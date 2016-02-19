Plant Tissue Culture and Its Agricultural Applications presents the proceedings of the 41st University of Nottingham Easter School in Agricultural Science held in England. The sessions covered in this volume reflect the revolution of tissue culture and its role in the propagation of elite plant material and the development of improved genotypes. This book is organized into four main sections. The first section chronicles the revolution of the plant tissue culture. This includes papers on clonal propagation, morphogenesis, germplasm storage, plant health, and genetic improvement. The core of this volume is covered by the introductory and the final chapters which interrelate the different subjects areas covered by the proceedings and provide a realistic assessment of future research required for the plant tissue culture revolution to come to fruition. This book will be useful to readers interested in understanding the history, evolution, and future of plant tissue culture and its applications in the agricultural sector.

Table of Contents



Preface

Acknowledgments

Editors' Note

I Setting the Scene

1 The Tissue Culture Revolution

II Morphogenesis and Clonal Propagation

2 Control and Expression of Morphogenesis in Culture

3 Putative Auxin Receptors in Tobacco Callus

4 A Role for Ethylene Biosynthesis in Adventitious Bud Formation on Bulb-Scale Tissue of Lilium Speciosum

5 Vernalization Studies in Lolium

6 Problems and Prospects in the In Vitro Propagation of Herbaceous Plants

7 Plant Regeneration from Root Callus in the Forage Grass Lolium Multiflorum

8 Propagation of Bulbs from Floral Stem Tissues

9 Plant Regeneration in the Forage Legumes

10 Habit Differences in African Violets Produced from Leaf Cuttings, and In Vitro from Leaf Discs and Recycled Axenic Leaves

11 Potato Tuber Formation In Vitro

12 An Overview of the In Vitro Propagation of Woody Plantsa and Plantation Crops

13 Meristem Tip Culture of Musa: Histomorphological Studies of Shoot Bud Proliferation

14 Adventitious Regeneration In Cassava

15 Progress Towards the In Vitro Clonal Propagation of Eucalyptus Grandis

16 Vitrification In Sitka Spruce Cultures

17 Micropropagation in the Commercial Environment

18 In Vitro Hardening and Acclimatization of Tissue Culture Plants

19 The Application of Micropropagation to Seed Potato Production in Northern Scotland

20 Constraints Upon the Use of Micropropagation for the Scottish Strawberry Certification Scheme

21 Economics of Mass Propagation of Papaya Through Tissue Culture

III Plant Health and Germplasm Storage

22 Production and Indexing of Disease-Free Plants

23 Elimination of Viruses from Tissue Cultures in the Presence of Antiviral Chemicals

24 Rapid In Vitro Propagation of Virus-Indexed Potatoes for Seed Production

25 Micropropagation is an Aid in Quarantine Procedures for Potato Material

26 In Vitro Approaches to the Conservation of Plant Genetic Resources

27 In Vitro Conservation of Aroid Germplasm at Reduced Temperatures and Under Osmotic Stress

28 Growth Limitation for the Conservation of Pear Genotypes

29 In Vitro Propagation and Germplasm Storage of Cinchona

30 Embryo Culture and Cryopreservation For The Conservation of Genetic Resources of Species With Recalcitrant Seed

IV Genetic Improvement

31 In Vitro Culture in Plant Breeding

24 Rapid In Vitro Propagation of Virus-Indexed Potatoes for Seed Production

26 In Vitro Approaches to the Conservation of Plant Genetic Resources

27 In Vitro Conservation of Aroid Germplasm at Reduced Temperatures and Under Osmotic Stress

28 Growth Limitation for the Conservation of Pear Genotypes

29 In Vitro Propagation and Germplasm Storage of Cinchona

30 Embryo Culture and Cryopreservation for the Conservation of Genetic Resources of Species with Recalcitrant Seed

V Genetic Improvement

31 In Vitro Culture in Plant Breeding

32 The Ddevelopment of Protoplast Systems Suitable for

33 Protoplast Culture and the use of Apomixis In Vitro for the Regeneration of Fruit Plants

34 Cell And Protoplast Culture of Rice

35 The Use of Escherichia Colispheroplasts: A Possible Approach for the Introduction of Foreign Genes Into Crop Plants

36 Pollen, Ovule And Embryo Culture as Tools in Plant Breeding

37 Embryoid and Plant Production from Cultured Barley Anthers

38 Induction of Haploid Plants of Populus Species

39 Conversion In Vitro of Cucumis Metuliferus And C. Metuliferus X C. Anguria Embryos

40 Culture of Ovules and Embryos from an Incompatible Cross in the Genus Arachis

41 Mutation and Tissue Culture

43 Spontaneous and Induced Variation in Tissue Cultures and Regenerated Plants of Breadwheat

44 Salt Stress: Resistance Mechanisms and In Vitro Selection Procedures

45 Selection For Herbicide Resistance in Tissue Cultures of Fragaria and Nicotian A

VI Focus on the Future

46 The Present Development and Future of Plant Cell and Tissue Culture in Agriculture, Forestry And Horticulture

List of Participants

Species Index

Subject Index

