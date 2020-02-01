Plant Small RNA - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128171127

Plant Small RNA

1st Edition

Biogenesis, Regulation and Application

Editors: Praveen Guleria Vineet Kumar
Paperback ISBN: 9780128171127
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st February 2020
Page Count: 660
Description

Plant Small RNA: Biogenesis, Regulation and Applications describes the biosynthesis of small RNA in plant systems. With emphasis on the various molecular mechanisms affected by small RNA and their applications in supporting plant growth and survival, this books presents the basics and most recent advancements in small RNA mediated plant genomics, metabolomics, proteomics and physiology.

Small RNA populations have been widely identified in various plants and have been reported to be involved alleviating environmental stress conditions and improving plant and crop health. Plant Small RNA describes the biosynthesis of small RNA in plant systems while emphasizing the various molecular mechanisms affected by small RNA and their applications in supporting plant growth and survival. It includes the most recent advancements in small RNA mediated plant genomics, metabolomics, proteomics and physiology

Key Features

  • Presents foundational information about small RNA biology and regulation in plants
  • Includes small RNA pathway advances
  • Describes application and scope of small RNA technology for agricultural stability

Readership

Researchers, academics and advanced students seeking to understand the detailed concept of small RNA biogenesis and their role in plant growth and development

Table of Contents

Section 1: Basics
1. Introduction to plant small RNA
2. Diversity and types of small RNA
3. Biogenesis of small RNA in plants
4. Identification of small RNA in plants

Section 2: Expression and regulation mechanism of small RNA
5. Importance of small RNA in plant germination
6. Role of small RNA in regulating plant vegetative growth
7. Importance of small RNA in plant metabolism
8. Small RNA in tolerating various biotic stresses

10. Salt stress tolerance and small RNA
11. Small RNA and cold stress tolerance
12. Towards elucidating the functions of miRNAs in drought stress tolerance
13. Role of small RNA in plant interaction with microbes

Section 3: Application of small RNA
14. Abiotic stress tolerant plants through small RNA technology
15. Biotic stress tolerant plants through small RNA technology
16. Crop productivity and small RNA
17. Physiological modification of plants through small RNA

Section 3: Application of Small RNA
18. Small RNA manipulation in plants: Techniques and recent developments
19. MiRNA mediated regulatory functions under salinity stress in plants
20. Biotic stress tolerant plants through small RNA technology
21. Application of miRNA in Fruit Quality Improvement
22. Physiological modification of plants through small RNA
23. Small RNA technology for plant's abiotic stress tolerance

Section 4:
24. Challenges of small RNA technology
25. Future scope of small RNA technology

About the Editor

Praveen Guleria

Praveen Guleria is an Assistant Professor in the Department of Biotechnology at DAV University, Jalandhar, Punjab, India. She has worked in the areas of Plant Biotechnology, Plant Metabolic Engineering and Plant Stress Biology at CSIR- Institute of Himalayan Bioresource Technology, Palampur, H.P. India. Her research interests include plant stress biology, plant small RNA Biology, plant epigenomics and nanotoxicity. She has published several research articles in various peer-reviewed journals. She is also serving as the editorial board member and reviewer for certain international peer reviewed journals. She has been awarded the SERB- Start Up Grant by DST, GOI. She has also been awarded the prestigious “Bharat Gaurav Award” by the India International Friendship Society, New Delhi. She has also received various awards like CSIR/ ICMR- Junior research Fellowship, CSIR- Senior research fellowship, State level merit scholarship awards.

Affiliations and Expertise

Assistant Professor, Plant Biotechnology and Genetic Engineering Lab, Department of Biotechnology, DAV University, Jalandhar, Punjab, India

Vineet Kumar

Vineet Kumar is an Assistant Professor in the Department of Biotechnology, Lovely Professional University, Jalandhar, Punjab, India. He has worked in different area of biotechnology and nanotechnology in various institutes and universities in India namely, Panjab University Chandigarh, CSIR-Institute of Microbial Technology, Chandigarh, India, CSIR-Institute of Himalayan Bioresource Technology and Himachal Pradesh University. He has published many articles in these areas featuring in peer-reviewed journals. He serves as editorial board member and reviewer for international peer reviewed journals and has received awards for his work, including the Dr DSK-postdoctoral fellowship, senior research fellowships and best poster awards.

Affiliations and Expertise

Assistant Professor, Department of Biotechnology, School of Bioengineering and Biosciences, Lovely Professional University, Phagwara, Punjab, India

