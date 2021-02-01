COVID-19 Update: We are currently shipping orders daily. However, due to transit disruptions in some geographies, deliveries may be delayed. To provide all customers with timely access to content, we are offering 50% off Science and Technology Print & eBook bundle options. Terms & conditions.
Plant Tissue Culture - 4th Edition - ISBN: 9780128211205

Plant Tissue Culture

4th Edition

Author: Sunghun Park
Paperback ISBN: 9780128211205
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st February 2021
Page Count: 250
Description

Plant cell, tissue and organ culture is an important research tool in both basic and applied studies as well as in commercial applications. Plant Tissue Culture, Fourth Edition builds on the classroom tested, audience proven manual that has guided users through successful plant culturing for almost 30 years. The included experiments demonstrate major concepts and can be conducted with a variety of plant material that are readily available throughout the year.

This fully updated edition describes the principles of the newest technologies, including CRISPR/Cas9 gene editing and RNAi technology with plant cell and tissue cultures and their applications. Bridging the gap between theory and practice, this book contains detailed methodology supported by comprehensive illustrations and provides a diverse learning experience for both university students and plant scientists.

Key Features

  • Provides fundamental principles, methods and techniques in plant cell, tissue and organ culture which can be applied to all crop plants, including agronomic crops, horticulture and forestry crops for germplasm improvement
  • Guides reader from lab setup to supplies, stock solution and media preparation, explant selection and disinfestations, and experimental observations and measurement
  • Contains the latest advances and updates since the previous edition published in 2012

Readership

Undergraduate and postgraduate students and researchers focusing on plant tissue culture/micro-propagation, horticulture, botany, biotechnology and plant physiology

Table of Contents

1. History of plant tissue culture
2. Setup of a tissue culture laboratory
3. Media components and preparation
4. Explant preparation
5. Contamination
6. Callus induction
7. Regeneration and morphogenesis
8. Woody shrubs and trees
9. Haploid plants from anther culture
10. Embryo rescue
11. Meristem culture for virus-free plants
12. In Vitro propagation for commercial production of ornamentals
13. Protoplast isolation and fusion
14. Agrobacterium-mediated transformation of plants
14-1. Petunia or tobacco leaf disk
14-2. Petunia shoot apex
14-3. Tobacco leaf infiltration
14-4. Arabidopsis floral dip transformation
14-5. Dicot plant-based techniques and experiments
14-6. Rice transformation techniques and experiments
15. Genome edition and RNAi
15-1. Tomato genome edition
15.2. Lettuce RNAi

About the Author

Sunghun Park

Sunghun Park is Professor at the Department of Horticulture and Natural Resources at Kansas State University, USA. He earned his PhD in Plant Physiology from Texas A&M University in 1995 and his main research areas include abiotic stress physiology, crop improvement using plant tissue culture and genome editing technology.

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor, Department of Horticulture and Natural Resources, Kansas State University

