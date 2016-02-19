Plant Nonprotein Amino and Imino Acids - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780125977807, 9780323157742

Plant Nonprotein Amino and Imino Acids

1st Edition

Biological, Biochemical, and Toxicological Properties

Authors: Gerald Rosenthal
eBook ISBN: 9780323157742
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th January 1982
Page Count: 284
Description

Plant Nonprotein Amino and Imino Acids: Biological, Biochemical, and Toxicological Properties provides a comprehensive discussion of plant nonprotein amino acids. Much of this monograph is written with the neophyte in mind, thus necessitating the presentation of certain basic concepts that are well-known to the advanced worker. Rather than providing an exhaustive coverage of the subject matter, the book attempts to represent effectively the state of the art; to provide a helpful means of identifying and locating the pertinent literature; and to present the basic information necessary to encourage other workers to enter into the study of the nonprotein amino acids.
The book begins with a review of nomenclature and physicochemical properties. This is followed by a discussion of analytical methods such as partition paper chromatography, thin-layer chromatography, ninhydrin color reaction, ion-exchange chromatography, and gas chromatography. Subsequent chapters deal with the toxicity of some nonprotein amino acids and their ability to exert debilitating effects in a host of organisms; and the intermediary metabolism of nonprotein amino acids.

Table of Contents


Preface

Acknowledgments

1 Nomenclature and Certain Physicochemical Properties

A. Introduction

B. Trivial Nomenclature

C. Stereospecificity and Formal Nomenclature

D. Ingold-Prelog-Cahn Convention

E. Dipolar Properties

F. Henderson-Hasselbalch Equation and Application

G. Specific Optical Rotation

H. Absolute Configuration

Additional Reading

2 Analytical Methodology

A. Introduction

B. Partition Paper Chromatography

C. Thin-Layer Chromatography

D. Ninhydrin Color Reaction

E. Ion-Exchange Chromatography

F. Gas Chromatography

G. Electrophoretic Techniques

Η. Other Analytical Techniques

Additional Reading

3 Toxic Constituents and Their Related Metabolites

A. Lathyrogens and Neurotoxins

B. Heterocyclic and Substituted Aromatic Compounds

C. Basic Compounds

D. Selenium-Containing Compounds

E. Miscellaneous Compounds

F. Toxicity Studies

G. Conclusions

Additional Reading

4 Components of Intermediary Metabolism

A. Nitrogen Assimilation

B. The Aspartic Acid Family

C. The Glutamic Acid Family

D. Aromatic Amino Acids

E. Heterocyclic Compounds

F. Cyclopropyl or Unsaturated Compounds

G. Miscellaneous Compounds

Additional Reading

Appendix

Abbreviated References to the Appendix

Bibliography

Index




Details

No. of pages:
284
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1982
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780323157742

