Plant Virology - 3rd Edition - ISBN: 9780124805538, 9780323138482

Plant Virology

3rd Edition

Authors: R C Matthews
eBook ISBN: 9780323138482
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 7th March 1991
Page Count: 864
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
85.41
59.79
59.79
59.79
68.33
59.79
59.79
68.33
51.95
36.37
36.37
36.37
41.56
36.37
36.37
41.56
72.95
51.06
51.06
51.06
58.36
51.06
51.06
58.36
43.99
30.79
30.79
30.79
35.19
30.79
30.79
35.19
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Major developments have taken shape in the ten years since the publication of Plant Virology, Second Edition. This Third Edition of the leading comprehensive text and reference for the field contains more than sixty percent new material, including applications and results of gene manipulation techniques. As with the first and second editions, this volume covers all aspects of plant virology, from molecular to ecological. Plant Virology, Third Edition, is intended for graduate students, researchers, and teachers in plant virology, plant pathology, general virology, and microbiology, and scientists in related areas of molecular biology, biochemistry, plant physiology, and entomology.

Readership

Researchers, teachers, graduate and advanced undergraduate students in plant virology, plant pathology, entomology, microbiology, and related disciplines; plant physiology, biochemistry, genetics, molecular biology, biological control, evolution and ecology.

Table of Contents

Introduction: Methods for Assay Detection and Diagnosis. Isolation. Components. Architecture.

Replication I: Introduction to the Study of Virus Replication.

Replication II: Viruses with SS Positive Sense RNA Genomes.

Replication III: Other Virus Groups and Families. Viroids, Satellites, Viruses, and Satellite RNAs. Transmission, Movement, and Host Range. Disease Symptoms and Effects on Metabolism. Induction of Disease. Variability. Relationships between Plant Viruses and Invertebrates. Ecology. Economic Importance and Control. Nomenclature, Classification, Origins, and Evolution. Index.

Details

No. of pages:
864
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1991
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780323138482

About the Author

R C Matthews

Affiliations and Expertise

The University of Auckland, Private Bag, New Zealand

Reviews

@qu:"This is an excellent textbook for a graduate level course in plant virology... For virologists, plant pathologists, and other biologists whose teaching or research activities have some relation to the plant viruses, this should be a most useful reference work." @source:--BIOSCIENCE @qu:"The text is highly readable and the form of the volume is outstanding. This book gives up-to-date information of nearly all aspects of plant virology and can be highly recommended for students and researchers." @source:--ACTA PHYTOPATHOLOGICA @qu:"The author is experienced in many of the areas which he covers, and writes clearly and critically about them all." @source:--AMERICAN SCIENTIST @qu:"Highly recommended." @source:--CHOICE

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.