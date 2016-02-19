Plant Production and Management under Drought Conditions, Volume 12

For some years, workers have been investigating the possibilities of integrating knowledge from soil and atmospheric sciences, crop physiology, and genetics in order to model crop response to water stress and breed plants for drought resistance.

This book turns the theory into practice. Information, gathered from recent symposia and research journals, have been built upon by the authors. Up-to-date practices are cited, new practices devised, and approaches for scientific applications specified. The authors have devised numerous examples and applications for their approaches. Attention has been given to making these approaches credible in the light of economic and energy limitations. Because application of such practice over a wide area requires wide-areal sensing and measurement, recent advances in remote sensing for these purposes are outlined with methodology for practical application.

The book will be of interest to a wide readership including crop managers and producers, soil scientists, agricultural micrometeorologists, plant breeders, water managers and stress physiologists.