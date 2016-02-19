Plant Physiology 6C - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780126686562, 9780323149198

Plant Physiology 6C

1st Edition

A Treatise: Physiology of Development: From Seeds to Sexuality

Editors: F.C. Steward
eBook ISBN: 9780323149198
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th December 1972
Page Count: 470
Description

Plant Physiology: A Treatise, Volume VIC: Physiology of Development: From Seeds to Sexuality deals with the physiology of development in angiosperms, from seeds to sexuality. This book treats germination and cell division, growth, and development from a single point of view, emphasizing the problems of early development in flowering plants.
This volume begins with an introduction to the process of germination, focusing on the dispersal unit that emerges at some stage in the life cycle of plants, seed viability and dormancy, and properties of seed components. The following chapters discuss cell division in higher plants, the importance of cell expansion for the growth of the whole plant, and the sexuality of angiosperms. Topics such as meiosis in the anther and the ovule, male spores and gametophytes, and the embryo sac are discussed in detail. This book concludes with problems that arise, and points of view that emerge, as development is considered in the light of genetics. This book is a valuable resource for researchers, students, and specialists in related fields who wish to gain insights on the concepts and research trends in the physiology of development in flowering plants.

Table of Contents


Contributors to Volume VIC

Preface

Contents of Other Volumes

The Plan of the Treatise

Note on the Use of Plant Names

Preamble to Chapters Six, Seven, and Eight

Chapter Six Germination

I. The Dispersal Unit

II. Seed Viability

III. Properties of Seed Components

IV. The Process of Germination

V. Dormancy

References

Chapter Seven Cell Division in Higher Plants

I. Introduction

II. Cytological Features

III. Technique

IV. The Metabolic Cycle

V. Cycle Variations

References

Chapter Eight Cell Growth and Cell Development

I. Introduction

II. Technique

III. Cytological Features

IV. Quantitative Data

V. Developmental Changes

VI. The Nature of Cellular Development

VII. The Enzyme Complex

VIII. The Mechanism of Growth

IX. Cell Expansion and Organ Growth

References

Preamble to Chapter Nine

Chapter Nine Sexuality of Angiosperms

I. Introduction

II. The Sexuality of the Sporophyte

III. The Anther

IV. Meiosis in the Anther

V. Male Spores and Gametophytes

VI. The Ovule

VII. Meiosis in the Ovule

VIII. The Embryo Sac

IX. Aberrant Developmental Behavior: The Male Gametophyte

X. Aberrant Developmental Behavior: The Female Gametophyte

XI. Conspectus

References

Preamble to Chapters Ten, Eleven, and Twelve

Chapter Ten Developmental Genetics: With Emphasis on Lower Eukaryotic Plants

I. Introduction

II. Control Systems

III. Genetics and Morphology

IV. Genetics and Cell Cycles

V. Conclusions

Short Glossary of Genetic Terms

References

Chapter Eleven Genetics and the Development of Higher Plants: A Summary of Current Concepts

I. Introduction: Levels of Regulation

II. Organization of the Genetic Material

III. Some Theoretical Control Mechanisms

IV. Proteins and the Regulation of Gene Action

V. Nuclear Changes Associated with Differentiation and Development: DNA Increase and the Phenomenon of "Puffing"

VI. Conspectus

References

Chapter Twelve Problems of Integration and Organization: Control Mechanisms

I. Introduction

II. The Molecular and Genetic Approach

III. From Molecules to Morphology

IV. Ontogeny: Environmental Modulations of Development

References

Epilogue

Author Index

Index to Plant Names

Subject Index


About the Editor

F.C. Steward

