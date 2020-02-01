Plant Small RNA
1st Edition
Biogenesis, Regulation and Application
Description
Plant Small RNA: Biogenesis, Regulation and Applications describes the biosynthesis of small RNA in plant systems. With emphasis on the various molecular mechanisms affected by small RNA and their applications in supporting plant growth and survival, this books presents the basics and most recent advancements in small RNA mediated plant genomics, metabolomics, proteomics and physiology.
Key Features
- Presents foundational information about small RNA biology and regulation in plants
- Includes small RNA pathway advances
- Describes application and scope of small RNA technology for agricultural stability
Readership
Researchers, academics and advanced students seeking to understand the detailed concept of small RNA biogenesis and their role in plant growth and development
Table of Contents
Section 1: Basics
1. Introduction to plant small RNA
2. Diversity and types of small RNA
3. Biogenesis of small RNA in plants
4. Identification of small RNA in plants
Section 2: Expression and regulation mechanism of small RNA
5. Importance of small RNA in plant germination
6. Role of small RNA in regulating plant vegetative growth
7. Importance of small RNA in plant metabolism
8. Small RNA in tolerating various biotic stresses
10. Salt stress tolerance and small RNA
11. Small RNA and cold stress tolerance
12. Towards elucidating the functions of miRNAs in drought stress tolerance
13. Role of small RNA in plant interaction with microbes
Section 3: Application of small RNA
14. Abiotic stress tolerant plants through small RNA technology
15. Biotic stress tolerant plants through small RNA technology
16. Crop productivity and small RNA
17. Physiological modification of plants through small RNA
Section 3: Application of Small RNA
18. Small RNA manipulation in plants: Techniques and recent developments
19. MiRNA mediated regulatory functions under salinity stress in plants
20. Biotic stress tolerant plants through small RNA technology
21. Application of miRNA in Fruit Quality Improvement
22. Physiological modification of plants through small RNA
23. Small RNA technology for plant's abiotic stress tolerance
Section 4:
24. Challenges of small RNA technology
25. Future scope of small RNA technology
Details
- No. of pages:
- 660
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2020
- Published:
- 1st February 2020
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128171127
About the Editor
Praveen Guleria
Praveen Guleria is an Assistant Professor in the Department of Biotechnology at DAV University, Jalandhar, Punjab, India. She has worked in the areas of Plant Biotechnology, Plant Metabolic Engineering and Plant Stress Biology at CSIR- Institute of Himalayan Bioresource Technology, Palampur, H.P. India. Her research interests include plant stress biology, plant small RNA Biology, plant epigenomics and nanotoxicity. She has published several research articles in various peer-reviewed journals. She is also serving as the editorial board member and reviewer for certain international peer reviewed journals. She has been awarded the SERB- Start Up Grant by DST, GOI. She has also been awarded the prestigious “Bharat Gaurav Award” by the India International Friendship Society, New Delhi. She has also received various awards like CSIR/ ICMR- Junior research Fellowship, CSIR- Senior research fellowship, State level merit scholarship awards.
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor, Plant Biotechnology and Genetic Engineering Lab, Department of Biotechnology, DAV University, Jalandhar, Punjab, India
Vineet Kumar
Vineet Kumar is an Assistant Professor in the Department of Biotechnology, Lovely Professional University, Jalandhar, Punjab, India. He has worked in different area of biotechnology and nanotechnology in various institutes and universities in India namely, Panjab University Chandigarh, CSIR-Institute of Microbial Technology, Chandigarh, India, CSIR-Institute of Himalayan Bioresource Technology and Himachal Pradesh University. He has published many articles in these areas featuring in peer-reviewed journals. He serves as editorial board member and reviewer for international peer reviewed journals and has received awards for his work, including the Dr DSK-postdoctoral fellowship, senior research fellowships and best poster awards.
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor, Department of Biotechnology, School of Bioengineering and Biosciences, Lovely Professional University, Phagwara, Punjab, India