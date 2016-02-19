Plant Diseases and Vectors: Ecology and Epidemiology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780124702400, 9780323153201

Plant Diseases and Vectors: Ecology and Epidemiology

1st Edition

Editors: Karl Maramorosch
eBook ISBN: 9780323153201
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th April 1981
Page Count: 380
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
43.99
37.39
54.95
46.71
72.95
62.01
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Plant Diseases and Vectors: Ecology and Epidemiology is the fourth in a five-volume series of books on vectors of plant disease agents. It is comprised of 10 chapters representing the expertise of 13 outstanding scientists from a total of seven different countries. This book begins with a discussion on the ecological involvement of wild plants in plant virus pathosystems. This is followed by the principles and applications of enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA) in diagnosing plant viruses and monitoring their movement in the environment. The next two chapters detail the epidemiologies of diseases caused by leafhopper-borne viruses, mollicutes, and rickettsia-like organisms. This book also covers the developments in understanding the importance of helper agents to the transmission ecologies of many aphid-borne plant viruses. It also encompasses the factors that can contribute to the epidemiology and control of a disease affecting a major agricultural crop of the world. A vector of plant viruses not covered in earlier volumes of the series (the host plant, itself) and the man-made epidemiological hazards in major crops of developing countries are also described. This volume will broaden the knowledge of transmission ecology and disease epidemiology, not only by serving as a valuable supplemental textbook, reference work, and bibliographical source, but also by catalyzing novel syntheses of thinking and stimulating further research in the area.

Table of Contents


Contributors

Preface

Chapter 1. Wild Plants in the Ecology of Virus Diseases

1.1 Introduction

1.2 The Ecological Model

1.3 Definition of Wild Plants

1.4 Virus Infections of Wild Plants

1.5 Virus "Polyphagism"

1.6 Impact of Wild Plants on Crop Viruses

1.7 Relative Contribution of Wild Plants to Virus Diseases

1.8 Implications for Control of Virus Diseases

1.9 Natural Complexity

1.10 References

Chapter 2. Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA): Principles and Applications for Diagnosis of Plant Viruses

2.1 Introduction

2.2 Antibody Labeling

2.3 Methodology

2.4 Applications

2.5 Concluding Remarks

2.6 Acknowledgments

2.7 References

Chapter 3. Mycoplasmalike Organisms and Plant Diseases in Europe

3.1 Introduction

3.2 The Role of MLOS in Plant Diseases

3.3 Symptomatology

3.4 Transmission

3.5 Morphology and Ultrastructure

3.6 Cultivation of the Pathogens and Reproduction of Disease Symptoms

3.7 Mixed Infections: MLOS and Rickettsiae

3.8 Conclusions

3.9 References

Chapter 4. Epidemiology of Diseases Caused by Leafhopper-Borne Pathogens

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Identification of Diseases

4.3 Pathogenic Agents

4.4 Modes of Transmission

4.5 The Insect

4.6 The Pathogen

4.7 The Plant

4.8 The Environment

4.9 Leafhopper-Transmitted Pathogens and Their Vectors

4.10 Epilogue

4.11 Acknowledgments

4.12 References

Chapter 5. Epidemiology of Helper-Dependent Persistent Aphid Transmitted Virus Complexes

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Examples of Persistent Helper-Dependent Transmissions

5.3 Dependent Transmission Mechanisms

5.4 The Helper Virus

5.5 Physical Properties of the Viruses

5.6 Real and Potential Epidemiological Considerations

5.7 Summary and Conclusions

5.8 References

Chapter 6. Ecology and Control of Soybean Mosaic Virus

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Seed Transmission

6.3 Aphid Transmission

6.4 Disease and Vector Management

6.5 Conclusions

6.6 Acknowledgments

6.7 References

Chapter 7. Early Events in Plant Virus Infection

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Infection

7.3 Host Virus Recognition and Virus Replication

7.4 Transport of the Infectious Entity

7.5 Acknowledgments

7.6 References

Chapter 8. Virus Transmission through Seed and Pollen

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Seed Transmission

8.3 Pollen Transmission

8.4 Ecology and Epidemiology

8.5 Control

8.6 References

Chapter 9. Seedborne Viruses: Virus-Host Interactions

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Examples of Virus-Host Interactions

9.3 Barley Stripe Mosaic Virus in Barley

9.4 Closing Remarks

9.5 Acknowledgments

9.6 References

Chapter 10. Man-Made Epidemiological Hazards in Major Crops of Developing Countries

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Genetic Vulnerability of Crops

10.3 The Pesticide Hazard in Crop Production

10.4 The Quarantine Risk

10.5 Remedial Action

10.6 Concluding Remarks

10.7 References

Index






Details

No. of pages:
380
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1981
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780323153201

About the Editor

Karl Maramorosch

Professor Karl Maramorosch works at Rutgers University, New Brunswick, NJ, USA.

Affiliations and Expertise

Rutgers University, New Brunswick, NJ, USA

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.