Plant Engineer's Reference Book
2nd Edition
Description
A plant engineer is responsible for a wide range of industrial activities, and may work in any industry. The Plant Engineer's Reference Book 2nd Edition is a reference work designed to provide a primary source of information for the plant engineer.
Subjects include the selection of a suitable site for a factory and provision of basic facilities, including boilers, electrical systems, water, HVAC systems, pumping systems and floors and finishes.
Detailed chapters deal with basic issues such as lubrication, corrosion, energy conservation, maintenance and materials handling as well as environmental considerations, insurance matters and financial concerns.
The editor, Dennis Snow, has experience of a wide range of operations in the UK, Europe, the USA, and elsewhere in the world. Produced with the backing of the Institution of Plant Engineers, the Plant Engineer's Reference Book, 2nd Edition provides complete coverage of the information needed by plant engineers in any industry worldwide.
Key Features
- Wide range of information will prove to be use to engineers in any industry
- Covers all the topics necessary to design and develop an engineering plant
- Will help engineers in industry deal with practical problems in a variety of situations
Readership
Plant engineers in manufacturing, process, utilities, maintenance engineers, plant manufacturers
Table of Contents
Physical considerations in site selection; Plant location; Industrial buildings; Industrial flooring; Planning and plant layout; Contracts and specifications; Finance for the plant engineer; Industrial boilers; Combustion equipment; Oil; Gas; Liquefied petroleum gas; Steam utilization; Heating; Ventilation; Air conditioning; Water and effluents; Pumps and pumping; Cooling towers; Electricity generation; Electrical distribution and installation; Electrical instrumentation; Lighting; Compressed air systems; Noise and vibration; Air pollution; Dust and fume control; Insulation; Economizers; Heat exchanges; Corrosion; Paint coatings for the plant engineer; Maintenance; Energy conservation; Insurance: plant and equipment; Insurance: buildings and risks; Health and safety; Education and training; Lubrication.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 864
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2003
- Published:
- 17th December 2001
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080497723
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780750644525
About the Editor
DENNIS A SNOW
Affiliations and Expertise
Previously Teaching Fellow, Loughborough University of Technology and Senior Lecturer, de Montfort University.
Reviews
"a perfect companion for plant engineers at all levels of technical expertise." --Society of Operations Engineers Bulletin, April 2002
"...an invaluable tool covering all areas of the profession." --Society of Operations Engineers