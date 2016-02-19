Plant Disease: An Advanced Treatise
1st Edition
How Pathogens Induce Disease
Description
Plant Disease An Advanced Treatise, Volume IV: How Pathogens Induce Disease describes the mechanisms of induction of various types of plant dysfunction by parasites and pathogens. Comprised of 22 chapters, this volume focuses on the effects of major group of pathogens on plant, including fungi, bacteria, nematodes, mycoplasmas, ricketssia, insects, and parasitic seed plants.
This volume begins with a series of theoretical and analytical discussions on the evolution and energetics of pathogens, predisposition phenomena, multiple pathogen interactions, and the penetration and colonization of hosts by pathogens. Considerable chapters describe the unique features and special adaptations of each major group of pathogens. This text includes discussions on the special relationships the mycoplasmas and rickettsia have developed with insects and viruses; their effects on growth and differentiation of the plant hosts; and the origin and evolutionary development of these pathogens. This volume also describes what is known about plant disease induction in other plants with toxic chemicals and the role of toxic residues in plant refuse and in the “sickness” phenomenon. A chapter examines a series of iatrogenic diseases and the mechanisms by which they are induced. The concluding chapters deal with the effect of diseased plants and plant pathogens in livestock and human beings.
This volume is an invaluable source for plant pathologists, mycologists, advanced researches, and graduate students.
Chapter 1 Prologue: How Pathogens Induce Disease
I. Introduction
II. The Battlefield of Attack and Defense
III. The Perspective of the Pathogen in Plant Disease
IV. What is a Pathogen?
V. The Concept of Induction
VI. Communication about Pathogenic and Environmental Stress Factors in Plants
VII. The Stimulatory and Inhibitory Influences of Koch's Postulates
VIII. The Tactical Weapons of Offense
IX. Some Highlights of Volume IV
X. An Overview of the Treatise
References
Chapter 2 The Evolution of Parasitic Fitness
I. Introduction
II. What is Parasitic Fitness?
III. Measuring Parasitic Fitness
IV. Parasitic Fitness and Genetic Complexity
V. Whence Comest Thou?
VI. What Hast Thou Been Up To?
VII. Whither Goest Thou?
VIII. Epilogue
Suggested References
Chapter 3 The energetics of Parasitism, Pathogenism, and Resistance in Plant Disease
I. Introduction
II. Types of Localization of Energy Sources in Host Cells
III. Energetics from the Pathogen Perspective
IV. Competition between Pathogen and Host for Carbohydrates in Host Cells
V. Change in Energy Metabolism in Host Cells in Response to Infection with Pathogens
VI. A Speculative Look to the Future
References
Chapter 4 Predisposition by the Environment
I. Development of the Concept
II. Definition of the Term "Predisposition by the Environment"
III. Terms Considered Comparable with Predisposition
IV. Environmental Factors Bringing about Predisposition
V. Interaction of Factors
VI. Significance of Predisposition in Plant Pathology
References
Chapter 5 External Synergisms among Organisms Inducing Disease
I. Introduction
II. Synergism
III. Problems Faced by Pathogens in Spreading from Plant to Plant
IV. Qualitative Aspects of the External Relationships between Pathogens and Other Organisms
V. Conclusions
References
Chapter 6 Internal Synergisms among Organisms Inducing Disease
I. Introduction
II. Components of a Synergistic Relationship
III. Possible Mechanisms of Internal Synergism
IV. Selected Examples of Internal Synergism
V. Some Thoughts about Experimental Approaches
VI. Reflections
References
Chapter 7 How the Defenses are Breached
I. Introduction
II. Events before the Penetration Process
III. Mode of Penetration
IV. Conclusions and Outlook
References
Chapter 8 How the Beach Head is Widened
I. Introduction
II. Attack Mechanisms
III. Concluding Remarks
References
Chapter 9 How Fungi Induced Disease
I. Introduction
II. Conceptualization of Fungal Pathogenesis
III. Receptive and Response Host Components
IV. The Fungal Arsenal
V. Pathogenesis
References
Chapter 10 How Bacteria Induce Disease
I. Introduction
II. Initial Interactions between Bacteria and Plants
III. Opportunistic Bacteria and Synergistic Relationships
IV. Mechanisms of Disease Induction
V. Areas for Future Research
References
Chapter 11 How Mycoplasmas and Rickettsias Induce Disease
I. Introduction
II. Etiology
III. Ecological Factors
IV. Insect Vectors
V. Mode of Action
VI. Viruses Associated with MLOs and RLOs
VII. Unsolved Problems
VIII. Origin and Evolution of MLOs and RLOs
IX. Conclusions and Summary
References
Chapter 12 How Nematodes Induce Disease
I. Introduction
II. Cyto- and Histopathology
III. Chemical and Physiological Pathology
IV. Mechanisms of Pathogenicity
V. A Vision of the Future
VI. Summary
References
Chapter 13 How insects Induce Disease
I. Introduction
II. Insect-Derived Phytoallactins
III. Insects as Components of Phytopathogenic Symbiotic Complexes
IV. Summary
References
Chapter 14 How Viruses and Viroids Induce Disease
I. Introduction
II. Definition of Disease
III. Factors Influencing Symptom Expression
IV. Earlier Speculations on Disease Induction
V. Products of Virus and Viroid Infection That May Induce Disease
VI. Which Products are Involved?
VII. The Lessons from Viroids and Satellite RNAs
VIII. Current Speculations on Disease Induction
IX. Conclusions
References
Chapter 15 How Air Pollutants Induce Disease
I. Introduction
II. Questions Being Posed by Air Pollution Phytotoxicologists
III. Interactions of Air Pollutants with the Plant
IV. Questions Air Pollution Phytotoxicologists have Answered
V. Conclusions
References
Chapter 16 How Parasitic Seed Plants Induce Disease in Other Plants
I. Introduction
II. An Overview
III. The Invading Parasite
IV. Disease Induced by the Parasite
V. A Nitrogen Starvation Hypothesis of Pathogenicity
VI. Summary
References
Chapter 17 Allelopathy
I. Introduction and Terminology
II. Historical Background
III. Allelopathic Interactions in Natural Ecosystems
IV. Allelopathic Interactions in Managed Ecosystems
V. Source and Release of Allelopathic Chemicals
VI. Chemical Nature of Allelopathic Compounds
VII. Mechanisms of Action of Allelopathic Chemicals
VIII. Path of Allelopathic Chemicals in the Environment
References
Chapter 18 Self-Induce Disease
I. Introduction
II. Site-Bound Self-Induced Diseases
III. Plant-Bound Self-Induced Diseases
IV. Discussion
References
Chapter 19 Iatrogenic Disease: Mechanisms of Action
I. Introduction
II. Reduced Resistance of the Host
III. Increased Inoculum Potential of the Pathogen
IV. Altered Microclimate to Favor Disease
V. Future Prospects
References
Chapter 20 Mycotoxins and Their Medical and Veterinary Effects
I. Introduction
II. Veterinary Mycotoxicoses
III. Human Mycotoxicoses
IV. Suspected Mycotoxin-Related Syndromes
V. Prospects for Future Research and Control
References
Chapter 21 The Epidemiology and Management of Aflatoxins and Other Mycotoxins
I. Introduction
II. The Challenges of Research on Mycotoxin Diseases
III. Disease Management
IV. Epidemiological Considerations
V. Summary
References
Chapter 22 The Effects of Plant Parasitic and Other Fungi on Man
I. Field and Storage Fungi
II. Toxic Mushrooms
III. Hallucinogenic Mushrooms
IV. Fungus Spores and Respiratory Allergy
References
Author Index
Subject Index
- 488
- English
- © Academic Press 1979
- 28th November 1979
- Academic Press
- 9780323148405