Plant Diseases and Vectors: Ecology and Epidemiology
1st Edition
Plant Diseases and Vectors: Ecology and Epidemiology is the fourth in a five-volume series of books on vectors of plant disease agents. It is comprised of 10 chapters representing the expertise of 13 outstanding scientists from a total of seven different countries. This book begins with a discussion on the ecological involvement of wild plants in plant virus pathosystems. This is followed by the principles and applications of enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA) in diagnosing plant viruses and monitoring their movement in the environment. The next two chapters detail the epidemiologies of diseases caused by leafhopper-borne viruses, mollicutes, and rickettsia-like organisms. This book also covers the developments in understanding the importance of helper agents to the transmission ecologies of many aphid-borne plant viruses. It also encompasses the factors that can contribute to the epidemiology and control of a disease affecting a major agricultural crop of the world. A vector of plant viruses not covered in earlier volumes of the series (the host plant, itself) and the man-made epidemiological hazards in major crops of developing countries are also described. This volume will broaden the knowledge of transmission ecology and disease epidemiology, not only by serving as a valuable supplemental textbook, reference work, and bibliographical source, but also by catalyzing novel syntheses of thinking and stimulating further research in the area.
Table of Contents
Contributors
Preface
Chapter 1. Wild Plants in the Ecology of Virus Diseases
1.1 Introduction
1.2 The Ecological Model
1.3 Definition of Wild Plants
1.4 Virus Infections of Wild Plants
1.5 Virus "Polyphagism"
1.6 Impact of Wild Plants on Crop Viruses
1.7 Relative Contribution of Wild Plants to Virus Diseases
1.8 Implications for Control of Virus Diseases
1.9 Natural Complexity
1.10 References
Chapter 2. Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA): Principles and Applications for Diagnosis of Plant Viruses
2.1 Introduction
2.2 Antibody Labeling
2.3 Methodology
2.4 Applications
2.5 Concluding Remarks
2.6 Acknowledgments
2.7 References
Chapter 3. Mycoplasmalike Organisms and Plant Diseases in Europe
3.1 Introduction
3.2 The Role of MLOS in Plant Diseases
3.3 Symptomatology
3.4 Transmission
3.5 Morphology and Ultrastructure
3.6 Cultivation of the Pathogens and Reproduction of Disease Symptoms
3.7 Mixed Infections: MLOS and Rickettsiae
3.8 Conclusions
3.9 References
Chapter 4. Epidemiology of Diseases Caused by Leafhopper-Borne Pathogens
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Identification of Diseases
4.3 Pathogenic Agents
4.4 Modes of Transmission
4.5 The Insect
4.6 The Pathogen
4.7 The Plant
4.8 The Environment
4.9 Leafhopper-Transmitted Pathogens and Their Vectors
4.10 Epilogue
4.11 Acknowledgments
4.12 References
Chapter 5. Epidemiology of Helper-Dependent Persistent Aphid Transmitted Virus Complexes
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Examples of Persistent Helper-Dependent Transmissions
5.3 Dependent Transmission Mechanisms
5.4 The Helper Virus
5.5 Physical Properties of the Viruses
5.6 Real and Potential Epidemiological Considerations
5.7 Summary and Conclusions
5.8 References
Chapter 6. Ecology and Control of Soybean Mosaic Virus
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Seed Transmission
6.3 Aphid Transmission
6.4 Disease and Vector Management
6.5 Conclusions
6.6 Acknowledgments
6.7 References
Chapter 7. Early Events in Plant Virus Infection
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Infection
7.3 Host Virus Recognition and Virus Replication
7.4 Transport of the Infectious Entity
7.5 Acknowledgments
7.6 References
Chapter 8. Virus Transmission through Seed and Pollen
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Seed Transmission
8.3 Pollen Transmission
8.4 Ecology and Epidemiology
8.5 Control
8.6 References
Chapter 9. Seedborne Viruses: Virus-Host Interactions
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Examples of Virus-Host Interactions
9.3 Barley Stripe Mosaic Virus in Barley
9.4 Closing Remarks
9.5 Acknowledgments
9.6 References
Chapter 10. Man-Made Epidemiological Hazards in Major Crops of Developing Countries
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Genetic Vulnerability of Crops
10.3 The Pesticide Hazard in Crop Production
10.4 The Quarantine Risk
10.5 Remedial Action
10.6 Concluding Remarks
10.7 References
Index
- No. of pages:
- 380
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1981
- Published:
- 28th April 1981
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323153201
About the Editor
Karl Maramorosch
Professor Karl Maramorosch works at Rutgers University, New Brunswick, NJ, USA.
Affiliations and Expertise
Rutgers University, New Brunswick, NJ, USA