Plant cell, tissue and organ culture is an important research tool in both basic and applied studies as well as in commercial applications. Plant Tissue Culture, Fourth Edition builds on the classroom tested, audience proven manual that has guided users through successful plant culturing for almost 30 years. The included experiments demonstrate major concepts and can be conducted with a variety of plant material that are readily available throughout the year.

This fully updated edition describes the principles of the newest technologies, including CRISPR/Cas9 gene editing and RNAi technology with plant cell and tissue cultures and their applications. Bridging the gap between theory and practice, this book contains detailed methodology supported by comprehensive illustrations and provides a diverse learning experience for both university students and plant scientists.