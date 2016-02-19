Plant Modification For More Efficient Water Use - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444412737, 9780444601629

Plant Modification For More Efficient Water Use

1st Edition

Editors: John Stone
eBook ISBN: 9780444601629
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 1st January 1975
Page Count: 332
Description

Plant Modification for More Efficient Water Use is a compilation of the proceedings of the Symposium on Plant Modification for More Efficient Water Use. These proceedings aim to make significant progress in identifying the physiological and morphological characteristics of plants by providing considerable control of evapotranspiration and by exploring their possible manipulation. This book is divided into four parts focusing on genetic engineering, physiological and environmental factors, and modeling. The first part includes articles about breeding, genetic engineering, use of variety isogenes, genetic modification, and phenotype and drought tolerance in relation to efficient use of water. The second part presents articles about plant responses to water deficit, water-use efficiency, water stress, and drought resistance. It also provides articles on plant-water balance, carbon dioxide requirement, soil physical and chemical barriers, and soil temperature and air temperature.
The third part describes models of plant growth for yield prediction; light models for estimating the shortwave radiation regime of plant canopies; and soil-plant-atmosphere model. In addition, this part includes a parametric analysis of the anatomy and physiology of the stomata. The last part offers a challenge on plant modification for more efficient water use.

Table of Contents


Foreword

Preface

Part 1 — Genetic engineering

Breeding for more efficient water use — is it real or a mirage?

Genetic engineering as a key to water-use efficiency

Use of variety isogenes in plant water-use efficiency studies

Genetic modification of cotton plants for more efficient water use

Phenotype and drought tolerance in wheat

Part II — Physiological and environmental factors

Plant responses to water deficits, water-use efficiency and drought resistance

Plant water balance — its relationship to atmospheric and edaphic conditions

Impact of the CO2 requirement on plant water use

Plant physiological responses to water stress

Soil physical and chemical barriers to more efficient water use by crops

Reducing turbulent transfer to increase water-use efficiency

Soil- and air-temperatures as limitations to more efficient water use

Atmospheric and soil water influence on the plant water balance

Calculations of evapotranspiration from crop surface temperature

Radiant energy and light environment of crops

Part III - Modelling

A parametric analysis of the anatomy and physiology of the stomata

Modelling of plant growth for yield prediction

A critical review of light models for estimating the shortwave radiation regime of plant canopies

The soil—plant—atmosphere model and some of its predictions

Part IV — Epilogue

Plant modification for more efficient water use: the challenge




