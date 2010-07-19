Plant Systematics
2nd Edition
Description
Plant Systematics, Second Edition, provides the basis for teaching an introduction to the morphology, evolution, and classification of land plants.
It presents a foundation of the approach, methods, research goals, evidence, and terminology of plant systematics, along with the most recent knowledge of evolutionary relationships of plants and practical information vital to the field. This updated edition has been expanded to include 15 fern families, 9 gymnosperm families, and increased angiosperm family treatments from 100 to 129. Each family description includes a plate of full color photographs, illustrating exemplars of the group along with dissected and labeled material to show diagnostic features.
The book includes a new chapter on species concepts and the role and impact of plant systematics in conservation biology, and a new appendix on statistical and morphometric techniques in plant systematics. It also contains more detailed explanations of maximum likelihood and Bayesian phylogeny inference methods, an expanded coverage and glossary of morphological terms, and an updated chapter on botanical nomenclature.
This book is recommended for graduate and undergraduate students in botany, plant taxonomy, plant systematics, plant pathology, plant anatomy, and ecology as well as scientists and researchers in any of the plant sciences.
Key Features
The second edition of Plant Systematics has been expanded to include:
- Fifteen fern families, 9 gymnosperm families, and an increase of angiosperm family treatments from 100 to 129. Each family description includes a plate of full color photographs, illustrating exemplars of the group along with dissected and labeled material to show diagnostic features
- A new chapter on species concepts and the role and impact of plant systematics in conservation biology
- A new appendix on statistical and morphometric techniques in plant systematics
- In addition, the second edition contains more detailed explanations of maximum likelihood and Bayesian phylogeny inference methods, an expanded coverage and glossary of morphological terms, and an updated chapter on botanical nomenclature
Readership
Graduate and undergraduate students in botany, plant taxonomy, plant systematics, plant pathology, plant anatomy, and ecology; scientists and researchers in any of the plant sciences
Table of Contents
UNIT I SYSTEMATICS
1. Plant Systematics: an Overview
2. Phylogenetic Systematics
UNIT II EVOLUTION AND DIVERSITY OF PLANTS
3. Evolution and Diversity of Green and Land Plants
4. Evolution and Diversity of Vascular Plants
5. Evolution and Diversity of Woody and Seed Plants
6. Evolution of Flowering Plants
7. Diversity and Classification of Flowering Plants: Amborellales, Nymphaeales, Austrobaileyales, Magnoliids, Ceratophyllales, and Monocots
8. Diversity and Classification of Flowering Plants: Eudicots
UNIT III SYSTEMATIC EVIDENCE AND DESCRIPTIVE TERMINOLOGY
9. Plant Morphology
10. Plant Anatomy and Physiology
11. Plant Embryology
12. Palynology
13. Plant Reproductive Biology
14. Plant Molecular Systematics
UNIT IV RESOURCES IN PLANT SYSTEMATICS
15. Plant Identification
16. Plant Nomenclature
17. Plant Collecting and Documentation
18. Herbaria and Data Information Systems
UNIT V SPECIES CONCEPTS AND CONSERVATION BIOLOGY
19. Species and Conservation in Systematics
Appendix
1. Plant Description
2. Botanical Illustrations
3. Scientific Journals in Plant Systematics
4. Statistics and Morphometrics in Plant Systematics
Details
- No. of pages:
- 752
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2010
- Published:
- 19th July 2010
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080922089
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123743800
About the Author
Michael Simpson
Dr. Michael G. Simpson has been a professor of Biology at San Diego State University since 1986. His area of expertise is plant systematics, dealing with the description, identification, naming and classification of plants with the overriding goal of inferring the pattern of evolutionary history (phylogeny). Dr. Simpson has taught courses in Principles of Organismal Biology, Plant Systematics, Taxonomy of California Plants, Economic Botany, Genetics and Evolution, and Seminar in Systematics and Evolution. Additionally, he serves as the Curator of the SDSU Herbarium where he oversees the maintenance, organization, and use of the collection and facilitates additions to the herbarium. Currently, his field work in Chile and Argentina is supported in part by the National Geographic Society.
In addition to publishing numerous articles in technical journals, Dr. Simpson has authored of the widely used textbook Plant Systematics (Elsevier-Academic Press, 2006; 2nd ed. 2010.)
Affiliations and Expertise
San Diego State University, California, USA
Michael Simpson
Reviews
Praise for the first edition:
"This publication, many years in the making, represents a masterly treatment of vascular plant groups and the principles of plant systematics as well as incorporating the latest concepts in phylogenetics and methodologies. It is erudite and most importantly - user friendly, especially students. This text will serve as the standard for many years to come." – Botanical Society of America