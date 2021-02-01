Plant Extracts in Food Applications
1st Edition
Secure CheckoutPersonal information is secured with SSL technology.
Free ShippingFree global shipping
No minimum order.
Description
Concerns and potential risks regarding the use of synthetic chemicals have renewed the interests of consumers using natural and safe alternatives. Plant extracts represent an interesting ingredient, mainly due to their natural origin and phytochemical properties, allowing for obtaining active materials to extend shelf-life and add value to the product.
Plant Extracts in Food Applications is the first book of its kind focusing on application of plant extracts in the food industry and covers; sources, extraction and encapsulation techniques, chemistry and stability of plant extracts; antimicrobials, preservatives, nutrient enhancers, enzymes, flavoring and coloring agents, packaging aid, Health benefits and opportunities and challenges of plant extracts to use in food applications.
Written by several experts in the field, this book is a valuable resource for students, scientists, and professionals in food science, food chemistry and nutrition.
Key Features
- Presents chapters that deal with different sources of plant extracts and their applications in food industry
- Covers the various extraction procedures which are used for plant extracts
- Includes health benefits and stability of plant extracts
- Provides role of plant extracts as shelf life enhancement, packaging aid, flavouring and colouring agent
Readership
Undergraduate and postgraduate students, food and chemical scientists, researchers and scholars. Food Industry personnel such as meat, dairy, fish, cereal, packaging etc.
Table of Contents
1. Sources of plant extracts
2. Extraction techniques for plant extracts
3. Chemistry of plant extracts
4. Encapsulation techniques for plant extracts
5. Stability of plant extracts
6. Plant extracts as antimicrobials
7. Plant extracts as preservatives
8. Plant extracts as nutrient enhancers
9. Plant extracts as flavoring agents
10. Plant extracts as coloring agents
11. Plant extracts as enzymes
12. Plant extracts as packaging aid
13. Health benefits of plant extracts
14. Opportunities and challenges of plant extracts to use in food applications
Details
- No. of pages:
- 264
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2021
- Published:
- 1st February 2021
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128224755
About the Editors
Shabir Mir
Shabir Ahmad Mir (Ph.D) is an Assistant Professor at the Government College for Women, Srinagar, India. He has published numerous international papers and book chapters, and has edited two books. In addition to his close association with many scientific organizations in the area of food technology, he is an active reviewer for several journals, including Food Chemistry, Journal of Cereal Science, Journal of Food Science and Technology, Food Packaging and Shelf Life, and many other scientific journals of repute. At present, he is an Assistant Professor at the Government College for Women, Srinagar, India. During his PhD work, he has received the Best Whole Grain PhD Thesis Award 2016 (South Asia) for outstanding research work by the Whole Grain Research Foundation. M. A. Road, Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir, India.
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor, Department of Food Science and Technology, Government College for Women (Cluster University Srinagar), India
Annamalai Manickavasagan
Annamalai Manickavasagan (Ph.D) is an Associate Professor at the School of Engineering, University of Guelph, in Canada. He has over 9 years of experience working as an academic and has also worked more than 7 yeas at the food industry. He has published 185 technical articles, has edited 7 books and coauthored 12 book chapters. His research interests include “Food Processing and Product Development for Health and Wellness”; and “Quality Assessment of Food Products using Computer Vision”
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor, School of Engineering, University of Guelph, Canada
Manzoor Shah
Manzoor Ahmad Shah (Ph.D) is an Assistant Professor at the Government College for Women, Srinagar, India. He received M.Sc. (Food Technology) degree from Islamic University of Science & Technology, Awantipora, India and Ph.D. (Food Technology) degree from Pondicherry University, Puducherry, India. The author has been awarded with gold medal for outstanding performance during his M.Sc. degree programme. Dr. Shah has more than 30 publications in internationally reputed journals and 10 book chapters. He is an active reviewer for the journals-LWT-Food Science & Technology, Food Packaging and Shelf life, Food Research International and many other scientific journals of repute. He has attended several national and international conferences, workshops and seminars.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Food Science and Technology, Government College for Women, India
Ratings and Reviews
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
Elsevier.com visitor survey
We are always looking for ways to improve customer experience on Elsevier.com.
We would like to ask you for a moment of your time to fill in a short questionnaire, at the end of your visit.
If you decide to participate, a new browser tab will open so you can complete the survey after you have completed your visit to this website.
Thanks in advance for your time.