Plant Proteins - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780408709187, 9781483165356

Plant Proteins

1st Edition

Easter School in Agricultural Science

Authors: G. Norton
eBook ISBN: 9781483165356
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 1st January 1977
Page Count: 364
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
54.95
46.71
72.95
62.01
43.99
37.39
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Plant Proteins is a compendium of papers discussing, in general, plant proteins as materials for human foods, and in particular, the properties, biosynthesis, deposition of reserves in seeds, undesirable factors, production, and nutritional aspects of plant proteins in the food industry. Some papers review the properties and biosynthesis of plant proteins, the synthesis of chloroplast proteins, and legume seed proteins. Other papers discuss the development of protein reserves in seeds, as well as the toxicity and antagonistic actions in relation to amino acid and protein synthesis. One paper examines the world supply and demand for sources of protein from three plant sources, namely cereals, oilseeds, and legumes. Another paper discusses the capabilities of certain species of micro-organisms to synthesize from a few simple raw materials all the main components needed in the diet of a human or a farm animal. One paper notes that the acceptance of plant protein foods in society depends on their presentation, flavor, texture, appearance, identity, and product name. This compendium will benefit agronomists, agriculturists, biochemists, microbiologists, nutritionists, botanists, chemists, economists, food scientists, physicists and plant breeders.

Table of Contents


I Properties and Biosynthesis of Plant Proteins

1 The General Properties, Classification and Distribution of Plant Proteins

2 Chloroplast Proteins and their Synthesis

3 Biosynthesis of Legume Seed Proteins

II Development of Protein Reserves in Seeds

4 Development and Deposition of Protein in Oilseeds

5 The Mechanisms of Protein Body Deposition in Legumes and Cereals

III Undesirable Factors Associated with Plant Proteins

6 Non-Protein Nitrogen Compounds: Toxicity and Antagonistics Action in Relation to Amino Acid and Protein Synthesis

7 Protease inhibitors and Other Toxic Factors in Seeds

8 The Significance of the Intestinal Microflora in Relation to the Oral Toxicity of Raw Navy Beans and Jack Beans for Japanese Quail

IV Production of Plant Proteins

9 Sources of Plant Proteins - World Supply and Demand

10 The Production of Leaf Protein Concentrates from Forage Crops

11 Protein Production by Micro-Organisms

V Improvement of Plant Protein Quality and Yield

12 Improving the Protein Quality of Cereals, Grain Legumes and Oilseeds by Breeding

13 Factors Affecting the Quality and Yield of Seed Protein

VI Nutrition Aspects

14 Human Protein Requirements

VII Plant Proteins in the Food Industry

15 Plant Protein Food Models in Industry

16 Filaments from Proteins

17 Physical Properties of Seed Globulins with Reference to Meat Analogue Production

18 Wheat Proteins - Physical Properties and Baking Function

19 Fitting Plant Protein Rich Foods into Present and Prospective Food Laws

List of Participants

Index

Details

No. of pages:
364
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Butterworth-Heinemann 1977
Published:
Imprint:
Butterworth-Heinemann
eBook ISBN:
9781483165356

About the Author

G. Norton

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.