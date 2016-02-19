Plant Protoplasts covers the techniques involved with, and uses of, protoplast technology. The book discusses isolation, fusion, and culture of higher plant protoplasts, lower plant protoplasts, and blue-green algal protoplast. The text also describes the production of haploid protoplasts from developing pollen grains; the use of protoplasts in mutant selection schemes, and the development of protoplast systems for use with monocotyledonous plants. The book will be invaluable to plant technologists, botanists, biochemists, research workers as well as advanced students interested in gaining a background knowledge of the field.

Table of Contents



Contributors

Preface

Supplements in Series

The Enzymatic Isolation of Plant Protoplasts: Historical Perspective

Text

References

Protoplasts and Spheroplasts of Cyanobacteria

I. Introduction

II. Cyanobacteria Wall Structures

III. Protoplast and Spheroplast Methods

IV. Conclusions

References

Protoplasts of Nonvascular Plants

I. Introduction

II. Eukaryotic Algae Update

III. Liverworts

IV. Mosses

V. Ferns

VI. Conclusions

References

Plant Protoplast Isolation and Culture

I. Introduction

II. Critical Variables for Successful Protoplast Isolation and Culture

III. Results of Successful Protoplast Culture

IV. Concluding Remarks and Recommendations

References

Wall Regeneration around Isolated Protoplasts

I. Introduction

II. Criteria of Wall Formation

III. Time Course of Wall Formation

IV. Structural Aspects of Wall Formation

V. Chemical Studies of Wall Formation by Protoplasts

VI. Inhibitors of Cell Wall Regeneration

VII. General Conclusions and Prospects

References

Isolation and Culture of Protoplasts of Grasses

I. Introduction

II. Isolation of Protoplasts

III. Culture of Protoplasts

IV. Conclusions

References

Protoplasts in Plant Virus Research

I. Introduction

II. Source of Protoplasts

III. Infection of Protoplasts

IV. Studies of Virus Replication Using Protoplasts

V. Concluding Remarks

References

Haploid Protoplasts

I. Introduction

II. Isolation and Culture of Pollen Protoplasts

III. Isolation and Culture of Pollen-Tetrad and Pollen-Mother Cell Protoplasts

IV. Isolation of Protoplasts from Mesophyll Cells and Callus Cell Suspension

V. Culture of Haploid Protoplasts and the Regeneration of Plants

VI. Fusion of Haploid Protoplasts

VII. Genetic Variability in the Regenerated Plants

VIII. Haploid Protoplasts and Mutations

IX. Conclusions and Prospects

References

Somatic Hybridization: Fusion Methods, Recovery of Hybrids, and Genetic Analysis

I. Introduction

II. Methods of Protoplast Fusion

III. Selection of Hybrid Cells

IV. Recovery and Classification of Recent Somatic Hybrid Plants: Research Directions

V. Genetic Analysis

VI. Concluding Remarks

References

Protoplasts in Mutant Selection and Characterization

I.Introduction

II. Mutants Selected in Protoplast Culture

III. Characterization of Mutants by Cell Fusion

IV. Cell Fusion to Introduce New Mutations into Functional Plants

V. Concluding Remarks

References

Protoplast Transformation by Ti Plasmid—Whole Plants and Progeny

I. Introduction

II. Crown Gall Induction on Plants

III. T-DNA Characteristics

IV. Tumor Morphology Mutants

V. Plant Cell Transformation in Vitro

VI. The Fate of T-DNA in Regenerated Plants

VII. Concluding Remarks

References

Methods and Mechanisms of Gene Uptake in Protoplasts

I. Introduction

II. Uptake of Isolated Genes

III. Direct Gene Transfer from Bacteria to Plant Cells

IV. Are Microtubules Involved in Gene Transfer

V. Conclusions

References

Protoplast Technology Applied to Metabolite Production

I. Introduction

II. Metabolite Synthesis

III. Metabolite Accumulation

IV. Clonal Variation in Metabolite Production

V. Somatic Inheritance of Metabolite Production

VI. Cytology of Metabolite Production

VII. Conclusion

References

Higher Plant Protoplasts—Retrospect and Prospect

I. Introduction

II. Aspects of Protoplast Isolation and Culture

III. Morphological Studies of Isolated Protoplasts

IV. Physiological Studies with Plant Protoplasts

V. Genetic Manipulations with Plant Protoplasts

VI. Concluding Remarks

References

Index

