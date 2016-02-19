Plant Tissue Culture - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780126906806, 9780323139434

Plant Tissue Culture

1st Edition

Methods and Application in Agriculture

Authors: Author Unknown
eBook ISBN: 9780323139434
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th May 1981
Page Count: 379
eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Description

Plant Tissue Culture: Methods and Applications in Agriculture contains the proceedings of a symposium based on the UNESCO training course on Plant Tissue Culture: Methods and Applications in Agriculture, sponsored by UNESCO and held in Campinas, Sao Paulo, Brazil, on November 8-22, 1978. This book contains two major sections encompassing plant tissue culture: Part A, which focuses on methodology, and Part B, which emphasizes the applications. The first chapters present the requirements for a tissue culture facility, and then describe nutrition, media, and characteristics of cultured plant cells and their growth and behavior in vitro, particularly with reference to embryogenesis and organogenesis. Discussions on protoplasts, mutagenesis and in vitro selection, meristem culture, freeze preservation, and cytogenetic techniques complete Part A. In Part B, androgenesis, in vitro fertilization, and embryo culture are discussed. Some chapters follow on the application of in vitro methodology to selected crops. The final chapter deals with the potential of tissue culture in the biosynthesis of secondary products. This text will prove useful to those who must thoroughly plan their research in tackling problems in agriculture that are amenable to the tissue culture approach.

Table of Contents


Contributors

Preface

Part A

Requirements for a Tissue Culture Facility

Nutrition, Media, and Characteristics of Plant Cell and Tissue Cultures

Growth and Behavior of Cell Cultures: Embryogenesis and Organogenesis

Isolation, Fusion, and Culture of Plant Protoplasts

Mutagenesis and In Vitro Selection

Meristem Culture and Cryopreservation—Methods and Applications

Cytogenetic Techniques

Part B

Production of Isogenic Lines: Basic Technical Aspects of Androgenesis

In Vitro Fertilization and Embryo Culture

In Vitro Methods Applied to Rice

In Vitro Methods Applied to Sugar Cane Improvement

In Vitro Methods Applied to Coffee

In Vitro Methods Applied to Forest Trees

Biosynthesis of Secondary Products In Vitro

Index


About the Author

Author Unknown

