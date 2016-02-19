Plants, Chemicals and Growth - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780126686623, 9780323159302

Plants, Chemicals and Growth

1st Edition

Editors: F.C. Steward
eBook ISBN: 9780323159302
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th January 1971
Page Count: 246
Description

Plants, Chemicals and Growth focuses on chemicals that regulate the growth and development of plants. It explores the problems of growth and growth regulation by looking at the roles of chemical substances, natural and synthetic, which affect the behavior of the cells of flowering plants. It also describes the variety of responses triggered by such chemicals, which include herbicides, those that stimulate the rooting of cuttings or cause leaf or fruit abscission, and those associated with fruit setting and artificial parthenocarpy. Comprised of 10 chapters, this volume begins with an overview of examples of chemical regulators and the biological responses they induce in plants, from tropism and chemotropism to nastic responses; rhythmic phenomena in growth and development; initiation of lateral organs and problems of phyllotaxy; periodicities in growth; and effects on the balance between vegetative growth, flowering, and fruiting. It discusses the totipotency and exogenous regulation of cells, history and modern concepts of plant growth regulators, the ways chemicals induce growth in quiescent cells, and growth-regulating effects in free cell systems. The reader is also introduced to biologically active compounds, such as indolyl and triazine compounds; how plant-regulating substances work; concepts and interpretations of plant growth regulation; and problems and prospects of chemical regulation of plant growth and development.
This book will be of interest to teachers, biology students, agriculturalists, and researchers.

Table of Contents


Preface

Introduction

Chapter 1. Some Chemical Regulators: Some Biological Responses

Chapter 2. The Totipotency of Cells and Their Exogenous Regulation

The "Division of Labor"

Cell Growth and Cell Division

The Cell Cycle

Cellular Ontogeny

Growing Regions

Chapter 3. History and Modern Concepts of Growth-Regulating Substances

Genesis of the Problem

Problems of Terminology

Auxins

Cytokinins

Gibberellins

Chapter 4. The Induction of Growth in Quiescent Cells

The Onset of Growth in Mature Cells

Bioassays

Natural Sources of Growth Stimulatory Substances

Chapter 5. Some Growth Regulatory Systems

Synergisms and Interactions

Responses of Cells in Their Milieu: "Biochemical Ecology"

Chapter 6. Growth-Regulating Effects in Free Cell Systems: Morphogenesis

Organized and Unorganized Development of Cultured Cells and Tissues

The Chemical Control of Unorganized Systems: The Challenge

Chapter 7. The Range of Biologically Active Compounds

Indolyl Compounds

Adenyl Derivatives

Terpenes and Terpenoids

Lactones

Carbamates and Their Derivatives

Substituted Ureas

Triazine Compounds

Hydrazine Derivatives

Quaternary Ammonium Compounds

Phosphoniums

Phenolics

Hexitols

Amino Acids and Peptides

Alkaloids

Glycosides

Ethylene and Ethylene-Releasing Agents

Phthalides

Alkyl Esters

Fatty Alcohols

Aldehydes

Other Classes of Compounds

Chapter 8. What Do the Growth-Regulating Substances Do?

General Approaches

Controls of Growth versus Controls of Metabolism

Embryological Controls: Plants versus Animals

Stimuli and Response: Levels of Manifestation

Cellular Compartmentation and Integration

Specific Approaches

The Role of Adenyl Compounds

Chapter 9. Concepts and Interpretations of Growth Regulation

"Plant Hormones" and "Action at a Distance"

Presentation to the Sites of Action

Mechanisms of Action

Concepts Involving Cell Walls in Growth Regulation

Concepts Relating Auxins and Ethylene

Concepts Involving Proteins and Nucleic Acids

Concepts Involving Light and Phytochrome

Chapter 10. Prospects and Problems

The Complexity of the System: Its Multivariate Responses

Growth Regulators and the Tumor Problem

Chemicals Which Affect Plant Growth: Their Use and Abuse

Summation

Bibliography

Subject Index




About the Editor

F.C. Steward

