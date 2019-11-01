Plant Life under Changing Environment

1. Heavy Metal Stress and Plant Life: Toxicity, Uptake Mechanisms, and Alleviation

2. Regulation of Temperature Stress in Plants

3. Salinity and Its Tolerance Strategies in Plants

4. Regulation of Drought Stress in Plants

5. Heavy Metal Toxicity Regulation in Plants

6. Plant Responses to Radiation Stress and Its Adaptive Mechanisms

7. Regulation of Low Phosphate Stress in Plants

8. Regulation of Flood Stress in Plants

9. Heavy Metals, Water Deficit, and Their Interaction in Plants: An Overview

10. Metalloids in Plants: Present, Past, and Future Research

11. Physiological Responses of Plants to Herbicides

12. Abiotic Stress in Plants in Regulation of Photosynthesis under Abiotic Stress

13. Abiotic Stress and Horticultural Products: Tolerance and Management

14. Effects of Abiotic Stresses on Sugar Cane Plants, with Emphasis on Those Produced by Wounds and Prolonged Post-Harvest Periods

15. Abiotic Stress-Induced Programmed Cell Death in Plants

16. Nanoparticles: a New Tool to Induce Tolerance to Abiotic Stress in Crops

17. Regulations of Reactive Oxygen Species in Plants’ Abiotic Stress: An Integrated Overview

18. Plant-Microbe Interactions in Plants and Stress Tolerance

19. Phytohormonal Signaling under Abiotic Stress

20. Role of Small RNAs in Abiotic Stress Tolerance

21. Polyamines and Abiotic Stress Tolerance in Plants

22. The Role of Sugars in the Regulation of Environmental Stress

23. The Role of Proteomics and Abiotic Stress Tolerance in Plants

24. Phytohormones and Their Metabolic Engineering for Abiotic Stress

25. Abiotic Stress Tolerance in Plants: System Biology Approach

26. Plant Single-Cell Biology and Abiotic Stress Tolerance

27. Nanoparticle Application and Abiotic Stress Tolerance in Plants

28. The Role of Aquaporins during Plant Abiotic Stress Responses

29. Tolerance Mechanisms of Medicinal Plants to Abiotic Stresses

30. Regulation of Calvin Cycle under Abiotic Stresses: An Overview

31. Roles of MicroRNAs in Plant Development and Abiotic Stress Tolerance

32. Nitric Oxide Under Abiotic Stress Conditions

33. The Role of Metabolites in Abiotic Stress Tolerance

34. The Role of Melatonin and Serotonin in Plant Stress Tolerance

35. The Role of Post-Translational Modifications of Proteins under Abiotic Stress

36. Circadian Regulation of Abiotic Stress Tolerance in Plants

37. Plant Genes for Abiotic Stress

38. Ionomics and Abiotic Stress Tolerance

39. Root System Behaviour and Abiotic Stress

40. Exploring Plant Rhizobacteria Synergy to Mitigate Abiotic Stresses: A New Dimension Towards Sustainable Agriculture

41. Management of Abiotic Stress and Sustainability