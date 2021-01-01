Plant Virus-Host Interaction
2nd Edition
Molecular Approaches and Viral Evolution
Description
Plant Virus-Host Interaction: Molecular Approaches and Viral Evolution, Second Edition provides comprehensive coverage of molecular approaches for virus-host interaction. The book contains cutting-edge research in plant molecular virology, including pathogenic viroids and transport by insect vectors, interference with transmission to control viruses, synergism with pivotal coverage of RNA silencing, and the counter-defensive strategies used by viruses to overcome the silencing response in plants. This new edition introduces new, emerging proteins involved in host-virus interactions and provides in-depth coverage of plant virus genes’ interactions with host, localization and expression.
With contributions from leading experts, this is a comprehensive reference for plant virologists, molecular biologists and others interested in characterization of plant viruses and disease management.
Key Features
- Introduces new, emerging proteins involved during the host-virus interaction and new virus strains that invade new crops through recombination, resorting and mutation
- Provides molecular approaches for virus-host interaction
- Highlights RNA silencing and counter-defensive strategies for disease management
- Discusses the socioeconomic implications of viral spread and mitigation techniques
Readership
Researchers in basic and applied plant virology, plant pathology, microbiology, genetics and molecular biology, biological control, ecology, evolution, and related aspects of plant science; Upper-level graduate students of plant virology
Table of Contents
- An overview of RNA silencing in plants against viruses: The fine tuning of defense and counter defense forces
2. Role of RNA silencing in the turnip crinkle virus-arabidopsis interaction
3. Alteration of host-encoded miRNAs in virus infected plants - experimentally verified
4. Host - virus - vector interactions with reference to banana infecting viruses
5. Geminivirus – whitefly interactions at the biological, molecular and genomic levels
6. Hosts and non-hosts in plant virology and the effect of plant viruses on host plants
7. Interference with insect transmission to control plant pathogenic viruses
8. Transmission and host interaction of geminivirus in weeds
9. Tombusvirus-induced multivesicular bodies: origin and role in virus-host interaction
10. Indian cassava mosaic virus and its vector
11. Papaya ringspot virus (PRSV) and papaya leaf curl virus (PLCV)
12. Synergism in plant virus- host interactions: a case study of CMV and PVY in tomato
13. Stability, transmission and host-interaction of papaya lethal yellowing virus in papaya
14. Establishment of endogenous pararetroviruses in the rice genome
15. Volatile organic compounds in plant virus-host interaction
16. Diversity of latent plant virus interactions and their impact on virosphere
17. Plant pathogenic viroids and the transport by insect vectors to crops in agriculture
18. Liberibacters causing greening in citrus and emerging hosts
19. Pathogen and non-pathogen derived resistance in crops against begomovirus
20. Cauliflower mosaic virus (CaMV) up-regulates translation reinitiation of its pregenomic polycistronic 35S RNA via interaction with the cell translational machinery
21. Molecular mechanism of begomovirus evolution and plant defense response
22. Impact of host on plant virus evolution
23. Chloroplast alteration induced by plant virus
24. Virus-virus interactions
Details
- No. of pages:
- 500
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2021
- Published:
- 1st January 2021
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128216293
About the Editors
R.K. Gaur
Dr. Rajarshi Kumar Gaur is presently working as Professor and Head, Department of Science, FASC, Mody Institute of Technology and Science, Lashmangarh, Sikar, India. He did his PhD on molecular characterization of sugarcane viruses of India and had partially characterized three sugarcane viruses, viz., sugarcane mosaic virus, sugarcane streak mosaic virus, and sugarcane yellow luteovirus. He received a MASHAV fellowship in 2004 from the government of Israel for his postdoctoral studies, joined the Volcani Centre, Israel, and then moved to the Ben Gurion University, Negev, Israel. In 2007, he received the Visiting Scientist Fellowship from the Swedish Institute for 1 year to work at Umeå University in Sweden. He was also a recipient of the Italian ICGEB Post Doctoral fellowship in 2008 and was awarded a Fellowship of the Linnean Society, London, UK. He worked on the development of marker-free transgenic plants against cucumber viruses. He has made significant contributions on sugarcane viruses, published 85 national/international papers, and presented some 45 papers at national and international conferences. He has also edited 12 books published by internationally reputable publishers. http://www.modyuniversity.ac.in/sos/faculty/rajarshi-kumar-gaur/?slug=cash/faculty/rajarshi-kumar-gaur
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor and Head, Department of Science, FASC, Mody Institute of Technology and Science, Lashmangarh, Sikar, India
S.M. Paul Khurana
Dr. S. M. Paul Khurana (new editor with this edition) is the Director of Amity Institute of Biotechnology, Amity University, is the former Vice Chancellor of Rani Durgavati Vishwavidyalaya, and Retired Director of the Central Potato Research Institute. Dr. Khurana has a PHD (1968) and MSc (1965) from University of Gorakhpur. He spent two years doing post-doctoral work on Advanced Plant Virology at Kyushu University in Fukuoka, Japan. He also worked at University of Minnesota, St. Paul (USA) on Immunodiagnostics (bio-technology) during a sabbatical of one year from 1987-88. He established a school of plant virology at CPRI, Shimla and has trained very large number of workers and students from the country and abroad. Dr. Khurana has published over 130 original research papers in journals of repute/high impact and he has also authored more than 75 reviews/book chapters. His research career achievements include the standardization and use of enzyme linked immuno sorbent assay (ELISA) and immuno sorbent electron microscopy (ISEM) for detection of potato viruses, development of simple techniques for screening of resistance to potato viruses, apart from pioneering work in detection of plant diseases; associated with selection/release of eight potato varieties including the first ever two processing varieties in India. Besides his extensive management experience, he has guided ten PhD students, written many monographs/bulletins and authored/edited eight books/conference proceedings. http://www.amity.edu/aims/profiles/smp_khurana.pdf
Affiliations and Expertise
Director of Amity Institute of Biotechnology, Amity University, former Vice Chancellor of Rani Durgavati Vishwavidyalaya, and Retired Director of the Central Potato Research Institute
Pradeep Sharma
Dr. Sharma’s research focuses on Agriculture Biotechnology, specifically on the characterization of genes and SSRs for abiotic stresses (drought and heat) and understating the role of epigenetics, Gene silencing and small RNAs in for wheat improvement. He has been associated with several networking projects funded as Agri-Bioinformatics Promotion Program, ACIAR-DST, and DBT-BBSRC, ICAR Networking projects on AMMAS, Cabin and AMAAS schemes etc. He has published 90 peer reviewed papers, editor of six books published in CRC, Elsevier and Academic Press, and 20 book chapters. Dr Sharma has been associated with a recently released bread wheat variety DBW71 and three trait specific genetic and has been awarded with ICAR-Lal Bahadur Shastri Outstanding Young Scientist Award, NAAS- Young Scientist 2007 and ISCA- Pran Vohra Awards. Dr Sharma is Chief Editor of Journal of Cereal Research and editorial of several journals.
Affiliations and Expertise
Principal Scientist (Biotechnology), Division of Crop Improvement, ICAR-Indian Institute of Wheat and Barley Research (IIWBR), Haryana, India
Thomas Hohn
Affiliations and Expertise
Institute of Botany,University of Basel, Switzerland
Ratings and Reviews
