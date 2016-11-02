Plant Hazard Analysis and Safety Instrumentation Systems is the first book to combine coverage of these two integral aspects of running a chemical processing plant. It helps engineers from various disciplines learn how various analysis techniques, international standards, and instrumentation and controls provide layers of protection for basic process control systems, and how, as a result, overall system reliability, availability, dependability, and maintainability can be increased.

This step-by-step guide takes readers through the development of safety instrumented systems, also including discussions on cost impact, basics of statistics, and reliability. Swapan Basu brings more than 35 years of industrial experience to this book, using practical examples to demonstrate concepts.

Basu links between the SIS requirements and process hazard analysis in order to complete SIS lifecycle implementation and covers safety analysis and realization in control systems, with up-to-date descriptions of modern concepts, such as SIL, SIS, and Fault Tolerance to name a few. In addition, the book addresses security issues that are particularly important for the programmable systems in modern plants, and discusses, at length, hazardous atmospheres and their impact on electrical enclosures and the use of IS circuits.