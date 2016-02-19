Plant Virology
2nd Edition
Description
Plant Virology, Second Edition, was written to cover the substantial developments in many areas of plant virology since the first edition was published. Advances have been made in all branches of the subject, but these have been most far reaching with respect to the structure of viruses and of their components, and in the understanding of how viral genomes are organized and how viruses replicate in cells. Significant developments have also occurred in the understanding of how viruses are transmitted by invertebrates and in the application of control measures for specific diseases. The taxonomy of viruses has advanced significantly, and there are now 25 internationally approved families and groups of plant viruses. All these developments have required that most sections be entirely rewritten. This book is intended primarily for graduate students in plant pathology, plant virology, general virology, and microbiology, and for teachers and research workers in these fields. It should also prove useful to some people in related disciplines—molecular biologists, biochemists, plant physiologists, and entomologists.
Table of Contents
Preface
Preface to First Edition
Acknowledgments
List of Abbreviations
1. Introduction
I. Historical
II. Definition of a Virus
2. Assay, Detection, and Diagnosis
I. Infectivity
II. Analytical Ultracentrifugation
III. Density Gradient Centrifugation
IV. Serological Methods
V. Counting Virus Particles Using Electron Microscopy
VI. Chemical Procedures for Purified Viruses
VII. Assay Using Radioisotopes
VIII. Relative Sensitivity of Different Methods
IX. Diagnosis of Disease
3. Isolation
I. Choice of Plant Material
II. Extraction Medium
III. Extraction Procedure
IV. Preliminary Isolation of the Virus
V. Further Purification of the Virus Preparation
VI. Storage of Purified Viruses
VII. Identification of the Infective Particle and Criteria of Purity
VIII. Virus Concentration in Plants and Yields of Purified Virus
4. Structural Components
I. Nucleic Acids
II. The Proteins in Plant Viruses
III. Other Components in Viruses
5. Architecture
I. Methods
II. Physical Principles in the Architecture of Viruses
III. Geometric Viruses with ssRNA
IV. Geometric Viruses with dsRNA
V. Geometric Viruses with DNA
VI. Enveloped Viruses
VII. Stabilizing Bonds in Virus Structure
6. Introduction to the Study of Virus Replication
I. Generalized Outline for the Replication of a Small ssRNA Virus
II. The Strategies of Plant Viral Genomes
III. Experimental Viral Protein Synthesis and the Biochemical Mapping of Viral Genomes
IV. Other Methods for Determining Gene Content and Arrangement
V. Experimental Systems for Studying Replication In Vivo
7. Replication
I. Viruses with Monopartite ssRNA Genomes
II. Viruses with Bipartite ssRNA Genomes
III. Viruses with Tripartite ssRNA Genomes
IV. Satellite Viruses, Satellite RNAs, and Their Helpers
V. DNA Viruses
VI. Reoviridae
VII. Enveloped Viruses
VIII. Viroids
IX. Involvement of the Nucleus in the Replication of RNA Viruses
X. Recognition and Control Mechanisms
XI. Possible Roles for Specialized Terminal Structures in Plant Viral RNAs
XII. Mixed Virus Assembly in Vitro and In Vivo
XIII. The Survival Value of Multipartite Genomes
8. Transmission and Movement
I. Direct Passage in Living Higher Plant Material
II. Transmission by Organisms Other Than Higher Plants
III. Mechanical Transmission
IV. Movement and Final Distribution in the Plant
9. Disease Symptoms
I. Macroscopic Symptoms
II. Histological Changes
III. Cytological Effects
10. Effects on Plant Metabolism
I. Experimental Variables
II. Nucleic Acids and Proteins
III. Lipids
IV. Carbohydrates
V. Cell Wall Components
VI. Respiration
VII. Photosynthesis
VIII. Transpiration, Water Content, and Translocation of Solutes
IX. Activities of Specific Enzymes
X. Hormones
XI. Concentration of Some Low Molecular Weight Compounds
XII. Summary
11. Induction of Disease
I. Possible Virus Roles
II. Effects on Growth'
III. Effects on Chloroplasts
IV. Mechanisms for the Limitation of Virus Infection
V. Leaf Ontogeny and Mosaic Disease
VI. Role of Membranes
12. Factors Influencing the Course of Infection and Disease
I. Plant Factors
II. Environmental Factors
III. Interaction with Other Agents
13. Variability
I. Isolation of Strains
II. The Molecular Basis of Variation
III. Relationships between Structure and Biological Activity
IV. Criteria for the Recognition of Strains
V. Virus Strains in the Plant
14. Inactivation
I. Temperature
II. Radiation
III. Ultrasonic Vibration
IV. Desiccation
V. High Pressure
VI. Aging
VII. Hydrogen Ion Concentration
VIII. Oxidation and Reduction
IX. Inorganic Substances
X. Organic Compounds
XI. Metabolites and Antimetabolites
XII. Substances from Organisms
XIII. Summary of Processes Involved in Virus Inactivation
15. Relationships between Plant Viruses and Invertebrates
I. Vector Groups in the Invertebrates
II. Nematodes (Nematoda)
III. Aphids (Aphidoidae)
IV. Leafhoppers (Auchenorryncha)
V. Insects with Biting Mouth-parts
VI. Whiteflies (Aleyrodidae)
VII. Thrips (Thysanoptera)
VIII. Mites (Arachnida)
IX. Pollinating Insects
16. Ecology
I. Biological Factors
II. Physical Factors
III. Survival through the Seasonal Cycle
IV. Conclusions
17. Economic Importance and Control
I. Economic Importance
II. Control Measures
18. Occurrence among the Groups of Plants and the Fungi
I. Host Ranges of Viruses Infecting Angiosperms
II. Plant Groups below the Angiosperms
III. Viruses Infecting Fungi
IV. Viruses in Bacteria Associated with Plants
19. Nomenclature Classification, Origins, and Evolution
I. Nomenclature and Classification
II. Criteria Available for Classifying Viruses
III. Speculations on Origins and Evolution
20. The Groups of Plant Viruses
Text
Appendix Literature on Plant Virology
Bibliography
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 916
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1981
- Published:
- 28th January 1981
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483258669