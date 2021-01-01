Plant Virus-Host Interaction

Dr. S. M. Paul Khurana (new editor with this edition) is the Director of Amity Institute of Biotechnology, Amity University, is the former Vice Chancellor of Rani Durgavati Vishwavidyalaya, and Retired Director of the Central Potato Research Institute. Dr. Khurana has a PHD (1968) and MSc (1965) from University of Gorakhpur. He spent two years doing post-doctoral work on Advanced Plant Virology at Kyushu University in Fukuoka, Japan. He also worked at University of Minnesota, St. Paul (USA) on Immunodiagnostics (bio-technology) during a sabbatical of one year from 1987-88. He established a school of plant virology at CPRI, Shimla and has trained very large number of workers and students from the country and abroad. Dr. Khurana has published over 130 original research papers in journals of repute/high impact and he has also authored more than 75 reviews/book chapters. His research career achievements include the standardization and use of enzyme linked immuno sorbent assay (ELISA) and immuno sorbent electron microscopy (ISEM) for detection of potato viruses, development of simple techniques for screening of resistance to potato viruses, apart from pioneering work in detection of plant diseases; associated with selection/release of eight potato varieties including the first ever two processing varieties in India. Besides his extensive management experience, he has guided ten PhD students, written many monographs/bulletins and authored/edited eight books/conference proceedings. http://www.amity.edu/aims/profiles/smp_khurana.pdf