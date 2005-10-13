Plant Hormones, Volume 72
1st Edition
Table of Contents
The Genomic View of Genes Responsive to the Antagonistic Phytohormones Abscisic Acid and Gibberellic Acid; Gravitropic Bending and Plant Hormones; Hormonal Regulation of Sex Expression in Plants; Plant Peroxisomes; Plant Growth Regulators Diversify the Expression and can Serve as Non-catalytic Substrates for Plant Glutathione S-Transferases (GSTs) During Biotic and Abiotic Stresses and Normal Development; Auxin; Regulatory Networks of the Phytohormone Abscicic Acid; Cytokinin Biosynthesis and Regulation; Giberrillin Metabolism and Signaling; Nitric Oxide Signaling in Plants; Ethylene in Arabidopsis; Jasmonate:An Oxylipin Signal with Many Roles in Plants; Plant Sex Pheromones; Plant Brassinosteroid hormones; Terpenoids as Plant Antioxidants
Description
Volume 72 is wholly dedicated to the topic of plant hormones. Although Vitamins and Hormones is normally dedicated to mammalian hormone action, this volume is unique to plants and their actions through receptors. The genetic aspects and the receptorology are reminiscent of the mammlian systems. The well-known hormones are reviewed including cytokinins, abscicic acid, gibberellin and auxin.
In addition there are reviews on nitric oxide, brassinosteroids, jasmonate, ethylene, and pheromones. Other topics included are genes that are regulated by abscicic acid and gibberellin, functional differentiation and transition of peroxisomes, plant antioxidants, gravitropic bending and the actions of plant hormones on glutathione transferase.
Key Features
Includes color illustrations Available on ScienceDirect Longest running series published by Academic Press Contributions by leading international authorities
Readership
Researchers in plant biology and molecular biology; graduate students and undergraduates interested in horticulture/agriculture; students of modern biology needing current information on plant hormone research
Details
- No. of pages:
- 568
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2005
- Published:
- 13th October 2005
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080926339
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780127098722
About the Editor-in-Chiefs
Gerald Litwack Editor-in-Chief
Dr. Gerald Litwack obtained M.S. and PhD degrees from the University of Wisconsin Department of Biochemistry and remained there for a brief time as a Lecturer on Enzymes. Then he entered the Biochemical Institute of the Sorbonne as a Fellow of the National Foundation for Infantile Paralysis. He next moved to Rutgers University as an Assistant Professor of Biochemistry and later as Associate Professor of biochemistry at the University of Pennsylvania Graduate School of Medicine. After four years he moved to the Temple University School of Medicine as Professor of Biochemistry and Deputy Director of the Fels Institute for Cancer Research and Molecular Biology, soon after, becoming the Laura H. Carnell Professor. Subsequently he was appointed chair of Biochemistry and Molecular Pharmacology at the Jefferson Medical College as well as Vice Dean for Research and Deputy Director of the Jefferson Cancer Institute and Director of the Institute for Apoptosis. Following the move of his family, he became a Visiting Scholar at the Department of Biological Chemistry of the Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA and then became the Founding Chair of the Department of Basic Sciences at the Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine, becoming Professor of Molecular and Cellular Medicine and Associate Director of the Institute for Regenerative Medicine at the Texas A&M Health Science Center as his final position. During his career he was a visiting scientist at the University of California, San Francisco and Berkeley, Courtauld Institute of Biochemistry, London and the Wistar Institute. He was appointed Emeritus Professor and/or Chair at Rutgers University, Thomas Jefferson University and the Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine. He has published more than 300 scientific papers, authored three textbooks and edited more than sixty-five books. Currently he lives with his family and continues his authorship and editorial work in Los Angeles.
Affiliations and Expertise
Toluca Lake, North Hollywood, California, USA