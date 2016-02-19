Plant Physiology 10 - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780126686104, 9780323145046

Plant Physiology 10

1st Edition

A Treatise: Growth and Development

Editors: F.C. Steward
Published Date: 23rd April 1991
Plant Physiology: A Treatise, Volume X: Growth and Development explores the physiology of plant growth and development, considering the morphogenesis and morphogenetic systems, dormancy, environmental cues in plant growth and development, plant senescence, the role of hormones in growth regulation, cell division, and growth and development in space. This volume is organized into eight chapters and begins with an introduction to morphogenesis as a developmental phenotype, emphasizing the cell and the shoot. The next chapters cover events in the life of the plant, reflecting the importance of the whole plant concept to the subject, and the ways in which these events are controlled and integrated into environmental signals and events. An experimental approach to a model system for dormancy is described, and then the discussion shifts to senescence and death of plants as aspects of plant development. This volume also presents a clear and illuminating overview of the major plant growth regulators and their modes of action. This book also introduces the reader to cell division and its effect on most major developmental events after fertilization, along with the genetic analysis of development and its control by genes. The final chapter focuses on the integration of plant growth studies with the technology of space travel, which permits analysis of plant behavior in the complete absence of gravity. This book is intended for researchers, students, and specialists in related fields who wish to gain insight on the concepts and research trends in plant growth and development.

Table of Contents


Contributors to Volume X

Foreword: Questions about Growth and Development

Preface to Volume X

Chapter One Morphogenesis

I. Introduction

II. Tactics to Study and Explain Morphogenesis

III. Analysis of Morphogenetic Systems

IV. Summary: A Biophysical Perspective

Addendum

References

Chapter Two Environmental Cues in Plant Growth and Development

I. Introduction

II. Light

III. Light, Phytohormones, and Plant Growth and Development

IV. Temperature

V. Gravity

VI. Flooding and Low Oxygen

VII. Salinity

VIII. Drought Stress

IX. Conclusions

References

Chapter Three Bud Dormancy in Deciduous Fruit Trees

I. Introduction

II. Dormancy Terminology

III. Bud Anatomy and Morphology

IV. Intensity of Bud Dormancy

V. Chilling Requirement

VI. Regulation of Floral Bud Dormancy

VII. Research Perspectives for Bud Dormancy

VIII. Conclusion

References

Chapter Four Physiological Mechanisms of Plant Senescence

I. Introduction

II. Whole-Plant Senescence

III. Hormonal Regulation of Senescence

IV. Changes in the Molecular Organization of Membranes

V. Chloroplast Senescence

VI. Respiration in Senescing Tissues

VII. Genetic Regulation of Senescence

VIII. Changes in Cellular Homeostasis

IX. Conclusions

References

Chapter Five Growth Regulators: An Account of Hormones and Growth Regulation

I. Introduction

II. Abscisic Acid

III. Auxins

IV. Cytokinins

V. Ethylene

VI. Gibberellins

VII. Summary

References

Chapter Six Cell Division

I. Introduction

II. Cell Division

III. Cell Division Cycles: Genetic Analysis

IV. Growth Factors

V. Meristems

References

Chapter Seven Genetic Analysis of Plant Development

I. Introduction

II. Principles of Developmental Genetics

III. Mutagenesis in Angiosperms

IV. Diversity of Plant Developmental Mutants

V. Analysis of Developmental Mutants

VI. Clonal Analysis of Plant Development

VII. Conclusions and Future Directions

References

Chapter Eight Development and Growth in Space

I. Introduction

II. Space Vehicles

III. Hardware for Growth of Plant Materials in Space and in Ground Controls

IV. The "Right" Biological System

V. Objectives of Studies on Plants in Space

VI. Summary

References

Epilogue On Growth and Development: An Overview

Index


