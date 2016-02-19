Plant Physiology 10
1st Edition
A Treatise: Growth and Development
Plant Physiology: A Treatise, Volume X: Growth and Development explores the physiology of plant growth and development, considering the morphogenesis and morphogenetic systems, dormancy, environmental cues in plant growth and development, plant senescence, the role of hormones in growth regulation, cell division, and growth and development in space. This volume is organized into eight chapters and begins with an introduction to morphogenesis as a developmental phenotype, emphasizing the cell and the shoot. The next chapters cover events in the life of the plant, reflecting the importance of the whole plant concept to the subject, and the ways in which these events are controlled and integrated into environmental signals and events. An experimental approach to a model system for dormancy is described, and then the discussion shifts to senescence and death of plants as aspects of plant development. This volume also presents a clear and illuminating overview of the major plant growth regulators and their modes of action. This book also introduces the reader to cell division and its effect on most major developmental events after fertilization, along with the genetic analysis of development and its control by genes. The final chapter focuses on the integration of plant growth studies with the technology of space travel, which permits analysis of plant behavior in the complete absence of gravity. This book is intended for researchers, students, and specialists in related fields who wish to gain insight on the concepts and research trends in plant growth and development.
Table of Contents
Contributors to Volume X
Foreword: Questions about Growth and Development
Preface to Volume X
Chapter One Morphogenesis
I. Introduction
II. Tactics to Study and Explain Morphogenesis
III. Analysis of Morphogenetic Systems
IV. Summary: A Biophysical Perspective
Addendum
References
Chapter Two Environmental Cues in Plant Growth and Development
I. Introduction
II. Light
III. Light, Phytohormones, and Plant Growth and Development
IV. Temperature
V. Gravity
VI. Flooding and Low Oxygen
VII. Salinity
VIII. Drought Stress
IX. Conclusions
References
Chapter Three Bud Dormancy in Deciduous Fruit Trees
I. Introduction
II. Dormancy Terminology
III. Bud Anatomy and Morphology
IV. Intensity of Bud Dormancy
V. Chilling Requirement
VI. Regulation of Floral Bud Dormancy
VII. Research Perspectives for Bud Dormancy
VIII. Conclusion
References
Chapter Four Physiological Mechanisms of Plant Senescence
I. Introduction
II. Whole-Plant Senescence
III. Hormonal Regulation of Senescence
IV. Changes in the Molecular Organization of Membranes
V. Chloroplast Senescence
VI. Respiration in Senescing Tissues
VII. Genetic Regulation of Senescence
VIII. Changes in Cellular Homeostasis
IX. Conclusions
References
Chapter Five Growth Regulators: An Account of Hormones and Growth Regulation
I. Introduction
II. Abscisic Acid
III. Auxins
IV. Cytokinins
V. Ethylene
VI. Gibberellins
VII. Summary
References
Chapter Six Cell Division
I. Introduction
II. Cell Division
III. Cell Division Cycles: Genetic Analysis
IV. Growth Factors
V. Meristems
References
Chapter Seven Genetic Analysis of Plant Development
I. Introduction
II. Principles of Developmental Genetics
III. Mutagenesis in Angiosperms
IV. Diversity of Plant Developmental Mutants
V. Analysis of Developmental Mutants
VI. Clonal Analysis of Plant Development
VII. Conclusions and Future Directions
References
Chapter Eight Development and Growth in Space
I. Introduction
II. Space Vehicles
III. Hardware for Growth of Plant Materials in Space and in Ground Controls
IV. The "Right" Biological System
V. Objectives of Studies on Plants in Space
VI. Summary
References
Epilogue On Growth and Development: An Overview
Index
- No. of pages:
- 592
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1991
- Published:
- 23rd April 1991
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323145046