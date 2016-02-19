Plant Physiology 6C
1st Edition
A Treatise: Physiology of Development: From Seeds to Sexuality
Description
Plant Physiology: A Treatise, Volume VIC: Physiology of Development: From Seeds to Sexuality deals with the physiology of development in angiosperms, from seeds to sexuality. This book treats germination and cell division, growth, and development from a single point of view, emphasizing the problems of early development in flowering plants.
This volume begins with an introduction to the process of germination, focusing on the dispersal unit that emerges at some stage in the life cycle of plants, seed viability and dormancy, and properties of seed components. The following chapters discuss cell division in higher plants, the importance of cell expansion for the growth of the whole plant, and the sexuality of angiosperms. Topics such as meiosis in the anther and the ovule, male spores and gametophytes, and the embryo sac are discussed in detail. This book concludes with problems that arise, and points of view that emerge, as development is considered in the light of genetics. This book is a valuable resource for researchers, students, and specialists in related fields who wish to gain insights on the concepts and research trends in the physiology of development in flowering plants.
Table of Contents
Contributors to Volume VIC
Preface
Contents of Other Volumes
The Plan of the Treatise
Note on the Use of Plant Names
Preamble to Chapters Six, Seven, and Eight
Chapter Six Germination
I. The Dispersal Unit
II. Seed Viability
III. Properties of Seed Components
IV. The Process of Germination
V. Dormancy
References
Chapter Seven Cell Division in Higher Plants
I. Introduction
II. Cytological Features
III. Technique
IV. The Metabolic Cycle
V. Cycle Variations
References
Chapter Eight Cell Growth and Cell Development
I. Introduction
II. Technique
III. Cytological Features
IV. Quantitative Data
V. Developmental Changes
VI. The Nature of Cellular Development
VII. The Enzyme Complex
VIII. The Mechanism of Growth
IX. Cell Expansion and Organ Growth
References
Preamble to Chapter Nine
Chapter Nine Sexuality of Angiosperms
I. Introduction
II. The Sexuality of the Sporophyte
III. The Anther
IV. Meiosis in the Anther
V. Male Spores and Gametophytes
VI. The Ovule
VII. Meiosis in the Ovule
VIII. The Embryo Sac
IX. Aberrant Developmental Behavior: The Male Gametophyte
X. Aberrant Developmental Behavior: The Female Gametophyte
XI. Conspectus
References
Preamble to Chapters Ten, Eleven, and Twelve
Chapter Ten Developmental Genetics: With Emphasis on Lower Eukaryotic Plants
I. Introduction
II. Control Systems
III. Genetics and Morphology
IV. Genetics and Cell Cycles
V. Conclusions
Short Glossary of Genetic Terms
References
Chapter Eleven Genetics and the Development of Higher Plants: A Summary of Current Concepts
I. Introduction: Levels of Regulation
II. Organization of the Genetic Material
III. Some Theoretical Control Mechanisms
IV. Proteins and the Regulation of Gene Action
V. Nuclear Changes Associated with Differentiation and Development: DNA Increase and the Phenomenon of "Puffing"
VI. Conspectus
References
Chapter Twelve Problems of Integration and Organization: Control Mechanisms
I. Introduction
II. The Molecular and Genetic Approach
III. From Molecules to Morphology
IV. Ontogeny: Environmental Modulations of Development
References
Epilogue
Author Index
Index to Plant Names
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 470
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1972
- Published:
- 28th December 1972
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323149198