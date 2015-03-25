Plant Nematode Interactions, Volume 73
Table of Contents
- Preface
- Chapter One. Overview of Root-Knot Nematodes and Giant Cells
- 1. Introduction to Plant Parasitic Nematodes
- 2. General Aspects of Root-Knot Nematodes (RKNs)
- 3. The Morphology and Reproduction of RKNs
- 4. The Life Cycle of RKNs
- 5. Giant Cells (GCs): From Vascular Cells to Nourishing Cells
- 6. Holistic Approaches to Tackle GCs Specific Gene Expression
- 7. Conclusions
- Chapter Two. Introductory Chapter on the Basic Biology of Cyst Nematodes
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Morphology
- 3. Hatching
- 4. Host Finding and Penetration
- 5. Induction of a Feeding Site
- 6. Reproduction and Life Cycle
- 7. Host Range
- 8. Survival
- 9. Plant Resistance against Cyst Nematodes
- Chapter Three. Cell Wall Alterations in Nematode-Infected Roots
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Modifications of the Plant Cell Wall Caused by Cell Wall Modifying and Degrading Proteins Secreted during Migratory Phase by Plant-Parasitic Nematodes
- 3. Structural Modification of the Cell Wall in Feeding Sites Induced by Plant-Parasitic Nematodes
- 4. Cell Wall-Related Effectors Secreted by Plant-Parasitic Nematodes during Sedentary Phase of Nematode Parasitism
- 5. Expression of Plant Genes Encoding Proteins Involved in Cell Wall Modification and Biosynthesis during Sedentary Phase of Nematode Parasitism
- Chapter Four. The Plant Cell Cycle Machinery: Usurped and Modulated by Plant-Parasitic Nematodes
- 1. The Plant Cell Cycle in Nematode Feeding Sites
- 2. Genes Involved in the Endocycle are Critical for Plant-Parasitic NFS Establishment
- 3. The Involvement of CKI during Gall Formation
- 4. Understanding the Cell Cycle during Plant–Nematode Interactions Using Different Microscopy Approaches
- 5. Conclusions and Perspectives
- Chapter Five. Metabolism in Nematode Feeding Sites
- 1. Metabolism in NFSs
- 2. Vascularization and Nutrient Delivery
- 3. Amino Acid Metabolism in NFSs
- 4. Conclusion and Perspective
- Chapter Six. The Role of Lipid Signalling in Regulating Plant–Nematode Interactions
- 1. Introduction
- 2. The Role of Lipid Signals in Regulating Plant–Nematode Interaction
- 3. Conclusions and Future Issues
- Chapter Seven. Developmental Pathways Mediated by Hormones in Nematode Feeding Sites
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Nematode Peptide Hormones as Interceptors of Plant Development to Form Feeding Sites
- 3. Auxins, Lateral Root Formation and Feeding Sites
- 4. Giant Cell Morphogenesis and Transfer Cell Nature
- Chapter Eight. Recent Advances in Understanding Plant–Nematode Interactions in Monocots
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Monocotyledonous Plant–Nematode Systems: Biology and Genetics of Interactions
- 3. Histological Descriptions of Roots during Nematode Development and Host Resistance Responses
- 4. Transcriptomics of Monocotyledonous Plant Responses to Nematodes
- 5. Nematode Effectors in Monocots–Nematode Interactions
- 6. Conclusions
- Chapter Nine. Gene Silencing in Nematode Feeding Sites
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Global Gene Downregulation in the Nematode Feeding Sites
- 3. Influence of Various Components of Small RNA Pathways on Nematode Parasitism
- 4. Key Regulatory Roles of miRNAs in Feeding Site Initiation and Formation
- 5. Suppression of Nematode Genes Using Host-Induced Gene Silencing
- 6. VIGS as a Tool for Functional Genomics of Plant–Nematode Interactions
- 7. Conclusions and Perspectives
- Chapter Ten. Exploiting Solved Genomes of Plant-Parasitic Nematodes to Understand Parasitism
- 1. Introduction
- 2. The EST Epoc
- 3. Whole PPN Genomes
- 4. Comparative Genomics
- 5. Diverse Reproductive Modes of PPN Impact Genome Analysis
- 6. Integration of Genetics with Genomics for Phenotype-Based Identification of Parasitism Genes
- Chapter Eleven. Emerging Roles of Cyst Nematode Effectors in Exploiting Plant Cellular Processes
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Augmentation of Plant Developmental Processes
- 3. Modulation of Host Stress and Defence Responses
- 4. Genome-Enabled Effector Discovery
- Chapter Twelve. Function of Root-Knot Nematode Effectors and Their Targets in Plant Parasitism
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Compatible Interaction and Life Cycle
- 3. Identification of Nematode-Secreted Effectors
- 4. Functional Analyses of Effectors
- 5. Conclusions
- Chapter Thirteen. Suppression of Plant Defences by Plant-Parasitic Nematodes
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Plant Defences
- 3. Nematode Effectors
- 4. Suppression of Plant Defences
- 5. Hormone Signalling and Plant Defences
- Chapter Fourteen. Application of Biotechnology for Nematode Control in Crop Plants
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Early Selection for Plants with Nematode Resistance; Susceptibility, Resistance and Tolerance
- 3. Biotechnological Approaches to Plant Parasitic Nematode Control
- 4. Natural Resistance Approach to Plant Parasitic Nematode Control
- 5. Transgenic Approaches to Plant Parasitic Nematode Control
- 6. ‘Transgenic’ Technology Advances
- 7. From the Laboratory to the Market – Commercialization of Plant Parasitic Nematode-Resistance Traits
- 8. Transgenic Nematode Resistance for Public Good
- 9. Regulation and Public Acceptance of GM Traits
- 10. Safety of RNAi-Based Traits
- 11. Genome-Enabled Development of Novel Chemical Nematicides
- 12. Ectopic Delivery of dsRNA – Nontransgenic RNAi
- 13. Other New Nematode Control Agents
- 14. Conclusions
- Subject Index
- Author Index
- Color Plates
Description
Advances in Botanical Research publishes in-depth and up-to-date reviews on a wide range of topics in plant sciences. Currently in its 73rd volume, the series features several reviews by recognized experts on all aspects of plant genetics, biochemistry, cell biology, molecular biology, physiology and ecology. This thematic volume features reviews on molecular and developmental aspects of the compatible plant-nematode interaction. The contributors all actively work in the field of molecular genetics and genomics of plant parasitic nematodes and nematode feeding sites. Reviews focus on molecular and physiological aspects of nematode feeding site development and includes specific chapters on nematode effectors as well as plant responses.
Key Features
- Publishes in-depth and up-to-date reviews on a wide range of topics in plant sciences
- This volume features reviews of the fast moving field of compatible interaction between plants and sedentary endo-parasitic nematodes
- A strong focus on molecular and physiological aspects of nematode feeding site development and includes specific chapters on nematode effectors as well as plant responses
Readership
Postgraduates and researchers in plant sciences, including botany, plant biochemistry, plant physiology, plant pathology, virology, entomology, and molecular biology
About the Serial Volume Editors
Carolina Escobar Serial Volume Editor
Carolina Escobar completed a first degree in Biology at the University Autonoma of Madrid where she also received her M.Sc. degree. She was a PhD student at the John Innes Center, UK, in Molecular aspects of oxidative stress in plants, receiving her PhD degree from the University of East Anglia, UK in 1998. After a brief post-doctoral position at Wageningen University, Netherlands, on molecular analysis of the Rhizobium interaction, she moved at Castilla La Mancha (UCLM) University in 1999 as part of the group of Plant Biotechnology and Molecular Biologyleaded by Carmen Fenoll. In 2003, she started her own research group on molecular and developmental aspects of the plant-nematode interaction with the aim to identify biotechnology tools for nematode control supported by National and EU funding. She holds an assistant professorship position at the Department of Environmental Sciences, UCLM, and teaches in different courses as Functional Cell Biology, Plant physiology, Genetic Engineering and Systems Biology. She has been also a visitor researcher at Durham University, UK, and at the National Biotechnology Center in Madrid, Spain. As a result, she has supervised 5 PhD thesis and more than 20 final research projects for M. Sc. students and undergraduates. She actively participates in the EU Erasmus mobility program supervising several students every year and holds extensive collaborations with different groups in Europe. She also keeps active a research line on the initial plant responses to contaminants as heavy metals, pointing to the restoration of local Hg contaminated areas.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Environmental Sciences, Universidad de la Mancha, Spain
Carmen Fenoll Serial Volume Editor
Carmen Fenoll obtained her PhD in Biological Sciences at the Universidad Autónoma de Madrid/ National Research Council-CSIC, working on photosynthetic bacteria. She moved to the field of plant molecular biology as a Fulbright postdoc at the University of California-San Diego (CA) and established her group at the Universidad Autónoma de Madrid in 1990 as an Associate Professor. In 2000, she moved to the Universidad de Castilla-la Mancha as part of a team to set up a new Faculty and Research Institute on Environmental Sciences in Toledo (Spain). Since then, she is Professor of Plant Biology at the Faculty of Environmental Sciences and Biochemistry in that University, where she teaches molecular biology, genetic engineering, genomics, plant physiology and biotechnology. She coordinates the research group on Plant Biotechnology and Molecular Biology, interested in the regulation of gene expression and cell differentiation and development using molecular genetics and genomics in several biological systems, one of which is nematode feeding sites induced by Meloidogyne spp. in Arabidopsis thaliana. She has also been Visiting Scientist at the Salk Institute in La Jolla, CA, and Tinker Full Professor at the University of Wisconsin, Madison
Affiliations and Expertise
Faculty of Environmental Sciences and Biochemistry, Universidad de Castilla-la Mancha, Spain