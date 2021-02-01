Concerns and potential risks regarding the use of synthetic chemicals have renewed the interests of consumers using natural and safe alternatives. Plant extracts represent an interesting ingredient, mainly due to their natural origin and phytochemical properties, allowing for obtaining active materials to extend shelf-life and add value to the product.

Plant Extracts in Food Applications is the first book of its kind focusing on application of plant extracts in the food industry and covers; sources, extraction and encapsulation techniques, chemistry and stability of plant extracts; antimicrobials, preservatives, nutrient enhancers, enzymes, flavoring and coloring agents, packaging aid, Health benefits and opportunities and challenges of plant extracts to use in food applications.

Written by several experts in the field, this book is a valuable resource for students, scientists, and professionals in food science, food chemistry and nutrition.