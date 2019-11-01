Plant Life under Changing Environment
1st Edition
Responses and Management
Description
Plant Life under Changing Environment: Responses and Management presents the latest insights, reflecting the significant progress that has been made in understanding plant responses to various changing environmental impacts, as well as strategies for alleviating their adverse effects, including abiotic stresses. Growing from a focus on plants and their ability to respond, adapt, and survive, Plant Life under Changing Environment: Responses and Management addresses options for mitigating those responses to ensure maximum health and growth. Researchers and advanced students in environmental sciences, plant ecophysiology, biochemistry, molecular biology, nano-pollution climate change, and soil pollution will find this an important foundational resource.
Key Features
- Covers both responses and adaptation of plants to altered environmental states
- Illustrates the current impact of climate change on plant productivity, along with mitigation strategies
- Includes transcriptomic, proteomic, metabolomic and ionomic approaches
Readership
Researchers and advanced level students in Environmental Sciences, Plant Ecophysiology, Plant Biochemistry, Plant Molecular biology, Nano-pollution Climate change, Plant microbe interactions, soil pollution
Table of Contents
1. Heavy Metal Stress and Plant Life: Toxicity, Uptake Mechanisms, and Alleviation
2. Regulation of Temperature Stress in Plants
3. Salinity and Its Tolerance Strategies in Plants
4. Regulation of Drought Stress in Plants
5. Heavy Metal Toxicity Regulation in Plants
6. Plant Responses to Radiation Stress and Its Adaptive Mechanisms
7. Regulation of Low Phosphate Stress in Plants
8. Regulation of Flood Stress in Plants
9. Heavy Metals, Water Deficit, and Their Interaction in Plants: An Overview
10. Metalloids in Plants: Present, Past, and Future Research
11. Physiological Responses of Plants to Herbicides
12. Abiotic Stress in Plants in Regulation of Photosynthesis under Abiotic Stress
13. Abiotic Stress and Horticultural Products: Tolerance and Management
14. Effects of Abiotic Stresses on Sugar Cane Plants, with Emphasis on Those Produced by Wounds and Prolonged Post-Harvest Periods
15. Abiotic Stress-Induced Programmed Cell Death in Plants
16. Nanoparticles: a New Tool to Induce Tolerance to Abiotic Stress in Crops
17. Regulations of Reactive Oxygen Species in Plants’ Abiotic Stress: An Integrated Overview
18. Plant-Microbe Interactions in Plants and Stress Tolerance
19. Phytohormonal Signaling under Abiotic Stress
20. Role of Small RNAs in Abiotic Stress Tolerance
21. Polyamines and Abiotic Stress Tolerance in Plants
22. The Role of Sugars in the Regulation of Environmental Stress
23. The Role of Proteomics and Abiotic Stress Tolerance in Plants
24. Phytohormones and Their Metabolic Engineering for Abiotic Stress
25. Abiotic Stress Tolerance in Plants: System Biology Approach
26. Plant Single-Cell Biology and Abiotic Stress Tolerance
27. Nanoparticle Application and Abiotic Stress Tolerance in Plants
28. The Role of Aquaporins during Plant Abiotic Stress Responses
29. Tolerance Mechanisms of Medicinal Plants to Abiotic Stresses
30. Regulation of Calvin Cycle under Abiotic Stresses: An Overview
31. Roles of MicroRNAs in Plant Development and Abiotic Stress Tolerance
32. Nitric Oxide Under Abiotic Stress Conditions
33. The Role of Metabolites in Abiotic Stress Tolerance
34. The Role of Melatonin and Serotonin in Plant Stress Tolerance
35. The Role of Post-Translational Modifications of Proteins under Abiotic Stress
36. Circadian Regulation of Abiotic Stress Tolerance in Plants
37. Plant Genes for Abiotic Stress
38. Ionomics and Abiotic Stress Tolerance
39. Root System Behaviour and Abiotic Stress
40. Exploring Plant Rhizobacteria Synergy to Mitigate Abiotic Stresses: A New Dimension Towards Sustainable Agriculture
41. Management of Abiotic Stress and Sustainability
Details
- No. of pages:
- 1020
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2020
- Published:
- 1st November 2019
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128182048
About the Editor
Durgesh Kumar Tripathi
Dr. Tripathi has authored 105 publications in reputed journals, and most of them are based on management of abiotic stress by the addition of silicon. His research interest is the impact of ROS on structural, biochemical, and molecular changes in crop plants under Si nutrition. He is also working as an editor and reviewer of several reputed international journals.
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor, Amity Institute of Organic Agriculture, Amity University, Noida, UP, India
Vijay Pratap Singh
Dr. Singh obtained his PhD from the University of Allahabad on topic “Oxidative stress and antioxidant system in some cyanobacteria simultaneously exposed to UV-B and heavy metal.” He has authored 102 publications, as well as editorials in reputed journals. His area of research interest is the role of nitric oxide and hydrogen sulphide signalling in the regulation of abiotic stress in plants. Dr. Singh is also working as an editor and reviewer of several reputed international journals.
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor, Department of Botany, Chaudhary Mahadeo Prasad College (Constituent of the University of Allahabad), Allahabad, UP, India
Devendra Chauhan
Professor Chauhan has authored 150 scientific publications. His research interest is the role of Si nutrition in the management of abiotic stress in plants. He is also working as an editor and reviewer of several reputed international journals.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, D. D. Pant Interdisciplinary Research Laboratory, Department of Botany, University of Allahabad, Allahabad, UP, India
Shivesh Sharma
Dr. Shivesh Sharma completed his master’s degree and PhD in the field of microbiology. His research interests include environmental microbiology/biotechnology, plant-microbe interaction, and bio formulations. He has been involved in number of research projects, funded both externally (DBT, UGC, DST, MHRD) and internally in the fields of his research interests. He has more than 110 publications in different research journals and various book chapters to his credit.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Department of Biotechnology, Motilal Nehru National Institute of Technology, Allahabad, UP, India
Sheo Prasad
Professor Prasad obtained his academic degrees from Banaras Hindu University in Varanasi, India. He has authored 150 scientific publications. His main areas of research are the physiology and biochemistry of plants, and cyanobacteria under abiotic stresses (e.g., UV-B, heavy metals, pesticides, temperature, salinity, high light), with special reference to abiotic stress management. Professor Prasad is also working as an editor and reviewer of several reputed international journals.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Ranjan Plant Physiology and Biochemistry Laboratory, Department of Botany, University of Allahabad, Allabad, UP, India
Navneet Kumar Dubey
Dr. Navneet Kumar Dubey obtained their PhD from the Graduate Institute of Biomedical Materials and Tissue Engineering, Taipei Medical University, Taiwan. He is currently a researcher at the Stem Cell Research Center, College of Oral medicine, Taipei Medical University, Taiwan. He is also an adjunct faculty member of the Ceramics and Biomaterials Research Group, Advanced Institute of Materials Science, Ton Duc Thang University, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam. His major research interests focus on stem cell therapy, diabetes mellitus and musculoskeletal disorders. He obtained his Master of Technology from the National Institute of Technology, Rourkela, India in 2009. He possesses over 3 years teaching experience in various renowned Indian organizations, including the National Institute of Technology, Jalandhar and NIMS University, Rajasthan. He has also published research papers in many high-impact journals.
Affiliations and Expertise
Researcher, Stem Cell Research Center, College of Oral medicine, Taipei Medical University, Taiwan
Naleeni Ramawat
Dr. Ramawat earned her doctorate in agronomy, with a specialization in crop production and cropping systems from Himachal Pradesh Agriculture University in Palampur, India. She has been with Amity University for 12 years, where she has launched programs in agriculture and food business. Her main areas of research are crop production, crop modelling, agronomic biofortification, micronutrients, organic input, and abiotic stress management.
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor and Director, Amity Institute of Organic Agriculture, Amity University, Noida, UP, India