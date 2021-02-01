Plant Tissue Culture
4th Edition
Secure CheckoutPersonal information is secured with SSL technology.
Free ShippingFree global shipping
No minimum order.
Description
Plant cell, tissue and organ culture is an important research tool in both basic and applied studies as well as in commercial applications. Plant Tissue Culture, Fourth Edition builds on the classroom tested, audience proven manual that has guided users through successful plant culturing for almost 30 years. The included experiments demonstrate major concepts and can be conducted with a variety of plant material that are readily available throughout the year.
This fully updated edition describes the principles of the newest technologies, including CRISPR/Cas9 gene editing and RNAi technology with plant cell and tissue cultures and their applications. Bridging the gap between theory and practice, this book contains detailed methodology supported by comprehensive illustrations and provides a diverse learning experience for both university students and plant scientists.
Key Features
- Provides fundamental principles, methods and techniques in plant cell, tissue and organ culture which can be applied to all crop plants, including agronomic crops, horticulture and forestry crops for germplasm improvement
- Guides reader from lab setup to supplies, stock solution and media preparation, explant selection and disinfestations, and experimental observations and measurement
- Contains the latest advances and updates since the previous edition published in 2012
Readership
Undergraduate and postgraduate students and researchers focusing on plant tissue culture/micro-propagation, horticulture, botany, biotechnology and plant physiology
Table of Contents
1. History of plant tissue culture
2. Setup of a tissue culture laboratory
3. Media components and preparation
4. Explant preparation
5. Contamination
6. Callus induction
7. Regeneration and morphogenesis
8. Woody shrubs and trees
9. Haploid plants from anther culture
10. Embryo rescue
11. Meristem culture for virus-free plants
12. In Vitro propagation for commercial production of ornamentals
13. Protoplast isolation and fusion
14. Agrobacterium-mediated transformation of plants
14-1. Petunia or tobacco leaf disk
14-2. Petunia shoot apex
14-3. Tobacco leaf infiltration
14-4. Arabidopsis floral dip transformation
14-5. Dicot plant-based techniques and experiments
14-6. Rice transformation techniques and experiments
15. Genome edition and RNAi
15-1. Tomato genome edition
15.2. Lettuce RNAi
Details
- No. of pages:
- 250
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2021
- Published:
- 1st February 2021
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128211205
About the Author
Sunghun Park
Sunghun Park is Professor at the Department of Horticulture and Natural Resources at Kansas State University, USA. He earned his PhD in Plant Physiology from Texas A&M University in 1995 and his main research areas include abiotic stress physiology, crop improvement using plant tissue culture and genome editing technology.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Department of Horticulture and Natural Resources, Kansas State University
Ratings and Reviews
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
Elsevier.com visitor survey
We are always looking for ways to improve customer experience on Elsevier.com.
We would like to ask you for a moment of your time to fill in a short questionnaire, at the end of your visit.
If you decide to participate, a new browser tab will open so you can complete the survey after you have completed your visit to this website.
Thanks in advance for your time.