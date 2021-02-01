COVID-19 Update: We are currently shipping orders daily. However, due to transit disruptions in some geographies, deliveries may be delayed. To provide all customers with timely access to content, we are offering 50% off Science and Technology Print & eBook bundle options. Terms & conditions.
Plant Extracts in Food Applications - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128224755

Plant Extracts in Food Applications

1st Edition

0.0 star rating Write a review
Editors: Shabir Mir Annamalai Manickavasagan Manzoor Shah
Paperback ISBN: 9780128224755
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st February 2021
Page Count: 264
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
150.00
130.00
115.00
209.94
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Concerns and potential risks regarding the use of synthetic chemicals have renewed the interests of consumers using natural and safe alternatives. Plant extracts represent an interesting ingredient, mainly due to their natural origin and phytochemical properties, allowing for obtaining active materials to extend shelf-life and add value to the product.

Plant Extracts in Food Applications is the first book of its kind focusing on application of plant extracts in the food industry and covers; sources, extraction and encapsulation techniques, chemistry and stability of plant extracts; antimicrobials, preservatives, nutrient enhancers, enzymes, flavoring and coloring agents, packaging aid, Health benefits and opportunities and challenges of plant extracts to use in food applications. 

Written by several experts in the field, this book is a valuable resource for students, scientists, and professionals in food science, food chemistry and nutrition.

Key Features

  • Presents chapters that deal with different sources of plant extracts and their applications in food industry
  • Covers the various extraction procedures which are used for plant extracts
  • Includes health benefits and stability of plant extracts
  • Provides role of plant extracts as shelf life enhancement, packaging aid, flavouring and colouring agent

Readership

Undergraduate and postgraduate students, food and chemical scientists, researchers and scholars. Food Industry personnel such as meat, dairy, fish, cereal, packaging etc.

Table of Contents

1. Sources of plant extracts
2. Extraction techniques for plant extracts
3. Chemistry of plant extracts
4. Encapsulation techniques for plant extracts
5. Stability of plant extracts
6. Plant extracts as antimicrobials
7. Plant extracts as preservatives
8. Plant extracts as nutrient enhancers
9. Plant extracts as flavoring agents
10. Plant extracts as coloring agents
11. Plant extracts as enzymes
12. Plant extracts as packaging aid
13. Health benefits of plant extracts
14. Opportunities and challenges of plant extracts to use in food applications

Details

No. of pages:
264
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2021
Published:
1st February 2021
Imprint:
Academic Press
Paperback ISBN:
9780128224755

About the Editors

Shabir Mir

Shabir Ahmad Mir (Ph.D) is an Assistant Professor at the Government College for Women, Srinagar, India. He has published numerous international papers and book chapters, and has edited two books. In addition to his close association with many scientific organizations in the area of food technology, he is an active reviewer for several journals, including Food Chemistry, Journal of Cereal Science, Journal of Food Science and Technology, Food Packaging and Shelf Life, and many other scientific journals of repute. At present, he is an Assistant Professor at the Government College for Women, Srinagar, India. During his PhD work, he has received the Best Whole Grain PhD Thesis Award 2016 (South Asia) for outstanding research work by the Whole Grain Research Foundation. M. A. Road, Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir, India.

Affiliations and Expertise

Assistant Professor, Department of Food Science and Technology, Government College for Women (Cluster University Srinagar), India

Annamalai Manickavasagan

Annamalai Manickavasagan (Ph.D) is an Associate Professor at the School of Engineering, University of Guelph, in Canada. He has over 9 years of experience working as an academic and has also worked more than 7 yeas at the food industry. He has published 185 technical articles, has edited 7 books and coauthored 12 book chapters. His research interests include “Food Processing and Product Development for Health and Wellness”; and “Quality Assessment of Food Products using Computer Vision”

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Professor, School of Engineering, University of Guelph, Canada

Manzoor Shah

Manzoor Ahmad Shah (Ph.D) is an Assistant Professor at the Government College for Women, Srinagar, India. He received M.Sc. (Food Technology) degree from Islamic University of Science & Technology, Awantipora, India and Ph.D. (Food Technology) degree from Pondicherry University, Puducherry, India. The author has been awarded with gold medal for outstanding performance during his M.Sc. degree programme. Dr. Shah has more than 30 publications in internationally reputed journals and 10 book chapters. He is an active reviewer for the journals-LWT-Food Science & Technology, Food Packaging and Shelf life, Food Research International and many other scientific journals of repute. He has attended several national and international conferences, workshops and seminars.

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Food Science and Technology, Government College for Women, India

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.