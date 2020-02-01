Section 1: Basics

1. Introduction to plant small RNA

2. Diversity and types of small RNA

3. Biogenesis of small RNA in plants

4. Identification of small RNA in plants

Section 2: Expression and regulation mechanism of small RNA

5. Importance of small RNA in plant germination

6. Role of small RNA in regulating plant vegetative growth

7. Importance of small RNA in plant metabolism

8. Small RNA in tolerating various biotic stresses



10. Salt stress tolerance and small RNA

11. Small RNA and cold stress tolerance

12. Towards elucidating the functions of miRNAs in drought stress tolerance

13. Role of small RNA in plant interaction with microbes

Section 3: Application of small RNA

14. Abiotic stress tolerant plants through small RNA technology

15. Biotic stress tolerant plants through small RNA technology

16. Crop productivity and small RNA

17. Physiological modification of plants through small RNA

18. Small RNA manipulation in plants: Techniques and recent developments

19. MiRNA mediated regulatory functions under salinity stress in plants

21. Application of miRNA in Fruit Quality Improvement

23. Small RNA technology for plant's abiotic stress tolerance

Section 4:

24. Challenges of small RNA technology

25. Future scope of small RNA technology