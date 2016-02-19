Plant Protoplasts
1st Edition
International Review of Cytology, Vol. 16
Editors: Kenneth L. Giles
eBook ISBN: 9781483218397
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1983
Page Count: 320
Description
Plant Protoplasts covers the techniques involved with, and uses of, protoplast technology. The book discusses isolation, fusion, and culture of higher plant protoplasts, lower plant protoplasts, and blue-green algal protoplast. The text also describes the production of haploid protoplasts from developing pollen grains; the use of protoplasts in mutant selection schemes, and the development of protoplast systems for use with monocotyledonous plants. The book will be invaluable to plant technologists, botanists, biochemists, research workers as well as advanced students interested in gaining a background knowledge of the field.
Table of Contents
Contributors
Preface
Supplements in Series
The Enzymatic Isolation of Plant Protoplasts: Historical Perspective
Text
References
Protoplasts and Spheroplasts of Cyanobacteria
I. Introduction
II. Cyanobacteria Wall Structures
III. Protoplast and Spheroplast Methods
IV. Conclusions
References
Protoplasts of Nonvascular Plants
I. Introduction
II. Eukaryotic Algae Update
III. Liverworts
IV. Mosses
V. Ferns
VI. Conclusions
References
Plant Protoplast Isolation and Culture
I. Introduction
II. Critical Variables for Successful Protoplast Isolation and Culture
III. Results of Successful Protoplast Culture
IV. Concluding Remarks and Recommendations
References
Wall Regeneration around Isolated Protoplasts
I. Introduction
II. Criteria of Wall Formation
III. Time Course of Wall Formation
IV. Structural Aspects of Wall Formation
V. Chemical Studies of Wall Formation by Protoplasts
VI. Inhibitors of Cell Wall Regeneration
VII. General Conclusions and Prospects
References
Isolation and Culture of Protoplasts of Grasses
I. Introduction
II. Isolation of Protoplasts
III. Culture of Protoplasts
IV. Conclusions
References
Protoplasts in Plant Virus Research
I. Introduction
II. Source of Protoplasts
III. Infection of Protoplasts
IV. Studies of Virus Replication Using Protoplasts
V. Concluding Remarks
References
Haploid Protoplasts
I. Introduction
II. Isolation and Culture of Pollen Protoplasts
III. Isolation and Culture of Pollen-Tetrad and Pollen-Mother Cell Protoplasts
IV. Isolation of Protoplasts from Mesophyll Cells and Callus Cell Suspension
V. Culture of Haploid Protoplasts and the Regeneration of Plants
VI. Fusion of Haploid Protoplasts
VII. Genetic Variability in the Regenerated Plants
VIII. Haploid Protoplasts and Mutations
IX. Conclusions and Prospects
References
Somatic Hybridization: Fusion Methods, Recovery of Hybrids, and Genetic Analysis
I. Introduction
II. Methods of Protoplast Fusion
III. Selection of Hybrid Cells
IV. Recovery and Classification of Recent Somatic Hybrid Plants: Research Directions
V. Genetic Analysis
VI. Concluding Remarks
References
Protoplasts in Mutant Selection and Characterization
I.Introduction
II. Mutants Selected in Protoplast Culture
III. Characterization of Mutants by Cell Fusion
IV. Cell Fusion to Introduce New Mutations into Functional Plants
V. Concluding Remarks
References
Protoplast Transformation by Ti Plasmid—Whole Plants and Progeny
I. Introduction
II. Crown Gall Induction on Plants
III. T-DNA Characteristics
IV. Tumor Morphology Mutants
V. Plant Cell Transformation in Vitro
VI. The Fate of T-DNA in Regenerated Plants
VII. Concluding Remarks
References
Methods and Mechanisms of Gene Uptake in Protoplasts
I. Introduction
II. Uptake of Isolated Genes
III. Direct Gene Transfer from Bacteria to Plant Cells
IV. Are Microtubules Involved in Gene Transfer
V. Conclusions
References
Protoplast Technology Applied to Metabolite Production
I. Introduction
II. Metabolite Synthesis
III. Metabolite Accumulation
IV. Clonal Variation in Metabolite Production
V. Somatic Inheritance of Metabolite Production
VI. Cytology of Metabolite Production
VII. Conclusion
References
Higher Plant Protoplasts—Retrospect and Prospect
I. Introduction
II. Aspects of Protoplast Isolation and Culture
III. Morphological Studies of Isolated Protoplasts
IV. Physiological Studies with Plant Protoplasts
V. Genetic Manipulations with Plant Protoplasts
VI. Concluding Remarks
References
Index
About the Editor
Kenneth L. Giles
