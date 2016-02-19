Plant Production and Management under Drought Conditions, Volume 12
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Introduction to Part 1: Weather modification (J.W. Schuelein). Augmentation of rainfall from summer cumulus clouds (A.S. Dennis). Society's involvement in planned weather modification (S.A. Changnon, Jr.). Utilization and assessment of operational weather modification programs for augmenting precipitation (L.O. Grant). Considerations in the development of a state operational weather modification plan (J.W. Schuelein et al.). Introduction to Part 2: Soil, plant and atmosphere effects (B.L. Blad). Increasing atmospheric CO2: effect on crop yield, water use and climate (B.A. Kimball, S.B. Idso). Potential for plant environment modification (B.J. Barfield, J.M. Norman). Soil management for semiarid regions (W.E. Larson et al.). Farm management and the function of field crop root systems (B. Klepper et al.). Principles of water management under drought conditions (W.R. Gardner, H.R. Gardner). Irrigation in the Great Plains (E.T. Kanemasu et al.). Introduction to Part 3: Plant breeding and genetics (J.R. Welsh). Drought resistance and wheat breeding (J.W. Schmidt). Genetic and physiological relationships in plant breeding for drought resistance (A. Blum). Drought tolerant sorghum and cotton germplasm (D.T. Rosenow et al.). Drought tolerance in US maize (S.D. Jensen, A.J. Cavalier). Introduction to Part 4: Physiology of stress (W.R. Jordan). Subcellular mechanisms of plant response to low water potential (J.S. Boyer). Photosynthetic activity during stress (D.R. Krieg). Roots and drought resistance (J.B. Passioura). Strategies for crop improvement for drought-prone regions (W.R. Jordan et al.). Introduction to Part 5: Remote sensing of plant stress and water use (J.L. Heilman). Drought detection and quantification by reflectance and thermal response (C.L. Wiegand et al.). Remote monitoring of rangeland production (E.L. Maxwell). Estimation of daily evapotranspiration from one time-of-day measurement (R.D. Jackson et al.). Estimation of evapotranspiration at one time-of-day using remotely sensed surface temperatures (J.L. Hatfield). Infrared remote sensing for monitoring rainfall (D.G. Moore et al.). Integrating passive microwave measurements with a soil moisture/heat
flow model (R.W. Newton et al.).
For some years, workers have been investigating the possibilities of integrating knowledge from soil and atmospheric sciences, crop physiology, and genetics in order to model crop response to water stress and breed plants for drought resistance.
This book turns the theory into practice. Information, gathered from recent symposia and research journals, have been built upon by the authors. Up-to-date practices are cited, new practices devised, and approaches for scientific applications specified. The authors have devised numerous examples and applications for their approaches. Attention has been given to making these approaches credible in the light of economic and energy limitations. Because application of such practice over a wide area requires wide-areal sensing and measurement, recent advances in remote sensing for these purposes are outlined with methodology for practical application.
The book will be of interest to a wide readership including crop managers and producers, soil scientists, agricultural micrometeorologists, plant breeders, water managers and stress physiologists.
- English
- © Elsevier Science 1983
- 1st January 1986
- Elsevier Science
- 9780444600042
@qu:The book is commendable for the breadth of material it integrates, and in its reporting of advances in instrumentation, modelling and management of drought. @source: Research and Development in Agriculture @qu:...of interest to researchers and students interested in understanding more about these important topics and in the state of the current research in the USA.' @source:' Irrigation News