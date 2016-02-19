Plant Tissue Culture and Its Agricultural Applications
1st Edition
Proceedings of Previous Easter Schools in Agricultural Science, Published by Butterworths, London
Description
Plant Tissue Culture and Its Agricultural Applications presents the proceedings of the 41st University of Nottingham Easter School in Agricultural Science held in England. The sessions covered in this volume reflect the revolution of tissue culture and its role in the propagation of elite plant material and the development of improved genotypes.
This book is organized into four main sections. The first section chronicles the revolution of the plant tissue culture. This includes papers on clonal propagation, morphogenesis, germplasm storage, plant health, and genetic improvement. The core of this volume is covered by the introductory and the final chapters which interrelate the different subjects areas covered by the proceedings and provide a realistic assessment of future research required for the plant tissue culture revolution to come to fruition.
This book will be useful to readers interested in understanding the history, evolution, and future of plant tissue culture and its applications in the agricultural sector.
Table of Contents
Preface
Acknowledgments
Editors' Note
I Setting the Scene
1 The Tissue Culture Revolution
II Morphogenesis and Clonal Propagation
2 Control and Expression of Morphogenesis in Culture
3 Putative Auxin Receptors in Tobacco Callus
4 A Role for Ethylene Biosynthesis in Adventitious Bud Formation on Bulb-Scale Tissue of Lilium Speciosum
5 Vernalization Studies in Lolium
6 Problems and Prospects in the In Vitro Propagation of Herbaceous Plants
7 Plant Regeneration from Root Callus in the Forage Grass Lolium Multiflorum
8 Propagation of Bulbs from Floral Stem Tissues
9 Plant Regeneration in the Forage Legumes
10 Habit Differences in African Violets Produced from Leaf Cuttings, and In Vitro from Leaf Discs and Recycled Axenic Leaves
11 Potato Tuber Formation In Vitro
12 An Overview of the In Vitro Propagation of Woody Plantsa and Plantation Crops
13 Meristem Tip Culture of Musa: Histomorphological Studies of Shoot Bud Proliferation
14 Adventitious Regeneration In Cassava
15 Progress Towards the In Vitro Clonal Propagation of Eucalyptus Grandis
16 Vitrification In Sitka Spruce Cultures
17 Micropropagation in the Commercial Environment
18 In Vitro Hardening and Acclimatization of Tissue Culture Plants
19 The Application of Micropropagation to Seed Potato Production in Northern Scotland
20 Constraints Upon the Use of Micropropagation for the Scottish Strawberry Certification Scheme
21 Economics of Mass Propagation of Papaya Through Tissue Culture
III Plant Health and Germplasm Storage
22 Production and Indexing of Disease-Free Plants
23 Elimination of Viruses from Tissue Cultures in the Presence of Antiviral Chemicals
24 Rapid In Vitro Propagation of Virus-Indexed Potatoes for Seed Production
25 Micropropagation is an Aid in Quarantine Procedures for Potato Material
26 In Vitro Approaches to the Conservation of Plant Genetic Resources
27 In Vitro Conservation of Aroid Germplasm at Reduced Temperatures and Under Osmotic Stress
28 Growth Limitation for the Conservation of Pear Genotypes
29 In Vitro Propagation and Germplasm Storage of Cinchona
30 Embryo Culture and Cryopreservation For The Conservation of Genetic Resources of Species With Recalcitrant Seed
IV Genetic Improvement
31 In Vitro Culture in Plant Breeding
32 The Ddevelopment of Protoplast Systems Suitable for
33 Protoplast Culture and the use of Apomixis In Vitro for the Regeneration of Fruit Plants
34 Cell And Protoplast Culture of Rice
35 The Use of Escherichia Colispheroplasts: A Possible Approach for the Introduction of Foreign Genes Into Crop Plants
36 Pollen, Ovule And Embryo Culture as Tools in Plant Breeding
37 Embryoid and Plant Production from Cultured Barley Anthers
38 Induction of Haploid Plants of Populus Species
39 Conversion In Vitro of Cucumis Metuliferus And C. Metuliferus X C. Anguria Embryos
40 Culture of Ovules and Embryos from an Incompatible Cross in the Genus Arachis
41 Mutation and Tissue Culture
43 Spontaneous and Induced Variation in Tissue Cultures and Regenerated Plants of Breadwheat
44 Salt Stress: Resistance Mechanisms and In Vitro Selection Procedures
45 Selection For Herbicide Resistance in Tissue Cultures of Fragaria and Nicotian A
VI Focus on the Future
46 The Present Development and Future of Plant Cell and Tissue Culture in Agriculture, Forestry And Horticulture
List of Participants
Species Index
Subject Index
Details
No. of pages:
542
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
© Butterworth-Heinemann 1986
Published:
18th March 1986
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483192055