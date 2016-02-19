Plant Nonprotein Amino and Imino Acids: Biological, Biochemical, and Toxicological Properties provides a comprehensive discussion of plant nonprotein amino acids. Much of this monograph is written with the neophyte in mind, thus necessitating the presentation of certain basic concepts that are well-known to the advanced worker. Rather than providing an exhaustive coverage of the subject matter, the book attempts to represent effectively the state of the art; to provide a helpful means of identifying and locating the pertinent literature; and to present the basic information necessary to encourage other workers to enter into the study of the nonprotein amino acids.

The book begins with a review of nomenclature and physicochemical properties. This is followed by a discussion of analytical methods such as partition paper chromatography, thin-layer chromatography, ninhydrin color reaction, ion-exchange chromatography, and gas chromatography. Subsequent chapters deal with the toxicity of some nonprotein amino acids and their ability to exert debilitating effects in a host of organisms; and the intermediary metabolism of nonprotein amino acids.