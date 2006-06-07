Plant Maintenance Management Set
1st Edition
Description
Plant asset management is a holistic approach to managing maintenance. Practical, accessible and business centred, these books provide a complete guide to understanding, planning, organising and managing maintenance. Together they cover the needs of any organisation with assets to maintain and manage. World-renowned expert Tony Kelly identifies real-world business aims and delivers a complete methodology for developing maintenance objectives, formulating a maintenance strategy, and designing and implementing maintenance systems that deliver. With full coverage of key techniques including TPM, RCM and CMMP, this is the complete maintenance management resource.
Key Features
- The most comprehensive guide to all aspects of managing and executing maintenance
- World-renowned author with stand-out ability to cover this huge subject comprehensively and rigorously
- Fully developed for professionals and students, with both theory and practice and cases form ranging from the process industries to customer services systems
Readership
Professional: Maintenance, plant, production and operations engineers in any industry sector and many service sectors; Academic: these are not text books, but their origin is in Masters-level course notes for quality, reliability and maintenance engineers and as with Kelly’s other books, they will have a rigour and pedagogy which will make them suitable course use
Table of Contents
Maintenance and the industrial organisation Plant acquisition policy Formulating maintenance strategy, a Business Centred Approach The structure of plant Maintenance objectives Preventive maintenance decision making, Part 1 – principles, concepts and techniques Preventive maintenance decision making, Part 2 – maintenance task selection Maintenance task selection using Reliability Centred Maintenance Determining the life plan and schedule, The Top Down – Bottom Up Approach Controlling plant reliability Exercises in Maintenance Strategy Appendix 1: Terminology Appendix 2: In-situ repair techniquesManaging Maintenance Resources, 0750669934
Maintenance organization in outline The maintenance workload Maintenance resource structuring Maintenance administrative structuring Human factors in maintenance management Trends in maintenance organisation Case study 1: “Moving with the times.” Case studies 2 and 3: “Cautionary tales of organisation change.” Case study 4: “Reorganisation of a mineral extraction organization.” Case study 5: “The do’s and don’ts of maintenance teams.” Total productive maintenance, its uses and limitations Practical exercises in Maintenance OrganizationMaintenance Systems & Documentation, 0750669942
Introduction to maintenance management systems Maintenance budgeting Maintenance management control Short term work planning and control Management of shutdowns – Part 1 – Network Analysis Management of shutdowns – Part 2 – Shutdown Methodology Spare parts management Maintenance documentation systems CMMS and maintenance information systems Practical exercises in Business Cantered Maintenance Systems
Details
- No. of pages:
- 768
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2006
- Published:
- 7th June 2006
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080539065
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780750669955
About the Author
Anthony Kelly
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Surrey, Guildford, UK