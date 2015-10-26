"Plant Factory is very useful for a beginner interested to venture into crop production using plant factory system. It provides a comprehensive information from all aspects of crop production under a housing or factory system, inclusive the design of the structure and lighting and their mantainance. I would recommend it to be used as a textbook for horticulture course on vegetables production system where land is limited such as in urban areas. The science or technical know-how is very strong as a lot of research has been conducted to support the claims. It is quite unusual for a book to even provide information on the training centre whereby a trainee can register himself or herself. As it mentioned, this system of vegetables production is rather costly and the economics or cost-benefit analysis should be included as one of the main topic in the book. Also, the risk or probability of failure of the entrepreneur investing in this system to succeed or make money should also be highlighted. Also, it will be quite useful to know the perception of customers or how to convince the customers to pay more for the vegetables produced in the plant factory." -- Prof. Dr. Che Fauziah Ishak, Universiti Putra Malaysia