action
Mechanisms of Action
Concepts Involving Cell Walls in Growth Regulation
Concepts Relating Auxins and Ethylene
Concepts Involving Proteins and Nucleic Acids
Concepts Involving Light and Phytochrome
Chapter 10. Prospects and Problems
The Complexity of the System: Its Multivariate Responses
Growth Regulators and the Tumor Problem
Chemicals Which Affect Plant Growth: Their Use and Abuse
Summation
Bibliography
Subject Index
