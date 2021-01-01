COVID-19 Update: We are currently shipping orders daily. However, due to transit disruptions in some geographies, deliveries may be delayed. To provide all customers with timely access to content, we are offering 50% off Science and Technology Print & eBook bundle options. Terms & conditions.
Plant Virus-Host Interaction - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780128216293

Plant Virus-Host Interaction

2nd Edition

Molecular Approaches and Viral Evolution

0.0 star rating Write a review
Editors: R.K. Gaur S.M. Paul Khurana Pradeep Sharma Thomas Hohn
Paperback ISBN: 9780128216293
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 2021
Page Count: 500
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
130.00
115.00
150.00
127.50
209.94
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Plant Virus-Host Interaction: Molecular Approaches and Viral Evolution, Second Edition provides comprehensive coverage of molecular approaches for virus-host interaction. The book contains cutting-edge research in plant molecular virology, including pathogenic viroids and transport by insect vectors, interference with transmission to control viruses, synergism with pivotal coverage of RNA silencing, and the counter-defensive strategies used by viruses to overcome the silencing response in plants. This new edition introduces new, emerging proteins involved in host-virus interactions and provides in-depth coverage of plant virus genes’ interactions with host, localization and expression.

With contributions from leading experts, this is a comprehensive reference for plant virologists, molecular biologists and others interested in characterization of plant viruses and disease management.

Key Features

  • Introduces new, emerging proteins involved during the host-virus interaction and new virus strains that invade new crops through recombination, resorting and mutation
  • Provides molecular approaches for virus-host interaction
  • Highlights RNA silencing and counter-defensive strategies for disease management
  • Discusses the socioeconomic implications of viral spread and mitigation techniques

Readership

Researchers in basic and applied plant virology, plant pathology, microbiology, genetics and molecular biology, biological control, ecology, evolution, and related aspects of plant science; Upper-level graduate students of plant virology

Table of Contents

  1. An overview of RNA silencing in plants against viruses: The fine tuning of defense and counter defense forces
    2. Role of RNA silencing in the turnip crinkle virus-arabidopsis interaction
    3. Alteration of host-encoded miRNAs in virus infected plants - experimentally verified
    4. Host - virus - vector interactions with reference to banana infecting viruses
    5. Geminivirus – whitefly interactions at the biological, molecular and genomic levels
    6. Hosts and non-hosts in plant virology and the effect of plant viruses on host plants
    7. Interference with insect transmission to control plant pathogenic viruses
    8. Transmission and host interaction of geminivirus in weeds
    9. Tombusvirus-induced multivesicular bodies: origin and role in virus-host interaction
    10. Indian cassava mosaic virus and its vector
    11. Papaya ringspot virus (PRSV) and papaya leaf curl virus (PLCV)
    12. Synergism in plant virus- host interactions: a case study of CMV and PVY in tomato
    13. Stability, transmission and host-interaction of papaya lethal yellowing virus in papaya
    14. Establishment of endogenous pararetroviruses in the rice genome
    15. Volatile organic compounds in plant virus-host interaction
    16. Diversity of latent plant virus interactions and their impact on virosphere
    17. Plant pathogenic viroids and the transport by insect vectors to crops in agriculture
    18. Liberibacters causing greening in citrus and emerging hosts
    19. Pathogen and non-pathogen derived resistance in crops against begomovirus
    20. Cauliflower mosaic virus (CaMV) up-regulates translation reinitiation of its pregenomic polycistronic 35S RNA via interaction with the cell translational machinery
    21. Molecular mechanism of begomovirus evolution and plant defense response
    22. Impact of host on plant virus evolution
    23. Chloroplast alteration induced by plant virus
    24. Virus-virus interactions

Details

No. of pages:
500
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2021
Published:
1st January 2021
Imprint:
Academic Press
Paperback ISBN:
9780128216293

About the Editors

R.K. Gaur

Dr. Rajarshi Kumar Gaur is presently working as Professor and Head, Department of Science, FASC, Mody Institute of Technology and Science, Lashmangarh, Sikar, India. He did his PhD on molecular characterization of sugarcane viruses of India and had partially characterized three sugarcane viruses, viz., sugarcane mosaic virus, sugarcane streak mosaic virus, and sugarcane yellow luteovirus. He received a MASHAV fellowship in 2004 from the government of Israel for his postdoctoral studies, joined the Volcani Centre, Israel, and then moved to the Ben Gurion University, Negev, Israel. In 2007, he received the Visiting Scientist Fellowship from the Swedish Institute for 1 year to work at Umeå University in Sweden. He was also a recipient of the Italian ICGEB Post Doctoral fellowship in 2008 and was awarded a Fellowship of the Linnean Society, London, UK. He worked on the development of marker-free transgenic plants against cucumber viruses. He has made significant contributions on sugarcane viruses, published 85 national/international papers, and presented some 45 papers at national and international conferences. He has also edited 12 books published by internationally reputable publishers. http://www.modyuniversity.ac.in/sos/faculty/rajarshi-kumar-gaur/?slug=cash/faculty/rajarshi-kumar-gaur

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor and Head, Department of Science, FASC, Mody Institute of Technology and Science, Lashmangarh, Sikar, India

S.M. Paul Khurana

Dr. S. M. Paul Khurana (new editor with this edition) is the Director of Amity Institute of Biotechnology, Amity University, is the former Vice Chancellor of Rani Durgavati Vishwavidyalaya, and Retired Director of the Central Potato Research Institute. Dr. Khurana has a PHD (1968) and MSc (1965) from University of Gorakhpur. He spent two years doing post-doctoral work on Advanced Plant Virology at Kyushu University in Fukuoka, Japan. He also worked at University of Minnesota, St. Paul (USA) on Immunodiagnostics (bio-technology) during a sabbatical of one year from 1987-88. He established a school of plant virology at CPRI, Shimla and has trained very large number of workers and students from the country and abroad. Dr. Khurana has published over 130 original research papers in journals of repute/high impact and he has also authored more than 75 reviews/book chapters. His research career achievements include the standardization and use of enzyme linked immuno sorbent assay (ELISA) and immuno sorbent electron microscopy (ISEM) for detection of potato viruses, development of simple techniques for screening of resistance to potato viruses, apart from pioneering work in detection of plant diseases; associated with selection/release of eight potato varieties including the first ever two processing varieties in India. Besides his extensive management experience, he has guided ten PhD students, written many monographs/bulletins and authored/edited eight books/conference proceedings. http://www.amity.edu/aims/profiles/smp_khurana.pdf

Affiliations and Expertise

Director of Amity Institute of Biotechnology, Amity University, former Vice Chancellor of Rani Durgavati Vishwavidyalaya, and Retired Director of the Central Potato Research Institute

Pradeep Sharma

Dr. Sharma’s research focuses on Agriculture Biotechnology, specifically on the characterization of genes and SSRs for abiotic stresses (drought and heat) and understating the role of epigenetics, Gene silencing and small RNAs in for wheat improvement. He has been associated with several networking projects funded as Agri-Bioinformatics Promotion Program, ACIAR-DST, and DBT-BBSRC, ICAR Networking projects on AMMAS, Cabin and AMAAS schemes etc. He has published 90 peer reviewed papers, editor of six books published in CRC, Elsevier and Academic Press, and 20 book chapters. Dr Sharma has been associated with a recently released bread wheat variety DBW71 and three trait specific genetic and has been awarded with ICAR-Lal Bahadur Shastri Outstanding Young Scientist Award, NAAS- Young Scientist 2007 and ISCA- Pran Vohra Awards. Dr Sharma is Chief Editor of Journal of Cereal Research and editorial of several journals.

Affiliations and Expertise

Principal Scientist (Biotechnology), Division of Crop Improvement, ICAR-Indian Institute of Wheat and Barley Research (IIWBR), Haryana, India

Thomas Hohn

Affiliations and Expertise

Institute of Botany,University of Basel, Switzerland

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.