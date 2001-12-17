A plant engineer is responsible for a wide range of industrial activities, and may work in any industry. The Plant Engineer's Reference Book 2nd Edition is a reference work designed to provide a primary source of information for the plant engineer.

Subjects include the selection of a suitable site for a factory and provision of basic facilities, including boilers, electrical systems, water, HVAC systems, pumping systems and floors and finishes.

Detailed chapters deal with basic issues such as lubrication, corrosion, energy conservation, maintenance and materials handling as well as environmental considerations, insurance matters and financial concerns.

The editor, Dennis Snow, has experience of a wide range of operations in the UK, Europe, the USA, and elsewhere in the world. Produced with the backing of the Institution of Plant Engineers, the Plant Engineer's Reference Book, 2nd Edition provides complete coverage of the information needed by plant engineers in any industry worldwide.