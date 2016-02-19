Plant Pathology V3
1st Edition
The Diseased Population Epidemics and Control
Plant Pathology: An Advanced Treatise, Volume III: The Diseased Population Epidemics and Control deals with the epidemics of the diseased population of plants and their forecasting and control. The book highlights the public health implications of plant pathology, giving major consideration to inoculum production, dispersal, and control.
This volume is organized into 14 chapters and begins with an overview of populations of inoculum and the consequences of cultivation, emphasizing the inoculum potential. The next chapters focus on the autonomous dispersal of plant pathogens through the soil, seeds, or plant parts; the inoculum dispersal by animals, humans, air, and water; and the factors and processes that trigger an epidemic. The book also introduces the reader to the physical, chemical, and biological aspects of the performance of fungicides on plants and in soil, and then concludes by discussing the genetics of disease resistance and problems associated with plant breeding. This book is a valuable resource for those who are interested in a theoretical treatment of plant pathology and in the broad ecological relationships among organisms, as well as for research workers and advanced students of applied biology.
Table of Contents
Contributors
1. Prologue—Inoculum and the Diseased Population
I. Introduction
II. Inoculum Potential
III. The Dispersal of Pathogens
IV. Control Measures and Inoculum Potential
References
2. Inoculum Potential
I. Introduction
II. Inoculum Potential
III. Mechanism of Inoculum Potential
IV. Importance of the Living Host Plant as an Inoculating Agent and as a Source of Inoculum
References
3. Autonomous Dispersal
I. Introduction
II. Soil
III. Seeds
IV. Plants and Plant Parts
References
4. Dispersal of Inoculum by Insects and Other Animals, Including Man
I. Introduction
II. Dispersal by Man
III. Dispersal by Other Mammals and Birds
IV. Dispersal by Small Animals, Other than Insects
V. Dispersal by Insects
References
5. Dispersal by Air and Water—The Take-Off
I. Introduction
II. Violent Spore Discharge
III. Passive Spore Liberation
IV. Meteorological Conditions in Relation to Spore Liberation
V. Periodicity of Spore Liberation
References
6. Dispersal by Air and Water—The Flight and Landing
I. Transportation Forces
II. The Flight
III. Concentration in the Air
IV. Landing
V. Various Problems
References
7. Analysis of Epidemics
I. Introduction
II. The Multiplication of Infections
III. The Amount of Inoculum at Its Source in Relation to Epidemics
IV. The Spread of Epidemics
V. Epidemics in Relation to the Abundance and Distribution of Host Plants
VI. The Host Plants
References
8. Forecasting Epidemics
I. Introduction
II. Primary Inoculum
III. The Dispersal of Inoculum
IV. The Transfer of Inoculum
V. The Trapping of Pathogens
VI. Infection
VII. The Incubation Period
VIII. Integration
IX. The Usefulness of Forecasting
X. Summary
References
9. Quarantines
I. Natural Spread and Man-Provoked Dispersal
II. Quarantine Measures
III. Legal Aspects
IV. Evaluation of the Quarantine System
References
10. Cultural Practices in Disease Control
I. Introduction
II. General Considerations
III. Elements of Cultural Control
IV. Intrinsic Measures Directly Affecting the Individuals Comprising the Host Population
V. Extrinsic Measures Indirectly Affecting the Individuals Comprising the Host Population
VI. Measures Affecting Elements Other than the Host Population
VII. Summary and Prognosis
References
11. Soil Treatment
I. Introduction
II. Basic Concepts
III. Practical Aspects
IV. Summary—Now and the Future
References
12. Performance of Fungicides on Plants and in Soil—Physical, Chemical, and Biological Considerations
I. Introduction
II. Protection of Plant Surfaces
III. Treatment of Soils and Seed
References
13. Biological Interference with Epidemics
I. Introduction
II. Hyperparasitism: Parasites on Fungi
III. Bacteriophage
IV. Predators and Antagonistic Animals of Pathogens
V. Microbial Antagonisms
VI. Interactions in the Fungal and Bacterial Diseases
VII. Complexes Associated with Nematodes
VIII. Interferences in the Virus Disease
IX. General Considerations
References
14. The Problem of Breeding Resistant Varieties
I. The Importance of Disease-Resistant Varieties
II. History of Attempts to Produce Resistant Varieties
III. Lessons from the Past
IV. The Present Status
V. Future Prospects
References
Author Index
Subject Index
