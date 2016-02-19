Plant Modification For More Efficient Water Use
1st Edition
Description
Plant Modification for More Efficient Water Use is a compilation of the proceedings of the Symposium on Plant Modification for More Efficient Water Use. These proceedings aim to make significant progress in identifying the physiological and morphological characteristics of plants by providing considerable control of evapotranspiration and by exploring their possible manipulation.
This book is divided into four parts focusing on genetic engineering, physiological and environmental factors, and modeling. The first part includes articles about breeding, genetic engineering, use of variety isogenes, genetic modification, and phenotype and drought tolerance in relation to efficient use of water. The second part presents articles about plant responses to water deficit, water-use efficiency, water stress, and drought resistance. It also provides articles on plant-water balance, carbon dioxide requirement, soil physical and chemical barriers, and soil temperature and air temperature.
The third part describes models of plant growth for yield prediction; light models for estimating the shortwave radiation regime of plant canopies; and soil-plant-atmosphere model. In addition, this part includes a parametric analysis of the anatomy and physiology of the stomata. The last part offers a challenge on plant modification for more efficient water use.
Table of Contents
Foreword
Preface
Part 1 — Genetic engineering
Breeding for more efficient water use — is it real or a mirage?
Genetic engineering as a key to water-use efficiency
Use of variety isogenes in plant water-use efficiency studies
Genetic modification of cotton plants for more efficient water use
Phenotype and drought tolerance in wheat
Part II — Physiological and environmental factors
Plant responses to water deficits, water-use efficiency and drought resistance
Plant water balance — its relationship to atmospheric and edaphic conditions
Impact of the CO2 requirement on plant water use
Plant physiological responses to water stress
Soil physical and chemical barriers to more efficient water use by crops
Reducing turbulent transfer to increase water-use efficiency
Soil- and air-temperatures as limitations to more efficient water use
Atmospheric and soil water influence on the plant water balance
Calculations of evapotranspiration from crop surface temperature
Radiant energy and light environment of crops
Part III - Modelling
A parametric analysis of the anatomy and physiology of the stomata
Modelling of plant growth for yield prediction
A critical review of light models for estimating the shortwave radiation regime of plant canopies
The soil—plant—atmosphere model and some of its predictions
Part IV — Epilogue
Plant modification for more efficient water use: the challenge
Details
- No. of pages:
- 332
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 1975
- Published:
- 1st January 1975
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780444601629