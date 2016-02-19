Plant Virology
3rd Edition
Description
Major developments have taken shape in the ten years since the publication of Plant Virology, Second Edition. This Third Edition of the leading comprehensive text and reference for the field contains more than sixty percent new material, including applications and results of gene manipulation techniques. As with the first and second editions, this volume covers all aspects of plant virology, from molecular to ecological. Plant Virology, Third Edition, is intended for graduate students, researchers, and teachers in plant virology, plant pathology, general virology, and microbiology, and scientists in related areas of molecular biology, biochemistry, plant physiology, and entomology.
Readership
Researchers, teachers, graduate and advanced undergraduate students in plant virology, plant pathology, entomology, microbiology, and related disciplines; plant physiology, biochemistry, genetics, molecular biology, biological control, evolution and ecology.
Table of Contents
Introduction: Methods for Assay Detection and Diagnosis. Isolation. Components. Architecture.
Replication I: Introduction to the Study of Virus Replication.
Replication II: Viruses with SS Positive Sense RNA Genomes.
Replication III: Other Virus Groups and Families. Viroids, Satellites, Viruses, and Satellite RNAs. Transmission, Movement, and Host Range. Disease Symptoms and Effects on Metabolism. Induction of Disease. Variability. Relationships between Plant Viruses and Invertebrates. Ecology. Economic Importance and Control. Nomenclature, Classification, Origins, and Evolution. Index.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 864
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1991
- Published:
- 7th March 1991
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323138482
About the Author
R C Matthews
Affiliations and Expertise
The University of Auckland, Private Bag, New Zealand
Reviews
@qu:"This is an excellent textbook for a graduate level course in plant virology... For virologists, plant pathologists, and other biologists whose teaching or research activities have some relation to the plant viruses, this should be a most useful reference work." @source:--BIOSCIENCE @qu:"The text is highly readable and the form of the volume is outstanding. This book gives up-to-date information of nearly all aspects of plant virology and can be highly recommended for students and researchers." @source:--ACTA PHYTOPATHOLOGICA @qu:"The author is experienced in many of the areas which he covers, and writes clearly and critically about them all." @source:--AMERICAN SCIENTIST @qu:"Highly recommended." @source:--CHOICE