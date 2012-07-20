Plant Tissue Culture - 3rd Edition - ISBN: 9780124159204, 9780124159853

Plant Tissue Culture

3rd Edition

Techniques and Experiments

Authors: Roberta Smith
eBook ISBN: 9780124159853
Paperback ISBN: 9780124159204
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 20th July 2012
Page Count: 208
Description

Plant Tissue Culture, Third Edition builds on the classroom tested, audience proven manual that has guided users through successful plant culturing A.tumefaciens mediated transformation, infusion technology, the latest information on media components and preparation, and regeneration and morphogenesis along with new exercises and diagrams provide current information and examples.

The included experiments demonstrate major concepts and can be conducted with a variety of plant material that are readily available throughout the year. This book provides a diverse learning experience and is appropriate for both university students and plant scientists.

  • Provides new exercises demonstrating tobacco leaf infiltration to observe transient expression of proteins and subcellular location of the protein, and information on development of a customized protocol for protoplast isolation for other experimental systems
  • Includes detailed drawings that complement both introductions and experiments
  • Guides reader from lab setup to supplies, stock solution and media preparation, explant selection and disinfestations, and experimental observations and measurement
  • Provides the latest techniques and media information, including A. tumefaciens mediated transformation and infusion technology
  • Fully updated literature

Faculty, graduate students, and undergraduates interested in plant cell and tissue culture

Table of Contents

Preface

Acknowledgments

Scheduling and Interrelationships of Exercises

Chapter 1. History of Plant Cell Culture

Introduction

The Early Years

The Era of Techniques Development

The Recent Past

The Present Era

References

Chapter 2. Setup of a Tissue Culture Laboratory

Work Areas

Bibliography

Chapter 3. Media Components and Preparation

Inorganic Salts

Plant Growth Regulators

Vitamins

Carbohydrates

Hexitols

Gelling Agent

Amino Acids

Antibiotics

Natural Complexes

Media pH

Medium Preparation

References

Chapter 4. Explant Preparation

Explant Age

Season

Explant Size

Plant Quality

Goal

Genotype

Aseptic Technique

Aseptic Germination of Seeds

Bibliography

Chapter 5. Contamination

Explant

Personnel

Laminar Air Flow Hood

Insects

Media

Instruments

Room Air Handling System

References

Chapter 6. Callus Induction

Callus Initiation

Explant Orientation

Establishment of Competent Cereal Cell Cultures

Salt Selection In Vitro

Growth Curves

Cellular Variation from Callus Cultures

Bibliography

Chapter 7. Regeneration and Morphogenesis

Controlled Morphogenesis: Potato Tuberization

Somatic Embryogenesis

Regeneration of Rice

Dormancy Requirements of Explants

Primary Morphogenesis: Douglas Fir

Bibliography

Chapter 8. Woody Shrubs and Trees

Rhododendrons and Azaleas

Roses

Birch Trees

White Cedar (Arborvitae)

References

Chapter 9. Haploid Plants from Anther Culture

Datura Anther Culture

African Violet

Tobacco

Anther Squash Technique

Bibliography

Chapter 10. Embryo Rescue

Sweet Corn Embryo Culture

Crabapple and Pear

Bibliography

Chapter 11. Meristem Culture for Virus-Free Plants

Isolation of the Shoot Apical Meristem

Establishing Virus- and Bacteria-Free Plants

Garlic Propagation From Bulb Scales

Bibliography

Chapter 12. In Vitro Propagation for Commercial Production of Ornamentals

Boston Fern

Staghorn Fern

Ficus

Kalanchoe

African Violet

Endangered Species

Cactus

Bibliography

Chapter 13. Protoplast Isolation and Fusion

Plant Protoplast Isolation and Fusion

Bibliography

Chapter 14. Agrobacterium-Mediated Transformation of Plants

Petunia or Tobacco Leaf Disk

Petunia Shoot Apex

Tobacco Leaf Infiltration

Bibliography

Appendix I: Useful Measurements

Length

Temperature

Concentration

Weight

Appendix II: Review of Solution Preparation

Percentage Solutions

Molar Solutions

Dilution of a Stock Solution

Appendix III: List of Suppliers

Appendix IV: Common Plant Tissue Culture Terms

Index

Roberta Smith

Emeritus Professor, Department of Horticulture, Vegetable Crops Improvement Center, Texas A&M University, College Station, Texas, U.S.A.

"The strength of this book lies in its descriptions of essential concepts, introduction to a wide range of major applications, and simple protocols to provide empirical demonstrations. ...this book would be a good teaching resource reference for instructors wishing to design their own laboratory demonstations." --Phil Bregitzer, Germplasm Research Facility, in CROP SCIENCE SOCIETY OF AMERICA (June 2001)

"...presents a structured programme using plant material that is available all year round. ...I was impressed with the gradual introduction of complex techniques and ideas. ...the book is well written...a useful contribution to teaching in plant tissue culture." --Ronald A. de Fossard in TRENDS IN PLANT SCIENCE (February 2001)

"This is an excellent laboratory manual. The student can learn many plant tissue culture techniques commonly used today." --HORTSCIENCE (1995)

"This book is an excellent overview of important tissue culture techniques. It is highly recommended for laboratory courses in tissue culture and would be useful in research laboratories where tissue culture techniques are required. Practical aspects of tissue culture are explained in a clear and concise way. This is essential for the novice and useful for experienced individuals planning a new course or laboratory. The manual is commended for providing information required for successful tissue culture at the fingertips of students." --JOURNAL OF NATURAL RESOUCES AND LIFE SCIENCES EDUCATION (1993)

