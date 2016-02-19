Plant Nonprotein Amino and Imino Acids
1st Edition
Biological, Biochemical, and Toxicological Properties
Plant Nonprotein Amino and Imino Acids: Biological, Biochemical, and Toxicological Properties provides a comprehensive discussion of plant nonprotein amino acids. Much of this monograph is written with the neophyte in mind, thus necessitating the presentation of certain basic concepts that are well-known to the advanced worker. Rather than providing an exhaustive coverage of the subject matter, the book attempts to represent effectively the state of the art; to provide a helpful means of identifying and locating the pertinent literature; and to present the basic information necessary to encourage other workers to enter into the study of the nonprotein amino acids.
The book begins with a review of nomenclature and physicochemical properties. This is followed by a discussion of analytical methods such as partition paper chromatography, thin-layer chromatography, ninhydrin color reaction, ion-exchange chromatography, and gas chromatography. Subsequent chapters deal with the toxicity of some nonprotein amino acids and their ability to exert debilitating effects in a host of organisms; and the intermediary metabolism of nonprotein amino acids.
Table of Contents
Preface
Acknowledgments
1 Nomenclature and Certain Physicochemical Properties
A. Introduction
B. Trivial Nomenclature
C. Stereospecificity and Formal Nomenclature
D. Ingold-Prelog-Cahn Convention
E. Dipolar Properties
F. Henderson-Hasselbalch Equation and Application
G. Specific Optical Rotation
H. Absolute Configuration
Additional Reading
2 Analytical Methodology
A. Introduction
B. Partition Paper Chromatography
C. Thin-Layer Chromatography
D. Ninhydrin Color Reaction
E. Ion-Exchange Chromatography
F. Gas Chromatography
G. Electrophoretic Techniques
Η. Other Analytical Techniques
Additional Reading
3 Toxic Constituents and Their Related Metabolites
A. Lathyrogens and Neurotoxins
B. Heterocyclic and Substituted Aromatic Compounds
C. Basic Compounds
D. Selenium-Containing Compounds
E. Miscellaneous Compounds
F. Toxicity Studies
G. Conclusions
Additional Reading
4 Components of Intermediary Metabolism
A. Nitrogen Assimilation
B. The Aspartic Acid Family
C. The Glutamic Acid Family
D. Aromatic Amino Acids
E. Heterocyclic Compounds
F. Cyclopropyl or Unsaturated Compounds
G. Miscellaneous Compounds
Additional Reading
Appendix
Abbreviated References to the Appendix
Bibliography
Index
- No. of pages:
- 284
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1982
- Published:
- 28th January 1982
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323157742