Plant Proteins is a compendium of papers discussing, in general, plant proteins as materials for human foods, and in particular, the properties, biosynthesis, deposition of reserves in seeds, undesirable factors, production, and nutritional aspects of plant proteins in the food industry. Some papers review the properties and biosynthesis of plant proteins, the synthesis of chloroplast proteins, and legume seed proteins. Other papers discuss the development of protein reserves in seeds, as well as the toxicity and antagonistic actions in relation to amino acid and protein synthesis. One paper examines the world supply and demand for sources of protein from three plant sources, namely cereals, oilseeds, and legumes. Another paper discusses the capabilities of certain species of micro-organisms to synthesize from a few simple raw materials all the main components needed in the diet of a human or a farm animal. One paper notes that the acceptance of plant protein foods in society depends on their presentation, flavor, texture, appearance, identity, and product name. This compendium will benefit agronomists, agriculturists, biochemists, microbiologists, nutritionists, botanists, chemists, economists, food scientists, physicists and plant breeders.