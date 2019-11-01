Plant Factory - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780128166918, 9780128166925

Plant Factory

2nd Edition

An Indoor Vertical Farming System for Efficient Quality Food Production

Editors: Toyoki Kozai Genhua Niu Michiko Takagaki
eBook ISBN: 9780128166925
Paperback ISBN: 9780128166918
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st November 2019
Page Count: 450
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
168.14
142.92
120.00
102.00
91.95
78.16
105.00
89.25
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Plant Factory: An Indoor Vertical Farming System for Efficient Quality Food Production presents a comprehensive look at the implementation of plant factory (PF) practices to yield food crops for both improved food security and environmental sustainability. Now in its second edition, the book has been fully revised and updated to include the last advances in PF technologies. Edited and authored by leading experts in PF and controlled environment agriculture (CEA), the book is divided into five sections, each focused on a key element of successful PF: Section 1: Overview and Concept of Closed Plant Production Systems (CPPS), Section 2: Basics of Physics and Physiology – Environments and Their Efffects; Section 3: System Design, Construction, Cultivation and Management and Section 4: Plant Factories in Operation.

In addition to new coverage reflecting the rapid advancement of LED technology and its application in indoor vertical farming, other revisions to the new edition include updated information on the status of business and R&D and selected commercial PFALs (plant factory with artificial lighting) worldwide in representative countries. Additional updates include those focused on micro and mini-PFALs for improving the quality of life in urban areas, the physics and physiology of light, the impact of PFAL on the medicinal components of plants, and the system design, construction, cultivation and management issues related to transplant production within closed systems, photoautotrophic micro-propagation and education, training and intensive business forums on PFs.

Key Features

  • Now includes coverage of LED technology
  • Includes case-studies for real-world insights and application
  • Addresses PF from economics and planning to operation and life-cycle assessment

Readership

Researchers, students and industry professionals in agriculture, food engineering, Food security

Table of Contents

Part I Overview and concept of closed plant production system (CPPS)
1. Introduction
2. Role of plant factory with artificial lighting (PFAL) in urban areas
3. PFAL business and R&D in the world – current status and perspectives
4. Plant factory as a resource-efficient closed plant production system
5. Micro- and mini-PFALs for improving quality of life in urban areas
6. Rooftop plant production systems in urban areas

Part II Basics of physics and physiology – Environments and their effects
7. Light
8. Physical environmental factors and their properties
9. Photosynthesis and respiration
10. Growth, development, transpiration and translocation as affected by abiotic environmental factors
11. Nutrition and nutrient uptake in hydroponic systems
12. Tip burn
13. Functional components in leafy vegetables
14. Medicinal components
15. Production of pharmaceuticals in a specially designed plant factory

Part III System design, construction, cultivation and management
16. Plant production process, floor plan and layout of PFAL
17. Hydroponic systems
18. Seeding, seedling production and transplanting
19. Transplant production in closed systems
20. Photoautotrophic micropropagation
21. Biological factor management
22. Design and management of PFAL
23. Automated technology in plant factories with artificial lighting
24. Life cycle assessment
25. Education, training, intensive business forums on plant factories

Part IV PFALs in operation and its perspectives
26. Selected commercial PFALs in Japan and Taiwan
27. Challenges for the next-generation PFAL
28. Conclusions: resource-saving and resource-consuming characteristics of PFALs

Details

No. of pages:
450
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2020
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780128166925
Paperback ISBN:
9780128166918

About the Editor

Toyoki Kozai

With over 270 original papers, 140 review papers, 159 other papers, 171 books or book chapters, and 7 translations of books from English to Japanese, 20 active patents with 50 approved in total, Toyoki Kozai is an award winning scientist who has made significant contributions to the advancement of technology and agriculture, particularly plant factory science.

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor Emeritus, Chiba University and Chief Director, Japan Plant Factory Association – Chiba, Japan

Genhua Niu

Dr. Genhua Niu is an off campus faculty at the Texas A&M AgriLife Research Center at El Paso with 100% Research Appointment. Her areas of special expertise are in environmental stress physiology and plant production in controlled environment. Her current research areas include identifying drought and salt tolerant low water use plant materials for urban landscape, quantifying growth and physiological responses of crops to drought, salt and heat stresses, and determining the minimum water requirement for urban landscape plants for maintaining a healthy landscape while conserving water.

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Professor, Texas AgriLife Research and Extension Center, Texas A&M System – El Paso, TX, USA

Michiko Takagaki

Dr. Takagaki is Assistant Professor at the Faculty of Horticulture, Chiba University, assigned to the University Farm, and has engaged in education and research. In charge of foreign student affairs since 1997 and of international affairs in general since 2006 he holds a concurrent assignment as a Deputy Director of the Center for Environment, Health and Fields Sciences. Engaging with research and experiments in Agronomy of Tropical Agriculture with major fields in Thailand, Indonesia and other Southeast Asian countries, Dr. Takagaki has done research and taught in the fields of tropical agriculture, vegetable science, environmental control, protected horticulture and training of basic horticulture.

Affiliations and Expertise

Assistant Professor, Center for Environment, Health and Field Sciences, Chiba University – Chiba, Japan

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.