Plant Proteins
1st Edition
Easter School in Agricultural Science
Description
Plant Proteins is a compendium of papers discussing, in general, plant proteins as materials for human foods, and in particular, the properties, biosynthesis, deposition of reserves in seeds, undesirable factors, production, and nutritional aspects of plant proteins in the food industry. Some papers review the properties and biosynthesis of plant proteins, the synthesis of chloroplast proteins, and legume seed proteins. Other papers discuss the development of protein reserves in seeds, as well as the toxicity and antagonistic actions in relation to amino acid and protein synthesis. One paper examines the world supply and demand for sources of protein from three plant sources, namely cereals, oilseeds, and legumes. Another paper discusses the capabilities of certain species of micro-organisms to synthesize from a few simple raw materials all the main components needed in the diet of a human or a farm animal. One paper notes that the acceptance of plant protein foods in society depends on their presentation, flavor, texture, appearance, identity, and product name. This compendium will benefit agronomists, agriculturists, biochemists, microbiologists, nutritionists, botanists, chemists, economists, food scientists, physicists and plant breeders.
Table of Contents
I Properties and Biosynthesis of Plant Proteins
1 The General Properties, Classification and Distribution of Plant Proteins
2 Chloroplast Proteins and their Synthesis
3 Biosynthesis of Legume Seed Proteins
II Development of Protein Reserves in Seeds
4 Development and Deposition of Protein in Oilseeds
5 The Mechanisms of Protein Body Deposition in Legumes and Cereals
III Undesirable Factors Associated with Plant Proteins
6 Non-Protein Nitrogen Compounds: Toxicity and Antagonistics Action in Relation to Amino Acid and Protein Synthesis
7 Protease inhibitors and Other Toxic Factors in Seeds
8 The Significance of the Intestinal Microflora in Relation to the Oral Toxicity of Raw Navy Beans and Jack Beans for Japanese Quail
IV Production of Plant Proteins
9 Sources of Plant Proteins - World Supply and Demand
10 The Production of Leaf Protein Concentrates from Forage Crops
11 Protein Production by Micro-Organisms
V Improvement of Plant Protein Quality and Yield
12 Improving the Protein Quality of Cereals, Grain Legumes and Oilseeds by Breeding
13 Factors Affecting the Quality and Yield of Seed Protein
VI Nutrition Aspects
14 Human Protein Requirements
VII Plant Proteins in the Food Industry
15 Plant Protein Food Models in Industry
16 Filaments from Proteins
17 Physical Properties of Seed Globulins with Reference to Meat Analogue Production
18 Wheat Proteins - Physical Properties and Baking Function
19 Fitting Plant Protein Rich Foods into Present and Prospective Food Laws
List of Participants
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 364
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 1977
- Published:
- 1st January 1977
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483165356