Plant Responses to Drought and Salinity stress, Volume 57
1st Edition
Developments in a Post-Genomic Era
Table of Contents
Plant Adaptations to Salt and Water Stress
I. Introduction
II. Whole Plant Responses to Water and Salt Stress: Commonalities and Differences
III. Mechanisms of Drought and Salinity Tolerance
IV. Adaptations, Traits and QTLs
V. Growth Studies and Experimental Design
VI. Phenotyping
VII. Conclusions
Recent Advances in Understanding the Regulation of Whole-Plant Growth Inhibition by Salinity, Drought and Colloid Stress
I. Introduction
II. Plant Growth and Survival During Moderate and Severe Salinity Stress
III. Plant Growth During Moderate Water Stress Episodes
IV. Whole-Plant Water Availability and Growth Can also be Limited by Colloid Stress
Recent Advances in Photosynthesis Under Drought and Salinity
I. Introduction
II. Studying Drought and Salinity Effects on Photosynthesis
III. Photosynthetic Limitations Under Water and Saline Stress
IV. Is Water Use Optimized by the Leaves Under Water Deficits?
V. How are Stomata and Photosynthetic Genes Regulated?
VI. Improving Carbon Fixation Under Environmental Stress?
VII. Conclusions and Future Prospects
Acknowledgements
Plants in Extreme Environments
I. Introduction
II. Global Metabolic Consequences of Osmotic Stress
III. Osmoprotective Compounds
IV. Osmoprotective Compounds and Adaptation to Extreme Environments
V. Conclusions
Acknowledgements
Ion Transport in Halophytes
I. Introduction
II. Anatomical and Morphological Features
III. Whole-Plant Ionic Relations
IV. Radial Ion Transport in Halophytes
V. Xylem Ion Loading
VI. Unloading and Ion Transport in Leaves
VII. Ion Transport in Guard Cells
VIII. Salt Glands and Bladders
IX. Oxidative Signalling and Damage Repair in Halophytes
X. Conclusions and Perspectives
Acknowledgement
The Regulatory Networks of Plant Responses to Abscisic Acid
I. Introduction
II. ABA Biosynthesis and Catabolism
III. ABA Transport and Localisation for Intercellular Signalling
IV. Intracellular Signal Transduction in ABA Responses
V. Emergence of the Core Signalling Pathway
VI. Perspectives
Molecular Mechanisms of Abscisic Acid Action in Plants and Its Potential Applications to Human Health
I. Introduction
II. ABA as a Positive and Negative Regulator in Plant Growth
III. ABA Circulation in the Plant
IV. Membrane Transport in Guard Cells
V. The ABA Receptors
VI. The Soluble PYR Signalling Complex is Part of a Short Phospho-Relay Cascade
VII. ABA Controls Rapid Drought Adaptive Responses by Modification of Selective Transport Across the Plasma Membrane
VIII. Targets of SnRK2s in Medium-Term ABA Responses-Gene Expression and Chromatin Modelling
IX. Epigenetics in ABA Regulation
X. Mitogen-Activated Protein Kinases in ABA Signalling
XI. Root Growth in Response to Environment
XII. ABA is Conserved in Evolution and has Potential to Improve Human Health
XIII. Concluding Remarks
Acknowledgements
Signalling Strategies During Drought and Salinity, Recent News
I. Introduction
II. Osmosensors
III. Signalling Components Involved During Salt and Drought Stress
IV. Concluding Remarks
An Overview of the Current Understanding of Desiccation Tolerance in the Vegetative Tissues of Higher Plants
I. Introduction
II. Global Stresses Caused by Desiccation and Associated Protective Mechanisms
III. Proteomics
IV. Metabolomics
V. Concluding remarks
Root Tropism
I. Introduction
II. Plant Responses to Water Stress
III. Mechanisms for Root Hydrotropism and its Possible Functions in Drought Avoidance
IV. Mechanisms for Other Root Tropisms Related to Drought Avoidance
V. Conclusions and Perspectives
Acknowledgements
Roles of Circadian Clock in Developmental Controls and Stress Responses in Arabidopsis
I. Introduction
II. ELF3, a Novel Protein without Significant Similarity to any Known Proteins
III. Roles of ELF3 in Light Signalling
IV. Roles of ELF3 in the Control of Flowering Time
V. Roles of ELF3 and Other Clock Proteins in Stress Tolerance
VI. Perspectives
Acknowledgements
Engineering Salinity and Water-Stress Tolerance in Crop Plants
Abbreviations
I. Introduction
II. Plant Responses to Drought and Salinity Stress
III. Engineering of Drought and Salinity-Tolerant Crop Plants
IV. Conclusions and Perspectives
Acknowledgements
Drought Stress
I. Introduction
II. The Molecular Biology of Drought
III. Transcriptional Regulation of Drought
IV. Post-Transcriptional Regulation of Drought
V. Molecular Methods of Drought Research
VI. Conclusion
Description
Advances in Botanical Research publishes in-depth and up-to-date reviews on a wide range of topics in plant sciences. Currently in its 57th volume, the series features a wide range of reviews by recognized experts on all aspects of plant genetics, biochemistry, cell biology, molecular biology, physiology and ecology. This thematic volume describes developments in understanding of plant responses to drought and salinity in post-genomic and are evaluated by world wide- known experts.
Key Features
- Multidisciplinary reviews written from a broad range of scientific perspectives
- For over 40 years, series has enjoyed a reputation for excellence
- Contributors internationally recognized authorities in their respective fields
Readership
Postgraduates and researchers in plant sciences, including botany, plant biochemistry, plant physiology, plant pathology, virology, entomology, and molecular biology
Details
Language: English
- 592
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2011
- Published:
- 10th May 2011
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780123876829
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123876928