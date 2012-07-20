Plant Tissue Culture
3rd Edition
Techniques and Experiments
Description
Plant Tissue Culture, Third Edition builds on the classroom tested, audience proven manual that has guided users through successful plant culturing A.tumefaciens mediated transformation, infusion technology, the latest information on media components and preparation, and regeneration and morphogenesis along with new exercises and diagrams provide current information and examples.
The included experiments demonstrate major concepts and can be conducted with a variety of plant material that are readily available throughout the year. This book provides a diverse learning experience and is appropriate for both university students and plant scientists.
Key Features
- Provides new exercises demonstrating tobacco leaf infiltration to observe transient expression of proteins and subcellular location of the protein, and information on development of a customized protocol for protoplast isolation for other experimental systems
- Includes detailed drawings that complement both introductions and experiments
- Guides reader from lab setup to supplies, stock solution and media preparation, explant selection and disinfestations, and experimental observations and measurement
- Provides the latest techniques and media information, including A. tumefaciens mediated transformation and infusion technology
- Fully updated literature
Readership
Faculty, graduate students, and undergraduates interested in plant cell and tissue culture
Table of Contents
Preface
Acknowledgments
Scheduling and Interrelationships of Exercises
Chapter 1. History of Plant Cell Culture
Introduction
The Early Years
The Era of Techniques Development
The Recent Past
The Present Era
References
Chapter 2. Setup of a Tissue Culture Laboratory
Work Areas
Bibliography
Chapter 3. Media Components and Preparation
Inorganic Salts
Plant Growth Regulators
Vitamins
Carbohydrates
Hexitols
Gelling Agent
Amino Acids
Antibiotics
Natural Complexes
Media pH
Medium Preparation
References
Chapter 4. Explant Preparation
Explant Age
Season
Explant Size
Plant Quality
Goal
Genotype
Aseptic Technique
Aseptic Germination of Seeds
Bibliography
Chapter 5. Contamination
Explant
Personnel
Laminar Air Flow Hood
Insects
Media
Instruments
Room Air Handling System
References
Chapter 6. Callus Induction
Callus Initiation
Explant Orientation
Establishment of Competent Cereal Cell Cultures
Salt Selection In Vitro
Growth Curves
Cellular Variation from Callus Cultures
Bibliography
Chapter 7. Regeneration and Morphogenesis
Controlled Morphogenesis: Potato Tuberization
Somatic Embryogenesis
Regeneration of Rice
Dormancy Requirements of Explants
Primary Morphogenesis: Douglas Fir
Bibliography
Chapter 8. Woody Shrubs and Trees
Rhododendrons and Azaleas
Roses
Birch Trees
White Cedar (Arborvitae)
References
Chapter 9. Haploid Plants from Anther Culture
Datura Anther Culture
African Violet
Tobacco
Anther Squash Technique
Bibliography
Chapter 10. Embryo Rescue
Sweet Corn Embryo Culture
Crabapple and Pear
Bibliography
Chapter 11. Meristem Culture for Virus-Free Plants
Isolation of the Shoot Apical Meristem
Establishing Virus- and Bacteria-Free Plants
Garlic Propagation From Bulb Scales
Bibliography
Chapter 12. In Vitro Propagation for Commercial Production of Ornamentals
Boston Fern
Staghorn Fern
Ficus
Kalanchoe
African Violet
Endangered Species
Cactus
Bibliography
Chapter 13. Protoplast Isolation and Fusion
Plant Protoplast Isolation and Fusion
Bibliography
Chapter 14. Agrobacterium-Mediated Transformation of Plants
Petunia or Tobacco Leaf Disk
Petunia Shoot Apex
Tobacco Leaf Infiltration
Bibliography
Appendix I: Useful Measurements
Length
Temperature
Concentration
Weight
Appendix II: Review of Solution Preparation
Percentage Solutions
Molar Solutions
Dilution of a Stock Solution
Appendix III: List of Suppliers
Appendix IV: Common Plant Tissue Culture Terms
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 208
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2013
- Published:
- 20th July 2012
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780124159853
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780124159204
About the Author
Roberta Smith
Affiliations and Expertise
Emeritus Professor, Department of Horticulture, Vegetable Crops Improvement Center, Texas A&M University, College Station, Texas, U.S.A.
Reviews
"The strength of this book lies in its descriptions of essential concepts, introduction to a wide range of major applications, and simple protocols to provide empirical demonstrations. ...this book would be a good teaching resource reference for instructors wishing to design their own laboratory demonstations." --Phil Bregitzer, Germplasm Research Facility, in CROP SCIENCE SOCIETY OF AMERICA (June 2001)
"...presents a structured programme using plant material that is available all year round. ...I was impressed with the gradual introduction of complex techniques and ideas. ...the book is well written...a useful contribution to teaching in plant tissue culture." --Ronald A. de Fossard in TRENDS IN PLANT SCIENCE (February 2001)
Praise for the First Edition:
"This is an excellent laboratory manual. The student can learn many plant tissue culture techniques commonly used today." --HORTSCIENCE (1995)
"This book is an excellent overview of important tissue culture techniques. It is highly recommended for laboratory courses in tissue culture and would be useful in research laboratories where tissue culture techniques are required. Practical aspects of tissue culture are explained in a clear and concise way. This is essential for the novice and useful for experienced individuals planning a new course or laboratory. The manual is commended for providing information required for successful tissue culture at the fingertips of students." --JOURNAL OF NATURAL RESOUCES AND LIFE SCIENCES EDUCATION (1993)