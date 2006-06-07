Plant Maintenance Management Set - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780750669955, 9780080539065

Plant Maintenance Management Set

1st Edition

Authors: Anthony Kelly
eBook ISBN: 9780080539065
Paperback ISBN: 9780750669955
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 7th June 2006
Page Count: 768
Description

Plant asset management is a holistic approach to managing maintenance. Practical, accessible and business centred, these books provide a complete guide to understanding, planning, organising and managing maintenance. Together they cover the needs of any organisation with assets to maintain and manage. World-renowned expert Tony Kelly identifies real-world business aims and delivers a complete methodology for developing maintenance objectives, formulating a maintenance strategy, and designing and implementing maintenance systems that deliver. With full coverage of key techniques including TPM, RCM and CMMP, this is the complete maintenance management resource.

Key Features

  • The most comprehensive guide to all aspects of managing and executing maintenance
  • World-renowned author with stand-out ability to cover this huge subject comprehensively and rigorously
  • Fully developed for professionals and students, with both theory and practice and cases form ranging from the process industries to customer services systems

Readership

Professional: Maintenance, plant, production and operations engineers in any industry sector and many service sectors; Academic: these are not text books, but their origin is in Masters-level course notes for quality, reliability and maintenance engineers and as with Kelly’s other books, they will have a rigour and pedagogy which will make them suitable course use

Table of Contents

Strategic Maintenance Planning, 0750669926

Maintenance and the industrial organisation Plant acquisition policy Formulating maintenance strategy, a Business Centred Approach The structure of plant Maintenance objectives Preventive maintenance decision making, Part 1 – principles, concepts and techniques Preventive maintenance decision making, Part 2 – maintenance task selection Maintenance task selection using Reliability Centred Maintenance Determining the life plan and schedule, The Top Down – Bottom Up Approach Controlling plant reliability Exercises in Maintenance Strategy Appendix 1: Terminology Appendix 2: In-situ repair techniques

Managing Maintenance Resources, 0750669934

Maintenance organization in outline The maintenance workload Maintenance resource structuring Maintenance administrative structuring Human factors in maintenance management Trends in maintenance organisation Case study 1: “Moving with the times.” Case studies 2 and 3: “Cautionary tales of organisation change.” Case study 4: “Reorganisation of a mineral extraction organization.” Case study 5: “The do’s and don’ts of maintenance teams.” Total productive maintenance, its uses and limitations Practical exercises in Maintenance Organization

Maintenance Systems & Documentation, 0750669942

Introduction to maintenance management systems Maintenance budgeting Maintenance management control Short term work planning and control Management of shutdowns – Part 1 – Network Analysis Management of shutdowns – Part 2 – Shutdown Methodology Spare parts management Maintenance documentation systems CMMS and maintenance information systems Practical exercises in Business Cantered Maintenance Systems

About the Author

Anthony Kelly

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Surrey, Guildford, UK

