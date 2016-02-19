Plant Modification for More Efficient Water Use is a compilation of the proceedings of the Symposium on Plant Modification for More Efficient Water Use. These proceedings aim to make significant progress in identifying the physiological and morphological characteristics of plants by providing considerable control of evapotranspiration and by exploring their possible manipulation. This book is divided into four parts focusing on genetic engineering, physiological and environmental factors, and modeling. The first part includes articles about breeding, genetic engineering, use of variety isogenes, genetic modification, and phenotype and drought tolerance in relation to efficient use of water. The second part presents articles about plant responses to water deficit, water-use efficiency, water stress, and drought resistance. It also provides articles on plant-water balance, carbon dioxide requirement, soil physical and chemical barriers, and soil temperature and air temperature.

The third part describes models of plant growth for yield prediction; light models for estimating the shortwave radiation regime of plant canopies; and soil-plant-atmosphere model. In addition, this part includes a parametric analysis of the anatomy and physiology of the stomata. The last part offers a challenge on plant modification for more efficient water use.