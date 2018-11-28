Plant Epigenetics Coming of Age for Breeding Applications, Volume 88
1st Edition
Table of Contents
1. Epigenetics – A Historical Perspective
Peter Meyer
2. Epigenetic Mechanisms in Plants
Hiroki Maeji and Taisuke Nishimura
3. Epigenetic Diversity and Application to Breeding
Sunil Kumar Kenchanmane Raju and Chad E. Niederhuth
4. EpiRILs: Lessons From Arabidopsis
Marco Catoni and Sandra Cortijo
5. Sexual and Non-sexual Reproduction: Inheritance and Stability of Epigenetic Variations and Consequences for Breeding Application
Yu-Hung Hung, Fang Liu, Xiang-Qian Zhang, Wenyan Xiao, and Tzung-Fu Hsieh
6. Transposable Elements as Tool for Crop Improvement
Michael Thieme and Etienne Bucher
7. Roles of Epigenetic Mechanisms in Grafting and Possible Applications
Margot M. J. Berger, Philippe Gallusci, and Emeline Teyssier
8. Hybrid Vigor: Importance of Epigenetic Processes and Consequences for Breeding
Naomi Miyaji and Ryo Fujimoto
9. The Control of Bud Break and Flowering Time in Plants: Contribution of Epigenetic Mechanisms and Consequences in Agriculture and Breeding
Amanda Malvessi Cattani, Tiago Sartor, Vítor da Silveira Falavigna, Diogo Denardi Porto, Carolina Pereira Silveira, Paulo Ricardo Dias de Oliveira, and Luís Fernando Revers
10. Epigenetic Regulations of Fleshy Fruit Development and Ripening and Their Potential Applications to Breeding Strategies
E. Bucher, J. Kong, E. Teyssier, and Philippe Gallusci
11. Aspects of Epigenetic Regulation in Cereals
Omar Oltehua-Lopez, Ana E. Dorantes-Acosta, Mathieu Ingouff, Sophie Lanciano, Olivier Leblanc, Daniel Grimanelli, Marie Mirouze, and Mario A. Arteaga-Vazquez
12. Epigenetics in Forest Trees: State of the Art and Potential Implications for Breeding and Management in a Context of Climate Change
Mamadou Dia Sow, Isabelle Allona, Christophe Ambroise, Daniel Conde, Régis Fichot, Svetlana Gribkova, Véronique Jorge, Grégoire Le-Provost, Luc Pâques, Christophe Plomion, Jérôme Salse, Léopoldo Sanchez-Rodriguez, Vincent Segura, Jörg Tost, and Stéphane Maury
Description
Epigenetics and Breeding, Volume 88, the latest release in the Advances in Botanical Research series, brings together the experiences and critical information teachers, researchers and managers must consider from both scientific and legal points-of-view as they relate to biotechnology. New chapters in this updated volume include sections on Epigenetic Mechanisms in Plants, Epigenomic Diversity and Applications to Breeding, Epigenetics in Breeding, EpiRILs: Lessons from Arabidopsis, Transposable Elements as a Tool for Plant Improvement, Epigenome Editing, Epigenetics and Grafting, Sexual and Non-sexual reproduction, Epigenetics in Cereals, and more.
Key Features
- Encompasses various aspects of botanical research, including its historical background, current status, recent research outcomes and potential future developments
- Written by highly competent authors from all continents
- Provides data that is based on facts and written in a dispassionate and non-polemical tone
Readership
High School teachers; University lecturers and professors; researchers (primarily in plant field); governmental (or supra governmental like European Commission) or International organization (like FAO, etc.) officers involved in food or environmental safety or in biotechnology regulation; science journalists; farmer organizations (like NFU in the UK)
Details
About the Serial Volume Editors
Philippe Gallusci Serial Volume Editor
Dr Philippe Gallusci develops his research work at the Universite de Bordeaux in France.
Affiliations and Expertise
Universite de Bordeaux, France
Etienne Bucher Serial Volume Editor
Dr Etienne Bucher develops his research work at Institut de Recherche en Horticulture et Semences in France.
Affiliations and Expertise
Institut de Recherche en Horticulture et Semences, Centre Angers-Nantes/ INRA-IRHS
Marie Mirouze Serial Volume Editor
Dr Marie Mirouze develops her research work at the Institut de Recherche pour le Développement (IRD) in France.
Affiliations and Expertise
IRD, Institut de Recherche pour le Développement UMR Diversité Adaptation et Développement des Plantes Equipe RICE Génome du Riz