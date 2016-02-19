Plant Physiology 6C

Plant Physiology: A Treatise, Volume VIC: Physiology of Development: From Seeds to Sexuality deals with the physiology of development in angiosperms, from seeds to sexuality. This book treats germination and cell division, growth, and development from a single point of view, emphasizing the problems of early development in flowering plants.

This volume begins with an introduction to the process of germination, focusing on the dispersal unit that emerges at some stage in the life cycle of plants, seed viability and dormancy, and properties of seed components. The following chapters discuss cell division in higher plants, the importance of cell expansion for the growth of the whole plant, and the sexuality of angiosperms. Topics such as meiosis in the anther and the ovule, male spores and gametophytes, and the embryo sac are discussed in detail. This book concludes with problems that arise, and points of view that emerge, as development is considered in the light of genetics. This book is a valuable resource for researchers, students, and specialists in related fields who wish to gain insights on the concepts and research trends in the physiology of development in flowering plants.